Live Score-England vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: ENG vs AUS 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Lord's Cricket Ground, London

LIVE NOW
04:16 PM
Oh, no! There is a slight drizzle and the players are going off.
04:15 PM
8.6 James Anderson to David Warner, 2 runs, 2 runs.
04:14 PM
8.5 James Anderson to David Warner, no run, Bowls it on a back of a length, around leg, David WarnerÂ gets surprised by the extra bounce. Takes his gloves out of the way and lets the go past him. Jonny BairstowÂ leaps well to his right and makes a good stop.Â
04:13 PM
8.4 James Anderson to David Warner, no run, A bit too wide outside off, on a length, David WarnerÂ lets the ball pass.
04:13 PM
8.3 James Anderson to David Warner, no run, Anderson goes full and swinging away, outside off, David WarnerÂ has a feel for the delivery and gets beaten on the outside edge.
04:12 PM
8.2 James Anderson to David Warner, no run, On a length and on the pads, David WarnerÂ works this one to the right of Stuart BroadÂ at mid on. Warner wants a single but Khawaja says no.Â
04:12 PM
8.1 James Anderson to David Warner, no run, Tailing away sharply, on a good length, around off, David WarnerÂ watchfully leaves the ball alone.Â
04:11 PM
7.6 Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, no run, Much straighter this time, on a length, on middle, Usman KhawajaÂ gets behind the line and defends it back to the bowler.
04:10 PM
FOUR
7.5 Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, FOUR, FOUR! Nicely steered away! Angles it across, outside off, on a good length, Usman Khawaja guides this one away from the body. Gets it past backward point where Ben DuckettÂ performs the chase but the ball beats him to the fence.Â
04:09 PM
7.4 Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, no run, Another one just outside off, Usman KhawajaÂ lets the ball go through to the keeper.
04:09 PM
7.3 Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, no run, In the channel outside off, on a length, Usman KhawajaÂ is solid defence once again as he defends it down the wicket.Â
04:08 PM
7.2 Ollie Robinson to David Warner, 1 run, Drifts down leg, on a slightly full length, David WarnerÂ glances this one down to fine legÂ for a single.
04:08 PM
7.1 Ollie Robinson to David Warner, no run, Begins his spell on a good length, on middle, David WarnerÂ gets on his toes and defends it to mid on.Â
04:07 PM
Ollie RobinsonÂ comes into the attack now, replacing Stuart Broad.
04:06 PM
6.6 James Anderson to Usman Khawaja, no run, Switches to 'round the wicket and angles it in, on a good length, on middle, Usman KhawajaÂ gets behind the line and keeps it out.
04:06 PM
6.5 James Anderson to Usman Khawaja, no run, Pitched up now, on off, Usman KhawajaÂ gets forward and blocks it out on the off side.Â
04:05 PM
6.4 James Anderson to Usman Khawaja, no run, Swinging away, on a good length, outside off, Usman KhawajaÂ shoulders arms once again.Â
04:04 PM
6.3 James Anderson to Usman Khawaja, no run, Angles this one in, on middle, on a good length, Usman KhawajaÂ clips it off his pads but straight to square leg.Â
04:04 PM
6.2 James Anderson to Usman Khawaja, no run, Shaping away, on a good length, outside off, Usman KhawajaÂ shoulders arms and leaves the ball alone.Â
04:03 PM
6.1 James Anderson to David Warner, 1 run, On a hard length, around middle, David WarnerÂ fends this one off his gloves. Gets it behind square on the leg side for a run.
04:02 PM
5.6 Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, no run, Fuller now and outside off, Usman KhawajaÂ is in no mood to play at those.
04:01 PM
5.5 Stuart Broad to David Warner, 1 run, Goes full and on off, David WarnerÂ gets on the front foot and pushes it wide of mid off for a single.
04:01 PM
5.4 Stuart Broad to David Warner, no run, On a hard length and outside off, David WarnerÂ is happy to let the ball pass.
04:00 PM
5.3 Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, 1 run, Serves it around off, on a good length, Usman KhawajaÂ works it in front of cover and takes a quick single.
03:59 PM
5.2 Stuart Broad to David Warner, 1 run, In the air...but safe! Broad bowls it around off, on a length, David WarnerÂ shuffles and goes down on one knee. Scoops it in the air but the ball does not have enough on it to carry to James AndersonÂ at deep backward square leg. A single taken.Â
03:58 PM
5.1 Stuart Broad to David Warner, no run, Goes wide of the crease and lands it outside off, on a length, David WarnerÂ goes for the drive away from the body but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
03:57 PM
4.6 James Anderson to Usman Khawaja, no run, On a good length and on off, Usman KhawajaÂ keeps it out on the off side.
03:56 PM
4.5 James Anderson to Usman Khawaja, no run, Was that a chance? Yes, a tough one though.Â Keeps it on a good length and shaping away, outside off, Usman KhawajaÂ looks o defend away from his body. Gets an outside edge that goes low toÂ Joe RootÂ at first slip. Root moves low to his right and sticks out his right hand. However, the ball does not stick in his palm.Â
03:56 PM
4.4 James Anderson to Usman Khawaja, no run, Anderson comes from over the wicket and pitches it up, outside off, Usman KhawajaÂ gets drawn forward in defence to his away going delivery. Luckily for him, he does not edge it behind.Â
03:56 PM
4.3 James Anderson to Usman Khawaja, no run, Serves it on a good length, outside off, Usman KhawajaÂ leaves the ball alone.Â Â
03:55 PM
4.2 James Anderson to Usman Khawaja, no run, Fuller this time, outside off, Usman KhawajaÂ pushes it off the front foot to mid off.Â
03:54 PM
4.1 James Anderson to David Warner, 1 run, Length delivery, moving away, outside off, David WarnerÂ gets this one from the outer half of his bat. Ben DuckettÂ at backward point dives to his right and keeps it to one.Â
03:53 PM
3.6 Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, no run, Beaten! Around off, on a good length, Usman KhawajaÂ has a feel for the away going delivery and gets beaten on the outside edge.
03:52 PM
3.5 Stuart Broad to David Warner, 1 run, Angling in on middle, on a full length, David WarnerÂ looks to defend. Gets it from the inner part of the bat towards deep backward square leg. Wants to come back for the second but has to settle for one.Â
03:52 PM
3.4 Stuart Broad to David Warner, no run, Another one on a good length, outside off, David Warner watchfullyÂ shoulders arms.Â
03:51 PM
3.3 Stuart Broad to David Warner, no run, In the corridor of uncertainty, on off, a hint of away movement, David WarnerÂ gets into two minds and keeps his bat hanging. The ball comes off his bat and rolls on the off side.Â
03:50 PM
3.2 Stuart Broad to David Warner, 2 runs, Lands it on a good length, on off, David WarnerÂ gets on the front foot and punches it through point for a couple of runs.Â
03:49 PM
3.1 Stuart Broad to David Warner, no run, Back of a length and outside off, David WarnerÂ goes back and pushes it towards point.Â
03:49 PM
2.6 James Anderson to Usman Khawaja, no run, Keeps it on a good length, shaping away, on off, Usman KhawajaÂ defends this one under his eyes towards point. A maiden by James Anderson.Â
03:48 PM
2.5 James Anderson to Usman Khawaja, no run, Hurls it on off, on a good length, Usman KhawajaÂ hangs back and dabs it to backward point.Â
03:48 PM
2.4 James Anderson to Usman Khawaja, no run, On a good length, just outside off, Usman KhawajaÂ knows where his off stump is and leaves the ball alone.
03:47 PM
2.3 James Anderson to Usman Khawaja, no run, A bit fuller and seaming away, outside off, Usman KhawajaÂ is happy to let the ball pass.Â
03:46 PM
2.2 James Anderson to Usman Khawaja, no run, Bowls it on a good length, around off, Usman KhawajaÂ defends it with soft hands. Gets it from the outer part of the bat and the ball goes on the bounce to gully.Â
03:46 PM
2.1 James Anderson to Usman Khawaja, no run, Angles this one across, outside off, on a good length, Usman KhawajaÂ watchfully lets the ball pass.Â
03:45 PM
1.6 Stuart Broad to David Warner, no run, In the channel outside off, tailing in, on a full length, David WarnerÂ shoulders arms and leaves the ball alone.Â
03:44 PM
1.5 Stuart Broad to David Warner, no run, Honing in, on middle, on a good length, David WarnerÂ solidly defends it down the wicket.
