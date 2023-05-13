Advertisement

Live Score-Delhi Capitals vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: DC vs PBKS 59 match Live cricket score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Updated: May 13, 2023 7:16 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan, the captain of Punjab,Â says that they would have wanted to chase as well but will look to put on a big score on the board. Adds that they have done well on the road because they have managed to adapt to conditions well. Mentions that the young guys have done really well and it is a good learning curve for them. Informs that Sikandar RazaÂ is in for Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

David Warner, the skipper of Delhi, says that they will bowl first. Adds that it is a slow and low surface and reckons that it will stay the same. Mentions that winning 4 out of 5 games was good and adds that they are in a tough situation. Shares that they have the belief, pride and hopes to execute it as well as they can. Ends by saying that he hopes to put a smile on the crowd's face.

Impact Players nominated by Punjab - Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh and Mohit Rathee.

Punjab (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact Players nominated by Delhi - Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Manish Pandey, Chetan Sakariya and Abishek Porel.

Delhi (Playing XI) - David Warner(C), Philip Salt (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Khan, Pravin Dubey, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.Â 

