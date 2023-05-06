Live Score-Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: DC vs RCB 50 match Live cricket score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

126/2 (15.0 Ovs)
Virat Kohli 50*(42) 5x4, 0x6
Mahipal Lomror 29*(15) 1x4, 3x6
Mitchell Marsh 3 - 0 - 21 - 2
Kuldeep Yadav 4 - 0 - 37 - 0
126/2 (15.0 Ovs)
Virat Kohli 50*(42) 5x4, 0x6
Mahipal Lomror 29*(15) 1x4, 3x6
Mitchell Marsh 3 - 0 - 21 - 2
Kuldeep Yadav 4 - 0 - 37 - 0
20:41 PM
Strategic break!
20:40 PM
14.6 Mitchell Marsh to Virat Kohli, 1 run, 1 run.
20:40 PM
14.5 Mitchell Marsh to Mahipal Lomror, 1 run, 1 run.
20:38 PM
14.4 Mitchell Marsh to Virat Kohli, 1 run, 1 run.
20:38 PM
14.3 Mitchell Marsh to Mahipal Lomror, 1 run, Change of pace this time and fuller as well, outside off, Mahipal LomrorÂ drives it to long off and gets ot the other end.
20:37 PM
14.2 Mitchell Marsh to Mahipal Lomror, SIX, SIX! Mahipal LomrorÂ goes huge! Continues to go short and bowls it at the batter, Mahipal LomrorÂ hangs back in his crease and latches onto the pull shot. Dispatches it over deep square leg for a maximum.Â
20:37 PM
14.1 Mitchell Marsh to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Bowls it short and wide outside off, Virat KohliÂ reaches out and cuts it along the ground to deep point for a single.
20:36 PM
13.6 Kuldeep Yadav to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Keeps it short and turning in on off, Virat KohliÂ punches it off the back foot to long on and keeps the strike with a single.Â
20:35 PM
13.5 Kuldeep Yadav to Virat Kohli, no run, Close! Gives this one air and bowls it just outside off, Virat KohliÂ gets down to slog sweep but connects with thin air. Luckily for him, the ball sneaks past the off stump.Â
20:35 PM
13.4 Kuldeep Yadav to Mahipal Lomror, 1 run, Fired in quicker, at the stumps, Mahipal LomrorÂ goes back and works it through mid-wicket for one.
20:34 PM
13.3 Kuldeep Yadav to Mahipal Lomror, SIX, SIX! Straight as an arrow! Floated, full and on off and middle, Mahipal LomrorÂ gets forward and smokes it back over the bowlers' head for a flat maximum.Â
20:34 PM
13.2 Kuldeep Yadav to Mahipal Lomror, FOUR, FOUR! Innovation at its best there! Kuldeep YadavÂ bowls it short and turning away, on off, Mahipal LomrorÂ premediates and executes the reverse sweep to perfection. Gets it over backward point for a boundary.Â
20:33 PM
13.1 Kuldeep Yadav to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Googly, short and on middle and leg, Virat KohliÂ reads it well and flicks it off the back foot to deep square leg for another single.Â
20:32 PM
12.6 Ishant Sharma to Mahipal Lomror, no run, On a good length this time and just outside off, Mahipal LomrorÂ looks to steer this one past backward point but ends up hitting it straight to the fielder there.Â
20:31 PM
12.5 Ishant Sharma to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Banged in short and outside off, Virat KohliÂ shimmies down the track and pushes it to deep point for one.Â
20:30 PM
12.4 Ishant Sharma to Virat Kohli, 2 runs, Slower again and fuller on leg, Virat KohliÂ places this one gently in front of deep square leg and collects a couple of runs with ease. 100 comes up for Bangalore.Â
20:29 PM
12.3 Ishant Sharma to Mahipal Lomror, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye! Drifts onto the pads on a shortish length, Mahipal LomrorÂ tries to go fine on the leg side but misses. Gets it off his thigh pad to short fine leg for a leg bye.Â
20:28 PM
12.2 Ishant Sharma to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Change of pace this time and at the stumps, Virat KohliÂ tucks it in the vacant mid-wicket region and gets to the other end.
20:28 PM
12.1 Ishant Sharma to Virat Kohli, FOUR, FOUR! Virat KohliÂ welcomes Ishant SharmaÂ with a boundary! Starts on a length, outside off, Virat KohliÂ gets himself into a good position and goes inside out. Lofts it over cover for a much-needed boundary.Â
20:26 PM
11.6 Kuldeep Yadav to Mahipal Lomror, 2 runs, Good running! Short and turning away, outside off, Mahipal LomrorÂ reaches out and cuts it through backward point for a couple of runs.
