Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates: CSK vs MI 49 match Live cricket score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

44/3 (6.5 Ovs)
Nehal Wadhera 14*(14) 2x4, 0x6
Suryakumar Yadav 15*(11) 1x4, 0x6
Ravindra Jadeja 0.5 - 0 - 10 - 0
Tushar Deshpande 3 - 0 - 16 - 1
16:07 PM
6.3 Ravindra Jadeja to Nehal Wadhera, FOUR, Four!
16:07 PM
6.2 Ravindra Jadeja to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run, 1 run.
16:06 PM
6.1 Ravindra Jadeja to Nehal Wadhera, 1 run, Flatter one around off, nudged away late and toward backward point for a single by Nehal Wadhera.
16:06 PM
6.1 Ravindra Jadeja to Suryakumar Yadav, wide, 2 runs, TWO WIDES! Starts with a real loosener as this is fired in down the leg side. MS DhoniÂ fails to collect it and the batters also get across for a run.
16:05 PM
We will see some spin now as Ravindra JadejaÂ comes into the attack.
16:04 PM
5.6 Tushar Deshpande to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run, Full and around off, pushed away toward mid on for a quick single. At the end of the Powerplay, Mumbai are reeling at 34/3!
16:03 PM
5.5 Tushar Deshpande to Suryakumar Yadav, no run, This is very full and angled into the pads, Suryakumar YadavÂ looks to step out and drive at it but misses. The ball thuds into his pads.
16:03 PM
5.4 Tushar Deshpande to Suryakumar Yadav, FOUR, FOUR! Lovely wrists from Suryakumar Yadav! Banged in a bit short and Yadav gets inside the line before whipping it over backward square leg for a boundary.
16:02 PM
5.3 Tushar Deshpande to Suryakumar Yadav, 2 runs, Just over! Suryakumar YadavÂ living dangerously here. On a hard length over middle, Yadav pushes at it and hits is just over a leaping Moeen AliÂ at short mid-wicket for two more.
16:01 PM
5.2 Tushar Deshpande to Suryakumar Yadav, 2 runs, Uppish but just out of reach! Slower one on a length and around off, Suryakumar YadavÂ goes for the cover drive and gets it off the outer half. The ball goes uppishly to the left of cover-point where Ruturaj GaikwadÂ gets a finger on it. Ravindra JadejaÂ chases it down and saves a couple of runs for his side.
16:00 PM
5.1 Tushar Deshpande to Nehal Wadhera, 1 run, A slight mix-up but it is a run well-taken in the end. Good length around the top of off, Nehal WadheraÂ bunts it out in front of cover and scampers through for a single.
15:59 PM
4.6 Deepak Chahar to Nehal Wadhera, 1 run, Overpitched and on middle, Nehal WadheraÂ drives it towards covers for a single.
15:58 PM
4.5 Deepak Chahar to Nehal Wadhera, no run, On a length and on middle, Nehal WadheraÂ blocks it down the pitch.
15:57 PM
4.4 Deepak Chahar to Nehal Wadhera, no run, Short of a length and outside off, slower too, Nehal WadheraÂ leaves it alone.
15:57 PM
4.3 Deepak Chahar to Nehal Wadhera, no run, Fuller and on off, Nehal WadheraÂ taps it towards backward point.
15:56 PM
4.2 Deepak Chahar to Nehal Wadhera, FOUR, FOUR! Good shot! Deepak ChaharÂ lands this short and on middle, Nehal WadheraÂ uses his feet and pulls it nicely towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
15:55 PM
4.1 Deepak Chahar to Nehal Wadhera, no run, This is on a good length and around off, angling away, Nehal WadheraÂ tries to play at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
15:54 PM
3.6 Tushar Deshpande to Suryakumar Yadav, 2 runs, Goes a bit fuller and on middle, Suryakumar YadavÂ tucks it wide of deep mid-wicket for a brace.
15:53 PM
3.5 Tushar Deshpande to Suryakumar Yadav, no run, Slower again, on a length and on off, Suryakumar YadavÂ looks to drive again but gets an inside edge towards short mid-wicket.
15:53 PM
3.4 Tushar Deshpande to Suryakumar Yadav, no run, Touch fuller and on middle, Suryakumar YadavÂ mistimes his drive towards mid on.
15:51 PM
3.3 Tushar Deshpande to Nehal Wadhera, 1 run, Back of a length and outside off, Nehal WadheraÂ cuts it towards third man for a single.
15:51 PM
3.2 Tushar Deshpande to Nehal Wadhera, no run, A slower delivery now, length again, on off, Nehal WadheraÂ fails to pick it and plays all around it.
15:50 PM
3.1 Tushar Deshpande to Nehal Wadhera, no run, On a length and on off, Nehal WadheraÂ steers it towards point.
15:49 PM
2.6 Deepak Chahar to Suryakumar Yadav, 2 runs, A low full toss, on middle, Suryakumar YadavÂ clips it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
15:48 PM
Suryakumar YadavÂ walks in with Mumbai in a spot of bother.
15:48 PM
2.5 Deepak Chahar to Rohit Sharma, out, OUT! TAKEN! Rohit Sharma goes back for a duck once again! Deepak ChaharÂ with a double whammy in this over. Just before this delivery, MS DhoniÂ came up to the stumps and that worked wonders here. Chahar bowls this on a good length and just around off, Rohit SharmaÂ goes for the scoop but again the extra bounce takes the outside edge as the ball loops up onto his helmet andÂ towards point where Ravindra JadejaÂ makes no mistake. Mumbai three down now!
15:47 PM
2.4 Deepak Chahar to Rohit Sharma, no run, Overpitched and on off, Rohit SharmaÂ keeps it out to the leg side.
15:46 PM
2.3 Deepak Chahar to Nehal Wadhera, 1 run, Fuller and on leg, Nehal WadheraÂ flicks it through square leg for a single.
15:44 PM
Nehal WadheraÂ is the new man in.
15:44 PM
2.2 Deepak Chahar to Ishan Kishan, out, OUT! TAKEN! Mumbai lost a review on the previous delivery and now they lose Ishan Kishan. Deepak ChaharÂ strikes this time. He serves his full and around middle, Ishan KishanÂ stays there and tries to heave it over mid-wicket but the extra bounce takes the top edge of his bat and the ball goes straight up in the air, Maheesh TheekshanaÂ at mid on settles under it and takes a good catch. Mumbai two down now!
15:42 PM
2.1 Deepak Chahar to Ishan Kishan, no run, A juicy high full toss, on off, Ishan KishanÂ slogs it but straight to mid on on the bounce. Mumbai takes a review to see if this is above the waist height but the replay shows it is well under and Mumbai lose their review.
15:41 PM
1.6 Tushar Deshpande to Rohit Sharma, no run, Short of a length and on off, Rohit SharmaÂ dabs it towards point.
15:40 PM
Rohit SharmaÂ walks in at number 3.
15:39 PM
1.5 Tushar Deshpande to Cameron Green, out, OUT! TIMBER! Tushar DeshpandeÂ draws first blood! The plan to send Green to open has not worked for Mumbai at all. This is on a hard length and around off, skids through as well, Cameron GreenÂ goes for the pull shot but this one keeps low and sneaks under his bat to rattle the stumps. Mumbai lose an early wicket!
15:38 PM
1.4 Tushar Deshpande to Ishan Kishan, 1 run, Back of a length and on off, Ishan KishanÂ guides it towards third man for a run.
15:38 PM
1.3 Tushar Deshpande to Cameron Green, 1 run, Length again and on middle, Cameron GreenÂ knocks it towards mid on for a single.
15:37 PM
1.2 Tushar Deshpande to Ishan Kishan, 1 run, On a length and on middle, Ishan KishanÂ blocks it off the inner half onto his boots as ball rolls in front of short covers. They cross.
15:36 PM
1.1 Tushar Deshpande to Ishan Kishan, no run, Tushar DeshpandeÂ begins with a full delivery as well, well outside off, Ishan KishanÂ tries to reach for it but fails to do so.
15:35 PM
Tushar DeshpandeÂ to bowl from the other end.
15:35 PM
0.6 Deepak Chahar to Cameron Green, FOUR, FOUR! Up and over! Deepak ChaharÂ once again goes a touch fuller and on off, Cameron GreenÂ stays there and drives it on the up well over mid off for a boundary. 10 runs from the first over then!
15:34 PM
0.5 Deepak Chahar to Ishan Kishan, 1 run, This is pitched up, on off, Ishan KishanÂ drives it through covers for a run.
15:34 PM
0.4 Deepak Chahar to Ishan Kishan, no run, Good comeback from Chahar! He pulls his length back and on the fifth stump line, Ishan KishanÂ tries to poke at it but misses.
15:33 PM
0.3 Deepak Chahar to Ishan Kishan, FOUR, FOUR! Ishan KishanÂ gets off the mark in style! This is full again and around middle, shaping in, Ishan KishanÂ wristily flicks it away towards the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
15:32 PM
0.2 Deepak Chahar to Ishan Kishan, no run, BEAUTY! Deepak ChaharÂ lands this on a good length and around off, nips back in a bit, Ishan KishanÂ looks to push it away but gets beaten on the outside edge.
15:31 PM
0.1 Deepak Chahar to Cameron Green, 1 run, Cameron GreenÂ and Mumbai are underway straightaway! Deepak ChaharÂ starts with a full delivery, shaping in, Cameron GreenÂ tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
15:29 PM
We are all set for the game to begin! The two umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of Chennai. Surprisingly, it will be Cameron GreenÂ to open the innings alongside Ishan KishanÂ for Mumbai.Â Deepak ChaharÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
15:09 PM
Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai says that they have had a couple of good games and it is about continuing the momentum. Adds that they have played well but there are a few areas of concern which they have addressed. Mentions that there are new players coming in at the start of the tournament but having played 9 games, they know their strengths and they have picked the side on the basis of that. Informs that they have made a couple of changes with Raghav GoyalÂ coming in to make his debut and will replace Kumar KartikeyaÂ and also Tristan StubbsÂ comes in for Tilak VarmaÂ who is slightly injured.
15:09 PM
Chennai's skipper, MS DhoniÂ says that they will bowl first. Adds that a bit of rain is scheduled so that is a reason and the wicket also looks good and they want Mumbai to set a target. Tells that they have done well except for a few slip-ups here and there. Mentions that they have improved every game and now as we are in the second half of the season they need to finish games professionally. Informs they are unchanged.
15:08 PM
Impact Players nominated by Mumbai -Â Â Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod.
15:08 PM
MumbaiÂ (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav (In for Kumar Kartikeya), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs (In for Tilak Varma), Arshad Khan, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal.
15:08 PM
Impact Players nominated by Chennai -Â Â Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh.
15:08 PM
ChennaiÂ (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.
