FIFA World Cup 2022, France Vs Australia | LIVE Score: Defending Champions Eye Winning Start

LIVE France vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022: France are the defending champions and would face Australia in their first match of the Qatar World Cup at the Al Janoub Stadium. They lost many huge names before the beginning tournament like Kante, Pogba and Kimpembe but the biggest hit was loss of Karim Benzema right before the start of the tournament.

France is a huge favorite of winning this match but Australia would try to pull off an upset similar to the Saudi Arabia and stun the French side. However, France would be confident as they still have their ace striker Kylian Mbappe with them and would like to start their campaign with a win.

FIFA World Cup 2022: FRA vs AUS Squads

FRANCE

Goalkeepers- Areola, Lloris, Mandanda

Defenders- Saliba, Varane, Konate, Disasi, Pavard, Upamecano, Lucas, Theo, Kounde

Midfielders- Camavinga, Guendouzi, Rabiot, Fofana, Tchouameni, Veretout

Forwards- Griezmann, Giroud, Dembele, Mbappe, Coman, Muani, Thuram

AUSTRALIA

Goalkeepers– Ryan, Redmayne, Vukovic

Defenders- Degenek, Atkinson, King, Karacic, Wright, Souttar, Rowles, Behich, Deng

Midfielders- Mooy, Goodwin, Ervine, Devlin, McGree, Hrustic, Baccus

Forwards- Leckie, Tilio, Maclaren, Goodwin, Duke, Cummings, Kuol, Mabil