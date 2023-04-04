Live Score-Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: DC vs GT 7 match Live cricket score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

91/4 (11.2 Ovs)
Sarfaraz Khan 15*(18) 1x4, 0x6
Abishek Porel (W) 13*(8) 0x4, 1x6
Yash Dayal 0.2 - 0 - 3 - 0
Alzarri Joseph 3 - 0 - 24 - 2
91/4 (11.2 Ovs)
Sarfaraz Khan 15*(18) 1x4, 0x6
Abishek Porel (W) 13*(8) 0x4, 1x6
Yash Dayal 0.2 - 0 - 3 - 0
Alzarri Joseph 3 - 0 - 24 - 2
20:34 PM
Halt!
20:34 PM
10.5 Alzarri Joseph to Abishek Porel, No run.
20:33 PM
10.4 Alzarri Joseph to Abishek Porel, SIX, Six!
20:32 PM
10.3 Alzarri Joseph to Abishek Porel, 2 runs, Short and down the leg, Abishek PorelÂ tucks it toward the fine leg region for a couple. Joshua LittleÂ runs in quickly, puts in the dive, and saves two.
20:31 PM
10.2 Alzarri Joseph to Sarfaraz Khan, 1 run, Full-length delivery coming in. Sarfaraz KhanÂ drives it off the inside half of the blade toward deep square leg for one.
20:31 PM
10.1 Alzarri Joseph to Sarfaraz Khan, no run, Hard length angled in around off, Sarfaraz KhanÂ dabs it to point.
20:30 PM
9.6 Hardik Pandya to Sarfaraz Khan, 1 run, Short again and down the leg, this is pulled toward deep square leg for a single to end the 10th over. Delhi are 78 for 4 at the halfway mark.
20:29 PM
9.5 Hardik Pandya to Abishek Porel, 1 run, Short and on the leg stump line. Abishek PorelÂ pulls it to deep backward square leg for one.
20:28 PM
9.4 Hardik Pandya to Sarfaraz Khan, 1 run, On a good length and on the leg peg. Sarfaraz KhanÂ flicks it away toward deep mid-wicket for a single.
20:28 PM
9.3 Hardik Pandya to Sarfaraz Khan, FOUR, FOUR! SHOT! Back of a length outside off, Sarfaraz KhanÂ cuts it nicely through the backward point region for an easy boundary. This was guided to perfection by Sarfaraz.
20:27 PM
9.2 Hardik Pandya to Sarfaraz Khan, no run, Full on off, Sarfaraz KhanÂ pushes it toward covers.
20:26 PM
9.1 Hardik Pandya to Abishek Porel, 1 run, On a good length and outside off, Abishek PorelÂ opens the bat face and works it through point for one.
20:25 PM
A slight halt in the play! Sarfaraz KhanÂ seems to be struck on the helmet and the physio is out to perform a mandatory concussion check. Everything is fine and the play can now continue.
20:24 PM
8.6 Alzarri Joseph to Sarfaraz Khan, no run, Spilled! But was there any bat involved? Doesn't seem like it. Alzarri JosephÂ bangs this one in over the stumps and Sarfaraz KhanÂ looks to take it on. Khan is beaten for raw pace and the ball lobs up after pinging the sticker on the helmet. The ball comesm down toward the point region where Wriddhiman Saha, the keeper scampers toward the ball and dives in to take it with both gloves but the ball eventually spills out.
20:23 PM
8.5 Alzarri Joseph to Sarfaraz Khan, 2 runs, Back of a length ball outside off. Sarfaraz KhanÂ guides it toward the wide third-man fielder for a couple.
20:23 PM
8.4 Alzarri Joseph to Abishek Porel, 1 run, Back of a length angling in at almost 148 clicks. Abishek PorelÂ tucks it uppishly toward mid-wicket for and gets off the mark with one. No hat-trick!
20:22 PM
Abishek PorelÂ comes in to face the hat-trick delivery.
20:21 PM
8.3 Alzarri Joseph to Rilee Rossouw, out, OUT! WICKET! TAKEN!Â 146 kmph! A sharp bouncer around off. This was around the chin height as Rilee RossouwÂ looked to fend it away but the ballÂ takes the splice of the blade and flies away toward the point. Rahul TewatiaÂ runs in from the point and takes a brilliant low catch to his right to dismiss Rossouw for a golden duck. Delhi are in some trouble now. They have lost two of their big-match players off back-to-back balls.Â
20:20 PM
Is that a catch? Alzarri JosephÂ has completely surprised Rilee RossouwÂ here with the short ball and Rahul TewatiaÂ seems to have taken a sensational catch. The umpires have gone upstairs to check. The replays show that indeed Tewatia has his hands underneath the ball and the decision on the big screen is OUT!
20:18 PM
Rilee RossouwÂ is the new man in.
20:18 PM
8.2 Alzarri Joseph to David Warner, out, OUT! CHOPPED ON! The Delhi skipper departs! Hard length delivery around off at 145.5 clicks, David WarnerÂ looks to cut it away but ends up chopping it back onto the stumps. Alzarri JosephÂ is delighted with the wicket. Delhi lose their third and a big one here as Warner walks back after a start for 37.Â
20:17 PM
8.1 Alzarri Joseph to David Warner, no run, On a good length and on off. David WarnerÂ defends it toward point.
20:14 PM
Strategic break! Topsy-turvy start here as the ball swung quite a bit for Mohammad ShamiÂ early on and he found it difficult to control the swing as well. Shami adjusted well and picked up a couple of big wickets for Gujarat but after that, David WarnerÂ has settled down well and is leading the fightback for Delhi. The game is evenly poised at the moment and it will be interesting to see how Rashid KhanÂ bowls as he is yet to come into the attack. A crucial middle phase awaits.
20:13 PM
7.6 Hardik Pandya to David Warner, 1 run, Short of a length around off, David WarnerÂ pulls this to Miller at deep mid-wicket for one.
20:13 PM
7.5 Hardik Pandya to Sarfaraz Khan, 1 run, Hard length angled into the batter. Sarfaraz KhanÂ nudges it toward wide mid on for one.
20:12 PM
7.4 Hardik Pandya to Sarfaraz Khan, no run, On a good length on off. Sarfaraz KhanÂ defends it toward point.
20:12 PM
7.3 Hardik Pandya to David Warner, 1 run, Hard length angling into the batter. David WarnerÂ tucks it to deep mid-wicket for one.
20:10 PM
7.2 Hardik Pandya to Sarfaraz Khan, 1 run, Short of a length on the middle and leg. Sarfaraz KhanÂ pulls it off his hips toward deep square leg for one.
20:10 PM
7.1 Hardik Pandya to Sarfaraz Khan, no run, Back of a length around off. Sarfaraz KhanÂ stands tall and drops it into the offside.Â
20:09 PM
Hardik PandyaÂ (1-0-6-0) to continue...
20:09 PM
6.6 Alzarri Joseph to David Warner, 2 runs, Full and down the leg. David WarnerÂ flicks it toward the fine leg region for a couple. Joshua LittleÂ runs around to his left and dives in valiantlyÂ to save two for his side.
20:08 PM
6.5 Alzarri Joseph to David Warner, no run, Full length ball on off. David WarnerÂ defends it forward.Â
20:08 PM
6.4 Alzarri Joseph to David Warner, FOUR, FOUR MORE! Back of a length just outside off. David WarnerÂ plays late and guides this through the backward point region as the ball rockets away to the fence for a boundary.
20:07 PM
6.4 Alzarri Joseph to David Warner, wide, 1 run, WIDE! On a good length and down the leg. Warner lets it go and this is wided by the umpire.
20:06 PM
6.3 Alzarri Joseph to David Warner, FOUR, FOUR! BANG! Pitched up full and outside off. David WarnerÂ goes after it and lofts it over the mid off fielder for a boundary down the ground.
20:06 PM
6.2 Alzarri Joseph to David Warner, no run, Good-length delivery on off. David WarnerÂ can't get this away and bunts toward extra cover.
20:06 PM
6.1 Alzarri Joseph to David Warner, no run, Hard-length delivery outside off. David WarnerÂ taps it towards covers for none.
20:06 PM
Alzarri JosephÂ is all ready to steam in now.
20:06 PM
5.6 Hardik Pandya to Sarfaraz Khan, leg byes, 4 runs, FOUR LEG BYES! Back of a length and angling down the leg. Sarfaraz KhanÂ works it off his pads past the keeper as this runs away to the fine leg fence for four leg byes. Easy pickings.
20:06 PM
5.5 Hardik Pandya to Sarfaraz Khan, no run, Hard length into the suface on off. Sarfaraz KhanÂ stands tall and tucks it toward short mid-wicket.
20:06 PM
5.4 Hardik Pandya to David Warner, 1 run, Good-length delivery just outside off. David WarnerÂ runs it down to the third man region for one.
20:06 PM
5.3 Hardik Pandya to David Warner, no run, On a good length and on off. David WarnerÂ pushes it to mid-off.
20:01 PM
5.2 Hardik Pandya to David Warner, FOUR, FOUR! PUT AWAY! Back of a length again around off. David WarnerÂ hangs back and pulls this through the deep square leg region for yet another boundary.
20:01 PM
5.1 Hardik Pandya to Sarfaraz Khan, 1 run, Pandya starts off with a back-of-a-length ball angling down the leg. Sarfaraz KhanÂ nudges it to fine leg for one.
