ENG vs IND 5th Test match between England and India at Edgbaston: That’s the end of Day 2 and what a day it turned out for India. Led by Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian pacers were sensational and left England batters Bamboozled, leaving them reeling at 84/5 at the end of the day. England have lost Joe Root as well and now the onus of bailing England out of trouble rest on Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow. However, the Indians have their tail up and it won’t be easy for the pair. Earlier in the day, India ended their innings on 416. Jadeja became the second centurion of the inning and along with the tail, helped India get past 350 run mark. Jasprit Bumrah came in and smashed England bowlers to all corners, including a 35-run over of Stuart Broad.

India are bossing the game and it’s now up to England to save the game from here. Do join us tomorrow for another enthralling day.

India are on top, especially after the wicket of Joe Root, who played a very uncharacteristic inning. England till trail by 338 runs, which is a fair distance away. Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes will need to pull off something extraordinary if England have to come back into the match.

India will be delighted with their effort in the first innings. From being 98-5 to 416, this is a top effort. Pant and Jadeja smashed centuries and Jasprit Bumrah’s 16-ball 31-run cameo was the icing on the cake. With the ball, Bumrah gave India an early breakthrough and clean-bowled Alex Lees. The visitors are on top at the moment.

Hello and Welcome to Day 2 of the rescheduled 5th Test between England and India. England started the day with a bang and reduced India to 98-5. However, what followed was a total mockery of the England bowling. Rishabh Pant came in and blasted England bowlers to all corners of the park, racing to a blistering hundred. He got good support from Ravindra Jadeja as the duo stitched a 222 run stand for the sixth wicket. Pant missed out on 150 and was dismissed during the final hour of the match. Shardul Thakur followed him soon. However, Jadeja kept going and continued his assault on the England bowlers. He ended the day at 17 runs short of what would be a magnificent hundred. Jadeja will be key if India will have to reach the 400-run mark, which will be a very good score on this wicket.

