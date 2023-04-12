Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: CSK vs RR 17 match Live cricket score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

49/1 (5.1 Ovs)
Devdutt Padikkal 24*(15) 4x4, 0x6
Jos Buttler 15*(8) 1x4, 1x6
Tushar Deshpande 1.1 - 0 - 8 - 1
Maheesh Theekshana 2 - 0 - 27 - 0
19:55 PM
5.1 Tushar Deshpande to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR, Four!
19:54 PM
4.6 Maheesh Theekshana to Jos Buttler, FOUR, Four!
19:54 PM
4.5 Maheesh Theekshana to Devdutt Padikkal, 1 run, Fuller and on off, Devdutt PadikkalÂ drives it down to long off and gets to the other end.
19:53 PM
4.4 Maheesh Theekshana to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR, FOUR! Keeps it full and on off and middle, Devdutt PadikkalÂ gets into a good position and leans into the drive. Gets it through covers for four more runs.Â
19:53 PM
4.3 Maheesh Theekshana to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Fraction short and on middle, Jos ButtlerÂ works it to square leg and rotates the strike.Â
19:52 PM
4.2 Maheesh Theekshana to Jos Buttler, SIX, SIX! BANG! Floated, full around off, Jos ButtlerÂ picks the length early and holds his shape. Thumps it well over the long off fence for a maximum.Â
19:52 PM
4.1 Maheesh Theekshana to Devdutt Padikkal, 1 run, Was that a chance? Darted in at the stumps on a short length, Devdutt PadikkalÂ plays this one late and looks to guide it past first slip. Ends up steering it low to first slip but Moeen AliÂ there does not manage to react quickly and the ball catches him on the left leg.Â
19:51 PM
3.6 Akash Singh to Devdutt Padikkal, 1 run, Drifting onto the pads on a length, Devdutt PadikkalÂ places it to mid-wicket and keeps the strike with a single. A tidy over by Akash Singh, 6 runs came off it.Â
19:50 PM
3.5 Akash Singh to Devdutt Padikkal, no run, Takes the pace off again and bowls it full at the stumps, Devdutt PadikkalÂ shapes to drive but gets deceived by the pace of the delivery. Mishits it to cover for a dot.Â
19:49 PM
3.4 Akash Singh to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Goes with the cutter and bowls on a yorker length on middle, Jos ButtlerÂ reads it well and drives it to mid off for a single.
19:48 PM
3.3 Akash Singh to Devdutt Padikkal, 1 run, On a good length and on off, Devdutt PadikkalÂ steers this one to third man and takes a run.
19:48 PM
3.2 Akash Singh to Devdutt Padikkal, 2 runs, In the air but safe! Angles it on a length on middle, Devdutt PadikkalÂ clears his front leg to go down the ground but miscues it in the air. The ball drops well behind Tushar DeshpandeÂ at mid on and collects a couple of runs.Â
19:47 PM
3.1 Akash Singh to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Bowls on a length, on off, from over the wicket, Jos ButtlerÂ guides this one to deep cover and gets to the other end.Â
19:47 PM
Akash SinghÂ replaces Tushar Deshpande. He conceded eight runs in his first over.
19:46 PM
2.6 Maheesh Theekshana to Devdutt Padikkal, no run, Bowls it quicker and shorter at the stumps, Devdutt PadikkalÂ gets his bat down in time and taps it to the right of the bowler.
19:45 PM
2.5 Maheesh Theekshana to Devdutt Padikkal, no run, Shortens his length and bowls it on middle and leg, Devdutt PadikkalÂ stays back and keeps it out on the leg side.
19:44 PM
2.4 Maheesh Theekshana to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR, FOUR! Not convincing but Devdutt PadikkalÂ will take it! Tossed up, full and outside off, Devdutt PadikkalÂ gets on the front foot and reaches out to the delivery away from his body. Gets an outside edge that rolls wide of third man. Akash SinghÂ does put in a dive but in vain.Â
19:44 PM
2.3 Maheesh Theekshana to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR, FOUR! Nicely played! Floated, full on off and middle, Devdutt PadikkalÂ creates room and drives it wide of long off for a boundary.Â
19:43 PM
2.2 Maheesh Theekshana to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Darted in short and on leg, Jos ButtlerÂ nudges it in front of square leg. Calls his partner for a quick single and Devdutt PadikkalÂ obliges.Â
19:43 PM
2.1 Maheesh Theekshana to Devdutt Padikkal, 1 run, Starts with a full delivery on middle, Devdutt PadikkalÂ gets forward and knocks it down to long off for one.
