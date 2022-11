England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score and Updates: Gareth Southgate has confirmed that England players will take a knee before the start of their opening game against Iran.



“It’s what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time,” said Southgate. We feel this is the biggest and we think it’s a strong statement that will go around the world for young people, in particular, to see that inclusivity is very important,” Southgate told reporters