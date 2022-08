India wins the Gold in Women's Fours Lawn Bowls by defeating South Africa 17-10 in the Final. This is India's first ever CWG medal in Lawn Bowls, let alone Gold.

Lawn Bowls becomes the 12th sport in which India have bagged atleast one Gold medal in Commonwealth Games.#CWG2022

