19:13 PM
Impact players for Delhi -Â Mukesh Kumar, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Pravin Dubey, Ishant Sharma.
19:13 PM
DelhiÂ (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman.Â
19:11 PM
Impact Players for Mumbai -Â Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh.
19:11 PM
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith.
19:10 PM
David Warner, the captain of Delhi says that they would have bowled first as well. Adds that they need to find the rhythm and get sharperÂ as a group and when you lose wickets regularly it is always hard to comeback. Informs they have a forced change as Khaleel AhmedÂ is injured and Yash DhullÂ comes in for him. Also, Rilee RossouwÂ makes way for Mustafizur Rahman.
19:08 PM
Live Score-Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates: DC vs MI 16 match Live cricket score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai says that they will bowl first. Adds that they haven't done well batting first and they thought that having a total to chase could be good for them. Adds that the pitch looks dry and dew might be a factor. Mentions that the seinor players need to step up when things are not going your way. Informs Riley MeredithÂ comes in for Tristan StubbsÂ and Jofra ArcherÂ is still not available.