20:01 PM
Hardik PandyaÂ brings himself into the attack now.
19:59 PM
4.6 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, FOUR, FOUR! Length again but pushed outside off, David WarnerÂ goes after the width on offer and slaps it over the point region for a boundary.
19:58 PM
4.5 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, Length ball from around the stumps and angling in from around off, David WarnerÂ pushes it out toward extra cover.
19:58 PM
4.4 Mohammad Shami to Sarfaraz Khan, 1 run, A touch fuller and outside off, Sarfaraz KhanÂ plays it with an angled bat and guides it down to third man for a single.
19:57 PM
4.3 Mohammad Shami to Sarfaraz Khan, no run, Length ball outside off and swinging away, Sarfaraz KhanÂ leaves it alone.
19:56 PM
Sarfaraz KhanÂ is the new man in.
19:56 PM
4.2 Mohammad Shami to Mitchell Marsh, out, OUT! DRAGGED ON! Mohammad ShamiÂ gets his second wicket and Delhi lose two inside the first five overs. Shami bowls it on a hard length in that channel around off. Mitchell MarshÂ stays on the back foot and looks to repeat the trick from the previous delivery and punch it away. Marsh's feet don't go anywhere and he ends up getting an inside edge and the ball goes back on to hit the stumps. Marsh is devastated and Gujarat are elated.
19:55 PM
4.1 Mohammad Shami to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR, FOUR! Nicely played! Short of a length around off, Mitchell MarshÂ hops back and punches it in front of the diving man at cover-point for a boundary.
19:54 PM
Mohammad ShamiÂ (2-0-20-1) to continue...
19:54 PM
3.6 Joshua Little to David Warner, FOUR, FOUR!Â Joshua LittleÂ serves a high full toss around off, David WarnerÂ looks to pull but gets a thick outside edge that runs down into the third man fence for a boundary. Warner thinks its too high and reviews it. The third umpire checks the replays and finds the ball to be below waist height and it will be a fair delivery.
19:52 PM
3.5 Joshua Little to David Warner, no run, The dot-ball pressure just keeps building up. Full and angled into middle and leg, David WarnerÂ presses forward and pushes it toward mid off.
19:52 PM
3.4 Joshua Little to David Warner, no run, Four dots on the trot now. Good length over off and middle, David WarnerÂ looks to play at it but is taken aback by the extra bounce and manages to keep it down on the off side.
19:51 PM
3.3 Joshua Little to David Warner, no run, Pitches it a bit further up and angles it onto middle, David WarnerÂ blocks it out from inside his crease.
19:50 PM
3.2 Joshua Little to David Warner, no run, Loose shot! Length ball around off, David WarnerÂ looks to cut it away but is beaten past the outside edge.
19:49 PM
3.1 Joshua Little to David Warner, no run, Good length on the stumps and this one nips back in off the deck. David WarnerÂ gets caught on the crease yet again and gets rapped high on the pads. Half an appeal from Joshua LittleÂ but seems a bit high.
19:49 PM
2.6 Mohammad Shami to Mitchell Marsh, no run, A touch fuller around middle and angling in, Mitchell MarshÂ watchfully blocks it out.
19:48 PM
2.5 Mohammad Shami to Mitchell Marsh, no run, Full and on the fifth stump line and swinging away, Mitchell MarshÂ lets it through to the keeper.
19:47 PM
Mitchell MarshÂ is in at number 3.
19:46 PM
2.4 Mohammad Shami to Prithvi Shaw, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Mohammad ShamiÂ has the last laugh here as he draws first blood and sends Prithvi ShawÂ packing. This is banged in around off stump and hurries onto the batter. Shaw doesn't move his feet and looks to drag the pull shot over mid-wicket. Shaw mistimes it badly in the air and Alzarri JosephÂ at mid on takes a simple catch. Shaw livesÂ and dies by the sword as Gujarat have their first wicket.
19:45 PM
2.3 Mohammad Shami to Prithvi Shaw, 2 runs, Good length, angling into middle and leg, Prithvi ShawÂ works it away through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
19:45 PM
2.2 Mohammad Shami to Prithvi Shaw, no run, Length ball on the stumps, flicked away in front of mid-wicket but the fielder there makes a good stop.
19:44 PM
2.1 Mohammad Shami to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR, FOUR! Put away! Good length outside off and shaping away. Prithvi ShawÂ stays put and goes hard at it, getting a thick outside edge over the slip cordon into the third man fence.
19:43 PM
2.1 Mohammad Shami to Prithvi Shaw, wide, 3 runs, Three wides! On a length and swinging down the leg side, Wriddhiman SahaÂ dives but fails to get to it and the batters get a couple of runs as well.
