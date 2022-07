Load More

LIVE Score England vs South Africa 2nd ODI, Manchester, Today’s Latest Match Updates: After a brilliant all-round show with the bat and ball by the South Africans in the first ODI, England would be hoping that they get things right in the second ODI scheduled to be played at the Old Trafford stadium, Manchester in order to avoid another embarrassing series defeat, right after 2-1 loss against India. (LIVE SCORE)

Keshav Maharaj would like to believe that his team all bases covered as England captain Jos Buttler is still trying to figure out the best combination for his team. The England batting has not fired yet and some notable names including Jonny Bairstow, Buttler himself and Jason Roy are due for a big one. The bowling also lacked the firepower that added to the England problems, most of which was exposed in the last game against the Proteas. But Friday would be a new game and the likes of

Reece Topley, David Willey, Craig Overton along with Moeen Ali and Matty Potts would like to get things right in a must-win game at Old Trafford, Manchester. (FULL SCORECARD)

Toss Time: 5:00 pm

Squads:

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Matty Potts, Reece Topley, David Willey, Craig Overton

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Keshav Maharaj (c), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Lizaad Williams