LIVE Score ENG vs SA 2nd Test, Manchester: Nortje Removes Bairstow, Crawley; SA Sense Comeback

England vs South Africa 2nd Test 2022 Day 2 Live: Anrich Nortje has removed Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow early in Day 2. England have knocked off South Africa’s first-inning runs and the responsibility of giving England a big lead now rests on the shoulders of Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes.

Ben Stokes-led England will be delighted with their position in the second Test against South Africa. Led by sensational bowling by James Anderson and Stuart Broad, England bowled out South Africa for a mere 151. There were a lot of expectations from Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram, but all failed to resist the class England bowling.

In England’s first inning, the hosts lost Alex Lees, Ollie Pope and Joe Root early but a 68-run partnership between Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow has put England in front as they are just 40 runs behind South Africa.

ENG vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 Pitch Report

The pitch has eased out a bit and batting seems far easy now. There will not be much movement on offer and it’s a great opportunity for England to take a big lead in the match.

ENG vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 Weather Report

There will be some clouds around but there are very little chances of rain interruption in Manchester.