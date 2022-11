FIFA World Cup 2022, France Vs Denmark | Live Score: Les Blues Eye Round Of 16 Spot

France will aim to seal their round of 16 spot on Saturday when they take on Denmark in a crucial Group D fixture in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. The defending champions are coming into this encounter with a 4-1 win over Australia. On the other hand, Denmark have one point in their kitty after their draw with Tunisia in the previous game. France have lost their last two meetings with Denmark in the Nations League and Didier Deschamps’ side will be looking to turn the tables at the world’s biggest stage. Denmark will be missing the services of Thomas Delaney who injured his knee against Tunisia and has been ruled out of the tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Squads

France: Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola, William Saliba, Raphael Varane, Ibrahina Konate, Presnel Kimpembe, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Jules Kounde, Eduardo Camavinga, Matteo Guendouzi, Adrien Raboit, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout, Youssouf Fofana, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Uusmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman,

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel, Frederik Ronnow, Oliver Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Jens Stryger Larsen, Joachim Andersen, Rasmus Kristensen, Joakim Maehle, Victor Nelsson, Alexander Bah, Christian Eriksen, Thomas Delaney, Daniel Wass, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Casper Nielsen, Phillip Biling,Mathias Jensen, Jesper Lindstrom, Mikkel Damsgaard, Anders Dreyer, Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg, Andreas Skov Olsen, Rasmus Höjlund