19:42 PM
1.6 Joshua Little to David Warner, FOUR, FOUR! BANG! Short and wide outside off. David WarnerÂ hangs back and cuts this through the extra cover region for a boundary. Joshua LittleÂ gave the width and Warner accepted this. Easy pickings for the batter.Â
19:41 PM
1.5 Joshua Little to David Warner, 2 runs, Good length outside off and shaping away, David WarnerÂ opens the bat face and guides it past point for a brace.
19:40 PM
1.4 Joshua Little to David Warner, no run, Nicely bowled! Back of a length around middle and this one comes back in sharply. David WarnerÂ looks to pull it away but has to adjust and eventually gets cut in half.
19:40 PM
1.3 Joshua Little to David Warner, 2 runs, Misfield! Very full outside off and shaping away, David WarnerÂ reaches out and strokes it through the hands of the cover fielder for a couple of runs.
19:39 PM
1.2 Joshua Little to David Warner, no run, On a length around middle and angling in a long way. David WarnerÂ gets caught on the crease and gets hit on the pads.
19:38 PM
1.1 Joshua Little to Prithvi Shaw, 1 run, Starts off with a short and wide one, Prithvi ShawÂ throws his hands at it and gets it off the outer half of the bat down to third man for one. Shaw is off the mark right away.
19:38 PM
0.6 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, Good length over middle and leg, David WarnerÂ nudges it down in front of mid-wicket. End of a entertaining first over, Delhi get 11 runs off it.
19:37 PM
0.6 Joshua LittleÂ to bowl from the other end.
19:37 PM
0.6 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, wide, 5 runs, FIVE WIDES! Back to over the wicket now and bowls an inswinger down the leg side. This one just keeps on swinging and runs away into the fine leg fence.
19:36 PM
0.5 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, FOUR, FOUR! Angling down leg, David WarnerÂ stays back and tickles it fine. Wriddhiman SahaÂ dives full stretch to hid right but can't get there. The ball runs away into the fence.
19:35 PM
0.4 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, Comes from around the wicket and bowls it a bit fuller and outside off, seaming away. David WarnerÂ leaves it alone.
19:34 PM
0.3 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, Length ball, outside off and swinging further away, Warner leaves it alone and a wide isn't called this time around.
19:34 PM
0.2 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, Peach of a delivery! Perfect length around off stump and this one nips back in sharply off the deck. David WarnerÂ looks to play at it but is beaten on the inside edge and its a good take from Wriddhiman SahaÂ diving to his right behind the sticks.
19:33 PM
0.2 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, wide, 1 run, WIDE! A touch fuller and angling down leg, Warner misses the flick and a wide is called.
19:32 PM
0.1 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, Nicely bowled! Good length again, on middle and leg, this one hits the deck and seams across the left-hander. David WarnerÂ is beaten all ends up.
19:31 PM
0.1 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Begins with a loosener does Mohammad Shami. This is on a good length, pushed well outside the off stump and beyond the tramline. Wide called and Delhi are underway!
19:30 PM
We are all set for the play to begin! The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of Gujarat. David WarnerÂ and Prithvi ShawÂ are the openers for Delhi. Mohammad ShamiÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
19:14 PM
Rovman PowellÂ is down for a chat.Â Powell says that he wants to keep the momentum going down the order. Mentions Ricky Ponting is a positive person and tells them to enjoy their game. Adds that it looks like a good wicket with grass on it and he hopes to set things right for the fans.
19:12 PM
Delhi skipper, David WarnerÂ says that it looks like a nice wicket and they need to come out with positive intent. Says that it's awesome to play here and the turnout is amazing. Adds that they have made two changes in the team and says that having two left-handers in the middle is a big thing and there are going to be a lot of hard decisions throughout the tournament.
19:12 PM
Hardik Pandya, the captain of GujaratÂ says that they will bowl first. He adds that he is not sure howÂ the wicket will play so he wants to bowl first and see how it goes. Mentions they are gutted to miss Kane WilliamsonÂ but says they need to move on and adds that David MillerÂ comes back for Kane with Sai SudharsanÂ also coming in for Vijay Shankar. Closes by saying that they didnâ€™t play their best cricket in the previous game but they did compete and came out on top.
19:12 PM
Impact Players nominated by Gujarat - Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, and Srikar Bharat.
19:12 PM
Impact Players nominated by Delhi - Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed andÂ Manish Pandey.
19:12 PM
GujaratÂ (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan (In for Vijay Shankar), Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller (In for Kane Williamson), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little, and Yash Dayal.Â
19:08 PM
DelhiÂ (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (C), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Abishek Porel (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, andÂ Mukesh Kumar.Â
COMMENTS