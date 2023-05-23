LIVE NOW
Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 match Live cricket score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
07:32 PM
0.1 Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, No run.
07:29 PM
We are all set for Qualifier 1 to begin! The two umpires make their way out to the middle.
07:11 PM
MS Dhoni, the skipper of Chennai, says that they bowled first as well. Adds that Gujarat have chased well and he wanted to put them into bat first. Mentions that his team has shown maturity and have shown that they can read the game well. Reckons that it is important to back one's strengths and that confidence should be high. Adds that they have been able to do that which is why they are in the playoffs. Shares that the pitch will slow down and a lot will depend on the dew and it might be easier to bat. Ends by informing that they are going with the same team as the last game.Â
07:10 PM
Hardik Pandya, the captain of Gujarat says that they will bowl first because there might be dew and they would know how much they need to win. Adds that being in the top two has a different pressure as well and the thing to keep in mind is to play good cricket. Says that the kind of players they have, they play smartly and try to get the best out of the wicket whether it be the batters or the bowlers. Ends by informing that they have one change with Darshan NalkandeÂ coming in for Yash Dayal.
07:08 PM
Impact Players nominated by Chennai -Â Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed and Akash Singh.
07:08 PM
Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.
07:08 PM
Impact Players nominated by Gujarat -Â Vijay Shankar, KS Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Sai Sudharsan and Shivam Mavi.
07:08 PM
Gujarat (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha(WK), Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya(C), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma.Â