03:43 PM
1.4 Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, 1 run, Strays onto the pads, on a length, Usman KhawajaÂ gets inside the line and turns this one down to third man. Opens his account with a single.Â
03:43 PM
1.3 Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, no run, Shaping in, on middle, Usman KhawajaÂ gets behindÂ the line and defendsÂ this full delivery back to Broad.Â
03:42 PM
1.2 Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, no run, Angles it in, on off, on a fuller length, Usman KhawajaÂ takes a stride forward and blocks it on the off side.
03:41 PM
1.1 Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, no run, Starts from 'round the wicket and bowls it on a good length, outside off, Usman KhawajaÂ lets the ball go. The ball dies down on its way to the keeper.Â
03:36 PM
Stuart BroadÂ to share the new ball with James Anderson. And it seems we have a pitch invader already.Â Jonny Bairstow showed his muscle power and carried him all the way and delivered it to the security but he now has to go to the dressing room and change his jersey.Â Meanwhile, Warner and Broad are having a quiet chat before their battle can resume.Â Unnecessary stoppage, not ideal for anybody.Â And here comes Jonny amidst a huge cheer from the Lord's Long room.Â Right then, after a bit of a delay, Broad is ready to steam in for his first delivery.
03:36 PM
0.6 James Anderson to David Warner, no run, Drifts on the pads, on a full length, David WarnerÂ misses the clip and gets rapped on the pads. Not much of an appeal by the England players as the ball pitched outside leg.Â
03:35 PM
0.5 James Anderson to David Warner, no run, Keeps it fuller and outside off, David WarnerÂ gets on the front foot once again and pushes it to mid off.Â
03:34 PM
FOUR
0.4 James Anderson to David Warner, FOUR, FOUR! David WarnerÂ and AustraliaÂ are underway! Anderson overpitches a bit, outside off, David WarnerÂ allows the ball to swing and times the drive through extra cover. Gets off the mark with a boundary.Â
03:33 PM
0.3 James Anderson to David Warner, no run, Goes full again and swinging away, around off, David WarnerÂ blocks it out off the front foot towards point.Â
03:32 PM
0.2 James Anderson to David Warner, no run, Beaten! On a hard length and seaming away, outside off, David WarnerÂ pokes at the away going delivery and is lucky not to edge this one behind.Â
03:32 PM
0.1 James Anderson to David Warner, no run, Starts on the money! Comes from over the wicket and bowls it full, shaping away, outside off, David WarnerÂ gets on the front foot and defends it to mid off.Â
03:29 PM
Done with the pre-match proceedings and it is now time to get the play underway. The lights are on and there's a slight drizzle as the two umpires make their way out to the middle. The players of England too make their way out on the field. David WarnerÂ and Usman KhawajaÂ are the openers for AustraliaÂ and it will be the former who will take strike. James AndersonÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
03:27 PM
There are just five minutes to go now for the start of the 2nd Ashes Test, but first, Kevin Pietersen rings the bell and both teams' players are out and have lined up for their respective national anthems. It will be Australia's national anthem first, followed by the national anthem of England.
03:11 PM
Pat Cummins, the skipper of Australia, says that they would have bowled first as well. Informs that Mitchell StarcÂ comes in place of Scott Boland. Adds that Boland has done well for them but they wanted a different variety. Shares that there are a couple of areas they want to tidy up from the last week. On Australia's record at Lord's, he says that they are selective with their history and feels that it is a fresh start. Also says that they love playing here and every Ashes Test at Lord's is special. On Nathan Lyon, he says that getting picked for 100 consecutive Tests in all conditions is special and adds that as a captain, he is lucky to have him.Â
03:10 PM
Ben Stokes, the captain of England,Â says they will have a bowl first. Adds that the overhead conditions have played a massive part in the decision but the pitch looks grassy as well. Mentions that Josh TongueÂ is a like-for-like replacement for Mark Wood. Says that Joe Root performed really well with the ball last week and he might change the game with the ball here as well. Mentions that he was really happy with the energy the lads put into the performance last week but in the last hour or so of the Test match, Australia were better.
03:06 PM
Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc (In for Scott Boland), Pat Cummins (C), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
