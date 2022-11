Live Score ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022, Brisbane: Jos Buttler Opts To Bat In Must Win Game

Live Score ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup And Latest Match Updates: New Zealand are placed at the top of the points table with two wins in three games. A win against England will get one of their foot in the semis. Meanwhile, England lost to Ireland in in their previous completed game while their last game against Australia was washed out due to rain. They need a win in this game to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Alex Hales comprise a strong English batting but the players have not been able to live up to the expectations. Against a quality New Zealand bowling of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, England batting will be tested.

ENG vs NZ Squad

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt