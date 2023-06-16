Live Score-England vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: ENG vs AUS 1st Test match Live cricket score at Edgbaston, Birmingham

9/0 (1.1 Ovs)
Zak Crawley 9*(6) 2x4, 0x6
Ben Duckett 0*(1) 0x4, 0x6
Josh Hazlewood 0.1 - 0 - 4 - 0
Pat Cummins 1 - 0 - 5 - 0
03:36 PM
Who will bowl from the other end?
03:36 PM
0.6 Pat Cummins to Ben Duckett, No run.
03:35 PM
0.5 Pat Cummins to Zak Crawley, 1 run, 1 run.
03:35 PM
0.4 Pat Cummins to Zak Crawley, no run, On a good length, around off, Zak CrawleyÂ dabs it a bit wide of gully and sets off for a single. Ben DuckettÂ says no and sends him back.Â
03:35 PM
0.3 Pat Cummins to Zak Crawley, no run, In the channel outside off, touch fuller as well.. the ball keeps a bit low and Zak CrawleyÂ lets the ball pass.Â
03:35 PM
0.2 Pat Cummins to Zak Crawley, no run, Another one outside off, on a good length, Zak CrawleyÂ shoulders arms and leaves the ball alone.
03:32 PM
0.1 Pat Cummins to Zak Crawley, FOUR, Four!
03:30 PM
We are done with the prematch formalities as the umpires make their way out to the center.Â
03:29 PM
We are moments away from the start of the game but first the two teams will lineup for their respective national anthems.Â
03:13 PM
Pat Cummins, the captain of Australia, says that they would have batted first as well. Informs that Mitchell StarcÂ makes way for Josh Hazlewood. Adds that it was a tough call but it is good to have Hazlewood come in. Mentions that it is a good problem to have and it is important to manage workloads. Reckons that the WTC final was a good preparation and they are eager now to go here.Â
03:11 PM
Ben Stokes, the skipper of England, starts by informing that they will bat first. Adds that it looks like a good cricket wicket and feels that it is a good toss to win. Mentions that he feels proud of all the hype that has been around and it is a special moment for him and the team. On Moeen Ali, he says that it is great to have him back. Shares that it was an unfortunate injury to Jack Leach. Adds that Moeen Ali has produced unbelievable performances and they know what he can bring to the team.
03:08 PM
Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon.