19:42 PM
We will see some spin as Maheesh TheekshanaÂ is ready to bowl now.
19:41 PM
1.6 Tushar Deshpande to Devdutt Padikkal, 1 run, Length delivery, in the channel outside off, Devdutt PadikkalÂ opens the bat face and runs it down to third man. Gets off the mark with a single. End of aÂ successful over by Tushar Deshpande.Â
19:40 PM
1.5 Tushar Deshpande to Devdutt Padikkal, no run, Goes full this time and on off, Devdutt PadikkalÂ drives it along the ground to mid off for a dot.
19:39 PM
Devdutt PadikkalÂ walks out to bat at number 3.
19:39 PM
1.4 Tushar Deshpande to Yashasvi Jaiswal, out, OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Tushar DeshpandeÂ strikes early once again! Bends his back and bangs it in short, on off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ hangs back to pull but is unable to transfer the weight on the shot. Slices this one in the air towards mid off. Shivam DubeÂ stationed there runs forward, settles himself under the high ball and completes an easy catch.Â This is a huge blow for Rajasthan as the in-form Jaiswal departs for a low score.
19:38 PM
1.3 Tushar Deshpande to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 runs, Angling across on a length, outside off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ shuffles in the crease and carves this one over extra cover. Shivam DubeÂ performs the chase and pulls it back. The batters run two in the process.Â
19:37 PM
1.2 Tushar Deshpande to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Jos ButtlerÂ is underway now! Fuller in length this time and swinging away, outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ presses forward and times the drive to deep cover. Opens his account with a single.
19:36 PM
1.1 Tushar Deshpande to Jos Buttler, no run, Begins his spell on a good length, shaping away outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ shoulders arms and lets the ball go through to the keeper.
19:35 PM
Tushar DeshpandeÂ to share the attack.
19:35 PM
0.6 Akash Singh to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, On a hard length and a hint of away movement, on off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ punches it crisply but straight to cover-point.
19:34 PM
0.5 Akash Singh to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, Back of a length around off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ stays back and punches it straight to cover.
19:33 PM
0.4 Akash Singh to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR, FOUR MORE! Another on a shortish length, at the batter, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ hangs back and whips it off the back foot. Gets it through square leg for yet another boundary.Â
19:33 PM
0.3 Akash Singh to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR, FOUR! Yashasvi JaiswalÂ and Rajasthan are underway! Back of a length around off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ gets on his toes and punches it wide of backward point. Gets it to the left of third man where Maheesh TheekshanaÂ slides but lets the ball slip through his hands.Â
19:32 PM
0.2 Akash Singh to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, Pitched up and swinging away outside off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ throws his hands at the ball and gets beaten on the outside edge.
19:32 PM
0.1 Akash Singh to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, A loudÂ appeal for LBW but turned down! Akash SinghÂ starts on a good length and angling in on middle and leg, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ uses his feet but misses the flick. The ball raps him on the front pad but the ball was sliding down leg.Â
19:28 PM
We are all set to start! The two umpires make their way out in the middle and pick up the new ball. Chennai players are already inÂ their respective field positions. The usual opening pair for Rajasthan,Â Yashasvi JaiswalÂ and Jos ButtlerÂ are at the crease. Akash SinghÂ has the new ball in his hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
19:12 PM
Sanju Samson, the captainÂ of Rajasthan, says that they would have bowled first as well. Adds that they have started the tournament well but it is important to keepÂ the momentum. Feels that they need to do what different venues require and need to adapt to different situations. Shares that it has always been a pleasure to be at this venue and play against MS Dhoni and Chennai. Informs that Trent BoultÂ misses out due to a niggle and they have made a few more changes to their side.
19:08 PM
MS Dhoni, the skipper of Chennai,Â says that they will bowl first. Adds that the wicket may be on the slower side and dew could come in the second innings which makes batting a bit easier. Mentions that it feels good to captain Chennai for the 200th time and the way T20 is played has changed over the years. Tells that the old stadium was really hot and jokingly says it feels like Switzerland if you play here in the new stadium. Says that they have done well to win games even with the unavailability and injuries to key players and they will look to continue it. Informs that Mitchell SantnerÂ and Dwaine PretoriusÂ miss out and Maheesh TheekshanaÂ and Moeen AliÂ come in for them.
19:08 PM
Impact Players nominated by Rajasthan - Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Donovan Ferreira, Adam Zampa andÂ Joe Root.
19:08 PM
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen (In for Trent Boult), Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.
19:08 PM
Impact Players nominated by Chennai - Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed andÂ Rajvardhan Hangargekar.
19:08 PM
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(C)(WK), Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh.Â
