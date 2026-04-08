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DC vs GT IPL 2026 live score: Will Shubman Gill’s side get their maiden victory?
DC vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Get the updates as Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium Stadium, Delhi.