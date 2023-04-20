Advertisement

Live Score-Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score and Updates: DC vs KKR 28 match Live cricket score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Updated: April 20, 2023 8:29 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
20:29 PM

We are all set for the game to begin!

20:25 PM

Nitish RanaÂ the skipper of Kolkata says that it has been a long time since he played on this ground and he can not even remember when the last time was. Informs that there are four changes to their playing XI and requests not to ask what they are. Explains that they need to play their best as a unit in order to be successful.

20:25 PM

David WarnerÂ the captain of DelhiÂ says that they will bat first. Adds that they would have done that irrespective of the weather. Says that there are two changes in their team as Ishant SharmaÂ and Philip SaltÂ come in place of Abishek PorelÂ and Mustafizur Rahman.

20:24 PM

Impact Players for Delhi - Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Ripal Patel, Chetan Sakariya.

20:24 PM

Delhi (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Philip Salt (WK), Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.Â 

20:23 PM

Impact players for Kolkata -Â Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Narayan Jagadeesan, David Wiese.

20:23 PM

Kolkata (Playing XI) - Venkatesh Iyer, Litton Das (WK), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (C), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