20:26 PM
11.5 Kuldeep Yadav to Mahipal Lomror, no run, Pushed through quicker, on off, Mahipal LomrorÂ drops this one on the off side and sets off for a single but gets sent back by Virat Kohli.
20:25 PM
11.4 Kuldeep Yadav to Mahipal Lomror, SIX, SIX! Dispatched! Short and at the stumps by Kuldeep Yadav, Mahipal LomrorÂ picks the length early and rocks on the back foot. Pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.Â
20:25 PM
11.3 Kuldeep Yadav to Mahipal Lomror, no run, Googly, fuller and on off and middle, Mahipal LomrorÂ pulls out the reverse sweep but does not connect and wears it on his waist.Â
20:24 PM
11.2 Kuldeep Yadav to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Bowls it short and around leg, Virat KohliÂ goes back in his crease and tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
20:24 PM
11.1 Kuldeep Yadav to Mahipal Lomror, 1 run, Tossed up, full and turning away, on off, Mahipal LomrorÂ gets on the front foot and pushes it through cover for one.Â
20:23 PM
10.6 Mitchell Marsh to Mahipal Lomror, 1 run, Keeps it short and a bit wide outside off, Mahipal LomrorÂ stands tall and cuts it to deep point. Gets off the mark with a single. End of a great over by Mitchell Marsh. two wickets and just 4 runs came off it.Â
20:22 PM
10.5 Mitchell Marsh to Mahipal Lomror, no run, Switches to 'round the wicket and bowls it on a good length, Mahipal LomrorÂ stays back and looks to punch it on the off side. Gets it from the inner part of the bat and the ball rolls down the wicket for a dot.
20:21 PM
Mahipal LomrorÂ comes in to face the hat-trick delivery.
20:20 PM
10.4 Mitchell Marsh to Glenn Maxwell, out, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Would you believe it? It is two in two for Mitchell Marsh! Bowls it on a hard length, in the channel outside off, Glenn MaxwellÂ hangs back on the back foot and tries to force this one on the off side. He gets cramped for room and ends up getting an outside edge. The ball is pouched safely behind the wicket by Philip Salt. Mitchell MarshÂ is all smiles and he will be on a Hat-Trick now.Â
20:19 PM
Glenn MaxwellÂ is in at number 3.
20:18 PM
10.3 Mitchell Marsh to Faf du Plessis, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Mitchell MarshÂ strikes and provides Delhi with a much-needed breakthrough! Rolls his fingers over the ball and bowls it short and near the tramline on the off side, Faf du PlessisÂ gets undone by the lack of pace as he tries to clear the deep point fielder. Skies this one high in the air towards deep point where Axar PatelÂ settles himself under the skier and completes the catch with ease. Mitchell MarshÂ is delighted and so are the home fans.Â
20:18 PM
10.2 Mitchell Marsh to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Angled into the pads, on a length, Virat KohliÂ shimmies down the track and clips it to deep mid-wicket for one.
20:17 PM
10.1 Mitchell Marsh to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Bowls it into the wicket, on off, Faf du PlessisÂ rides on top of the bounce and pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.Â
20:16 PM
10.1 Mitchell Marsh to Faf du Plessis, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Loses his radar and sprays this one beyond the tramline on off, Faf du PlessisÂ lets it go and the umpire signals a wide.Â
20:15 PM
9.6 Kuldeep Yadav to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Floats it up a bit and bowls it full around off, Faf du PlessisÂ strokes it through cover for yet another single to end the over.
20:15 PM
9.5 Kuldeep Yadav to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Flatter one on middle, punched away through wide mid on for a run.
20:14 PM
9.4 Kuldeep Yadav to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Quicker and shorter on middle, Faf du PlessisÂ backs away and gets it away through mid-wicket for one more.
20:14 PM
9.3 Kuldeep Yadav to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Short ball on the stumps, Virat KohliÂ stays back and tucks it away in front of square leg for another single.
20:13 PM
9.2 Kuldeep Yadav to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Shorter again around leg stump, Faf du PlessisÂ works it off the back foot past square leg for one.
20:13 PM
9.1 Kuldeep Yadav to Faf du Plessis, 2 runs, Good fielding! Shorter in length and around leg stump. Faf du PlessisÂ goes deep in his crease and flicks it away in between long on and deep mid-wicket. David WarnerÂ from long on runs around to his right and keeps it down to two runs.
20:12 PM
8.6 Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Flatter one on off, worked away through wide mid on for a single.
20:11 PM
8.5 Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, FOUR, FOUR! Fuller and on off stump, Faf du PlessisÂ clears the front leg and thumps it right back past the bowler for a boundary.
20:10 PM
8.4 Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, no run, Well bowled! Axar PatelÂ gives this one a lot more flight and bowls it full on off stump. The ball grips and turns a bit. Faf du PlessisÂ looks to back away and open up the off side but gets beaten on the outside edge. Axar seems confident that there is a feather on it and David WarnerÂ does review it. UltraEdge shows a flat line and the on-field decision of Not Out stay.
20:09 PM
8.3 Axar Patel to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Flighted delivery, full and around off, Virat KohliÂ drives it through extra cover and rotates the strike.
20:09 PM
8.2 Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Slightly shorter and at the stumps, Faf du PlessisÂ works it away in front of square on the leg side and picks up a single.
20:09 PM
8.1 Axar Patel to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Angles this one in full and on the pads, Virat KohliÂ gets an inside edge toward short fine leg and picks up a single.
20:08 PM
7.6 Kuldeep Yadav to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Tossed up around leg stump, Virat KohliÂ comes forward and drives it down to long on for one more.
20:07 PM
7.5 Kuldeep Yadav to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Shorter one around middle, staying a touch low and this is pulled away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
20:07 PM
7.4 Kuldeep Yadav to Faf du Plessis, no run, Here comes the wrong'un, a bit fuller and on middle. Faf du PlessisÂ doesn't pick it but manages to keep it out with a straight bat.
20:06 PM
7.3 Kuldeep Yadav to Faf du Plessis, no run, Nicely floated up, full and on off stump, Faf du PlessisÂ pushes it toward mid off.
20:06 PM
7.2 Kuldeep Yadav to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Nagging length around off, Virat KohliÂ gets across and tucks it toward mid-wicket for a run.
20:06 PM
7.1 Kuldeep Yadav to Virat Kohli, FOUR, FOUR! Virat KohliÂ takes on Kuldeep YadavÂ right away and gets the boundary. Flatter trajectory on leg stump and turning in, Kohli rocks back and whips it away past square leg for a boundary.
20:03 PM
Strategic break! This has been a strong start by the Bangalore openers and both Faf du PlessisÂ and Virat KohliÂ are now well-set. With this venue generally producing low scores, Delhi need wickets in a heap otherwise Bangalore will simply keep rolling and put on a big total on the board. It will be interesting to see which side does better in the middle phase. Let's find out. Also, Kuldeep YadavÂ comes into the attack now.
20:02 PM
6.6 Mitchell Marsh to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Two is the call but they will settle for one. On a hard length over middle, Virat KohliÂ comes down the track and heaves it away toward wide long on for a single.
20:02 PM
6.5 Mitchell Marsh to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Another slower one that is banged in and bowls outside off, Faf du PlessisÂ stays back and gets on top of the bounce before pulling it well in front of square on the leg side for a run.
20:01 PM
6.4 Mitchell Marsh to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Back of a length around off, Virat KohliÂ flat-bats it past the bowler and through mid off for just another run.
20:01 PM
6.3 Mitchell Marsh to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Slower one, bowled into the pitch and well outside off. Faf du PlessisÂ pulls it away in front of mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
20:00 PM
6.2 Mitchell Marsh to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Length ball on middle and leg, Virat KohliÂ stays back and just nudges it through mid-wicket for a run.
20:00 PM
6.1 Mitchell Marsh to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Starts with a length ball around off, this is driven through the cover region for a single.
19:58 PM
Mitchell MarshÂ comes into the attack now. Just a bit of a delay here as Faf du PlessisÂ gets a new pair of gloves.
19:57 PM
5.6 Khaleel Ahmed to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Just a single to end but 15 runs come off it and at the end of the Powerplay, Bangalore are 51/0! This is angled into the leg stump, Faf du PlessisÂ flicks it away past square leg and picks up a single.
19:57 PM
5.5 Khaleel Ahmed to Faf du Plessis, FOUR, FOUR! Faf du PlessisÂ wants to end the Powerplay with a flourish and the 50 is also up for Bangalore. Banged in short and over the stumps, Faf takes it on and pulls it in front of mid-wicket for a boundary.
