Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates: CSK vs SRH 29 match Live cricket score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
19:29 PM
The match is set to begin. The crowd is buzzing already and why not, it is their home side making its way out on the field.Â
19:13 PM
PITCH REPORT - Pommie Mbangwa is near the deck. He says that there was a little bit drizzle before, but no forecast of it during the game. Adds that one square boundary is shorter than the other and it is 75 metres straight. Tells that the last time a game was played on this wicket a lot of runs were scored and he expects the same. Mentions that it is rock hard with some cracks and pacers will need to use variations while spinners might get some help from it. Ends by saying that the batters will enjoy playing on this wicket.
19:11 PM
Aiden MarkramÂ the captain of Hyderabad is in for a chat. He starts by saying they would've loved to bowl first as well. Mentions they batted first in Kolkata and it is now about implementing something similar here. Adds that it is all about batting throughout the innings. Informs that it has been a busy schedule but the boys have enjoyed it a lot. Adds that they are going into the game with the same 16 players, but might tweak the starting 11 as they are batting first.Â
19:11 PM
MS Dhoni, the skipper of ChennaiÂ says that they will bowl first. Informs that the rain is in the air andÂ there are chances of dew later on,Â that is why they will like to chase. Tells that the table is packed together, but this is not the time to look at it and focus more on themselves. Mentions that they have been lucky with the combination whenÂ all the players were not available butÂ the headache comes in when everyone is fit.
19:09 PM
Impact players for Hyderabad -Â Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, T Natarajan.
19:09 PM
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik (In for T Natarajan).
19:08 PM
Impact players for Chennai -Â Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.
19:08 PM
Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/ WK), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh (In for Ambati Rayudu).
