LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar, England vs Iran: Comprehensive England Thrash Iran 6-2

FIFA World Cup Qatar Day 2 Updates: Bukayo Saka extended England’s lead to 4-0 but the deficet was reduced as Mehdi Taremi scored the first goal for Iran in the match.

Jude Bellingham scored the first goal for England which was followed by Bukayo Saka. Raheem Sterling followed soon with England’s third goal for the night.

Gareth Southgate’s side has failed to win a single game in the last six matches and they will be eyeing a winning start against Iran after staying unbeaten in the qualifying round for the FIFA World Cup 2022. England also scored 39 goals in the tournament, their highest tally in a qualifying round.

England (4-3-3): Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Bellingham, Rice, Mount; Saka, Kane (c), Sterling Iran (4-3-3): Beiranvand, Moharrami, Hajsafi, Mohammadi, Jahanbakhsh, Pouraliganji, Taremi, Cheshmi, Karimi, Hosseini, Nourollahi.

Day 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will see Harry Kane-led England face the Asian Giants Iran. James Maddison and Kyle Walker will miss the game for England against Iran. The England vs Iran game will be followed by Senegal vs Netherlands at the Al Thumama Stadium, Qatar.