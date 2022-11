FIFA World Cup 2022, Mexico Vs Poland | LIVE Score: Both Teams Eye Winning Start

LIVE Mexico vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022: In the first match of Group C Saudi Arabia stopped Argentina’s winning march to pull off one of the biggest upset in the FIFA World Cup history. In the second of the Group C, Andrés Guardado-led Mexico would take on Robert Lewandowski’s Poland. Both team would be eyeing to start their Qatar 2022 campaign with a win.

Argentina’s loss has made the group a lot more interesting. Any loss or win from here could change the expected scenario of the group. They have only met once before this encounter and it was back in 1978 and Poland won the contest by 3-1. Poland would be confident as their ace Lewandowski is in good form and is expected to score in the contest too.

FIFA World Cup 2022: MEX vs POL Squads

MEXICO

Goalkeepers- Ochoa, Talavera, Cota

Defenders- Moreno, Gallardo, Araujo, Montes, Sanchez, Aeteaga, K. Alvarez, Vasquez

Midfielders- Guardado, Herrera, E. Alvarez, Pineda, Antuna, Gutierrez, Rodriguez, Alvarado, Romo, Vega, Chavez

Forwards- Jimenez, Lozano, Martin, Funes Mori

POLAND

Goalkeepers- Szczesny, Grabara, Skorupski

Defenders- Bednarek, Glik, Gumny, Jedrzejczyk, Kiwior, Wieteska, Bereszynski, Cash, Zalewski

Midfielders- Bielik, Frankowski, Grosicki, Krychowiak, Kaminski, Skoras, Szymanski, Zielinski, Zurkowski

Forwards- Lewandowski, Milik, Piatek, Swiderski