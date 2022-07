Load More

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the 5th Test match between England and India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. A lot is on the line for both teams in this crucial game, not only in terms of the series but the World Test Championship as well. Firstly, India leads the series 2-1 and a win or a draw will give them their first Test series win over England in England since 2007. This will help India stamp their authority as the best current Test team.

More so, this will help them boost their position in the World Test championship. They are currently placed third with a win percentage of 58.33.

For England, they have been so poor in this WTC cycle that even if they win all their remaining matches in the WTC cycle, their chances of qualifying for the final are negligible. However, they would want to continue the winning momentum they picked in the recently concluded series against New Zealand. Under new coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, England thrashed New Zealand 3-0. A win over a quality team like India will be a massive confidence booster for the future.

Going into the match, India has a lot of issues to deal with. Their skipper Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the match due to COVID-19. The team will be led by a new skipper Jasprit Bumrah. KL Rahul is also not in the best of form. All eyes now will be on Virat Kohli, who will have a big responsibility of shouldering the team’s batting.

Showers are expected on the first two days of the match and we can have a start stop play for the first two days.

Match: ENG vs IND 5th Test, India Tour of England 2022

Venue: Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Squads:

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Srikar Bharat, Prasidh Krishna

England (Playing XI): Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson