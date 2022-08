Load More

CWG 2022 Day 6 Live Streaming, India At Birmingham: India had a great outing on Day 5 as the country won its first ever Gold medal in Lawn Bowls. The Indian table tennis team defeated Singapore to win Gold. Vikas Thakur won a Silver in the men’s 96 kg weightlifting while the mixed team badminton settled for Silver after they lost to Malaysia in the final. As of now, India have won a total of 13 medals, 5 Golds, 5 Silvers and 3 Bronze. They are currently sixth on the points table. Australia are at the top of the table with 106 medals, including 42 Golds. Three medals will be up for grabs for India in weightlifting, athletics and squash on Day 6. India women’s cricket team will also take on Barbados in a virtual knockout.

India’s Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 6th Full Schedule

Lawn Bowls (1 PM): Men’s singles (Mridul Borgohain vs Chris Locke), women’s pairs (India vs Niue, 1 PM), men’s singles (Mridul Borgohain vs Ian McLean, 4 PM), women’s pairs (India vs South Africa, 4 PM), men’s fours (India vs the Cook Islands, 7:30 PM), women’s triple (India vs Niue, 7:30 PM), men’s fours (India vs England, 10:30 PM)

Wrestling (2 PM)— men’s 109 kg (Lovpreet Singh), women’s 87+kg (Purnima Pandey, 6:30 PM), men’s 109+kg (Gurdeep Singh, 11 PM)

Judo (2:30 PM) — women’s 78kg quarterfinals (Tulika Mann vs TBD), men’s +100kg elimination round of 16 (Deepak Daswal vs Eric Jean Sebastian), knockout matches to follow

Para Table-Tennis (3:10 PM) — women’s singles classes 3-5 Group 1 (Bhavina Patel), women’s singles classes 3-5 Group 2 (Sonalben Manubhai Patel, 3:10 PM), women’s singles classes 6-10 Group 1 (Baby Sahana Ravi, 3:10 PM), men’s singles class 3-5 Group 1 (Raj Aravindan Alagar, 4:55 PM), women’s singles classes 6-10 Group 1 (Baby Sahana Ravi 9:40 PM), women’s singles classes 3-5 Group 1 (Bhavina Patel, 10:15 PM), women’s singles class 3-5 Group 2 (Sonalven Manubhai Patel, 10:15 PM), men’s singles class 3-5 Group 1 (Raj Aravindan Alagar, 12 AM)

Hockey (3:30 PM)— Women’s Pool A (India vs Canada), Men’s Pool B (India vs Canada, 6:30 PM)

Squash (3:30 PM)— mixed doubles round of 32 (Joshana/Harinder vs Sri Lanka), men’s singles medal match (Saurav Ghoshal if he qualifies)

Boxing (4:45 PM) — over 45-48kg quarterfinals (Nitu Ganghas vs Nicole Clyde), over 54-57kg quarterfinal (Hussam Uddin Muhammed vs Tryagain Morning Ndevelo, 5:45 PM), over 48-50kg quarterfinal (Nikhat Zareen vs Helen Jones, 11:15 PM), over 64-70kg quarterfinal (Lovlina Borgohain vs Rosie Eccles, 12:45 AM), over 75-80kg quarterfinal (Ashish Kumar vs Aaron Bowen, 2 AM)

Women’s Cricket (10:30 PM)— Group A India vs Barbados

Athletics (11:30 PM) — High jump finals (if Tejaswin Shankar qualifies), women’s shot put finals (Manpreet Kaur, 12:35 AM)