19:57 PM
5.4 Khaleel Ahmed to Faf du Plessis, SIX, SIX! BOOM! Khaleel AhmedÂ misses his mark and serves a low full toss around off, Faf du PlessisÂ gets under it and lofts it over the long off fence for a maximum.
19:57 PM
5.3 Khaleel Ahmed to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Full and angling into the legs from around the stumps. Virat KohliÂ gets an inside edge as he looks to flick toward short fine leg. They pick up another single.
19:57 PM
5.2 Khaleel Ahmed to Virat Kohli, 2 runs, Good length on the pads, this is flicked away behind square on the leg side for a couple of runs.
19:57 PM
5.1 Khaleel Ahmed to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Good fielding! Full and straight, Faf du PlessisÂ backs away a bit and thumps it to the left of mid on where the fielder makes a good diving stop. They get across for the single.
19:57 PM
4.6 Mukesh Kumar to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Nails the yorker on middle, Faf du PlessisÂ digs this one out to mid on and retains the strike with a single. An expensive first over by Mukesh Kumar, 13 runs came off it.Â
19:57 PM
4.5 Mukesh Kumar to Faf du Plessis, FOUR, FOUR! Streaky but they all count! Mukesh KumarÂ bowls it into the wicket and directs it on middle, Faf du PlessisÂ takes his eyes off the ball but still goes through with the pull shot. Luckily for him, he gets a top edge that flies over the keeper for yet another boundary.Â
19:57 PM
4.4 Mukesh Kumar to Faf du Plessis, FOUR, FOUR! Goes change of pace this time and on a length, on off, Faf du PlessisÂ waits for the ball to arrive and thumps it wide of mid on for four more runs.Â
19:57 PM
4.3 Mukesh Kumar to Faf du Plessis, no run, Swing and a miss! On a good length this time, around off, Faf du PlessisÂ puts the dancing shoes on once again and looks to go down the ground but connects with thin air.Â
19:49 PM
4.2 Mukesh Kumar to Faf du Plessis, FOUR, FOUR! Bowls on a length, on off and middle, Faf du PlessisÂ dances down the track and swings through the line. Gets it to the right of mid off for a boundary.Â
19:48 PM
4.1 Mukesh Kumar to Faf du Plessis, no run, Mukesh KumarÂ starts with a good-length ball around the top of off. Faf du PlessisÂ stays put and taps it straight to cover.
19:46 PM
3.6 Axar Patel to Virat Kohli, no run, Fired in short and on the pads, Virat KohliÂ shapes to clip but misses and wears it on the back pad.
19:46 PM
3.5 Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Bowls it slower again and short, on off, Faf du PlessisÂ waits for it and knocks it to long off for one more run.
19:45 PM
3.4 Axar Patel to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Drifts onto the pads on a short length, Virat KohliÂ flicks it through sqaure leg for another single.
19:45 PM
3.3 Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Short and just outside off, Faf du PlessisÂ punches it off the back foot to wide long off for one.Â
19:45 PM
3.2 Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, no run, Slower and short, turning away, outside off, Faf du PlessisÂ makes room to cut but gets deceived by the slowness of the delivery.
19:45 PM
3.1 Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, no run, Short and angled in on leg, Faf du PlessisÂ tucks this one straight to square leg for a dot.
19:44 PM
2.6 Ishant Sharma to Virat Kohli, 2 runs, Fuller and at the stumps, Virat KohliÂ advances and has a swipe at the delivery. Gets it through mid-wicet for a couple of runs more.
19:43 PM
2.5 Ishant Sharma to Virat Kohli, no run, Slower and shortish length, on off, Virat KohliÂ backs away to cut but misses.
19:42 PM
2.4 Ishant Sharma to Virat Kohli, FOUR, FOUR! Short and punished! Ishant bends his back and bangs it in short, around off, Virat KohliÂ gets on top of the bounce and pulls it hard. Hits it well wide of deep square leg for four more runs.Â
19:41 PM
2.3 Ishant Sharma to Virat Kohli, no run, Goes with the knuckleball and bowls it, full on off, Virat KohliÂ drills it back to the bowler. Ishant SharmaÂ sticks out his left hand and performs a half-stop. The ball rolls to the left of the bowler and Kohli wants to sneak in a single. But, Ishant gets to the ball quickly and has a shy at the striker's end. Kohli dives and makes his ground there.Â
19:40 PM
2.2 Ishant Sharma to Virat Kohli, no run, Sees Kohli advance and follows him on a good length, Virat KohliÂ can only tap this one back to the bowler.
19:40 PM
2.1 Ishant Sharma to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Starts on a good length and on off, Faf du PlessisÂ guides this one to backward point and takes a single.
19:39 PM
1.6 Axar Patel to Virat Kohli, no run, Flatter and on off, Virat KohliÂ pushes this one to cover for a dot.
19:38 PM
1.5 Axar Patel to Virat Kohli, FOUR, FOUR! Cut away! Axar PatelÂ misses his length and bowls it a fraction short, outside off, Virat KohliÂ does not miss out as he cuts it through point for a boundary.Â
19:38 PM
1.4 Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, 1 run, Fired in full, on leg, Faf du PlessisÂ works this one off the inner part of the bat to square leg. Opens his account with a single.Â
19:37 PM
1.3 Axar Patel to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Drags his length back and bowls it at the stumps, Virat KohliÂ tucks it through mid-wicket for one.
19:37 PM
1.2 Axar Patel to Virat Kohli, no run, Nicely bowled! Tossed up, full and turning away, outside off, Virat KohliÂ gets forward to go down the ground but misses. Philip SaltÂ behind the wicket disturbs the stumps but Kohli had his back leg grounded inside the crease.Â
19:36 PM
1.1 Axar Patel to Virat Kohli, no run, Darted in full, on middle and leg, Virat KohliÂ keeps this one out down the wicket.Â
19:36 PM
Axar PatelÂ to operate from the other end.
19:36 PM
0.6 Khaleel Ahmed to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Angling across, on a good length, on off, Virat KohliÂ dabs it straight to backward point. But, a wayward throw by Axar PatelÂ to the keeper allows the batters to sneak in a single.Â
19:34 PM
0.5 Khaleel Ahmed to Virat Kohli, 2 runs, Strays on the pads, on a length, Virat KohliÂ clips it uppishly but to the left of mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
19:34 PM
0.4 Khaleel Ahmed to Virat Kohli, no run, On a hard length this time, on off, Virat KohliÂ drops this one on the off side and sets off for a single. Khaleel AhmedÂ sprints to the ball in his follow-through and denies a single.Â
19:33 PM
0.3 Khaleel Ahmed to Virat Kohli, no run, Goes touch fuller and swinging away, outside off, Virat KohliÂ uses his feet and leaves the ball alone.
19:32 PM
0.2 Khaleel Ahmed to Virat Kohli, FOUR, FOUR! Virat KohliÂ and Bangalore are underway! Khaleel AhmedÂ bowls this fraction short and wide outside off, Virat KohliÂ reaches out and slaps it just wide of David WarnerÂ at mid off for his first boundary.Â
19:31 PM
0.1 Khaleel Ahmed to Virat Kohli, no run, Starts on a good-length and shaping away, outside off, Virat KohliÂ shoulders arms and lets the ball go through to the keeper.
19:29 PM
We are all set for the action to start. The two Bangalore openers make their way out to the middle followed by the Delhi players. Faf du PlessisÂ and Virat KohliÂ will open the innings for Bangalore. Khaleel AhmedÂ will start with the new ball for Delhi. Here we go...
19:15 PM
David Warner, the captain of Delhi, says that they would have batted first as well. Shares that they come into this game with a lot of energy and belief and will come out and start well in front of the home crowd. Shares that they want to play good all-round cricket and do well in all facets of the game. Mentions that they lost early wickets in the last game but the senior bowlers stepped up. Reckons that there might be no dew since it rained today. Informs that Anrich Nortje has gone home due to personal reasons and he will be replaced by Mukesh KumarÂ and adds that Mitchell MarshÂ returns to the team as well.
19:11 PM
Faf du Plessis, the skipper of Bangalore, says that they will bat first. Mentions that it looks like a dry wicket and hopes for no dew. Reckons that momentum is important in T20 wicket and they will look to put a good score. Also says that Josh HazlewoodÂ coming back has made a huge difference. States that they can be flexible with this Impact Player rule. Mentions that the top 4 have batted very well and expects the middle order to put their hand up if the need arises. Ends by informing that Kedar JadhavÂ comes into the side for this game.
19:08 PM
Impact Players nominated by Bangalore - Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Michael Bracewell, Vyshak Vijay Kumar and Shahbaz Ahmed.
19:08 PM
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Faf du Plessis(C), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(WK), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.Â
19:08 PM
Impact Players nominated by Delhi - Chetan Sakariya, Abishek Porel, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav and Pravin Dubey.
19:08 PM
Delhi (Playing XI) - David Warner(C), Philip Salt(WK), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Khan, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.
COMMENTS