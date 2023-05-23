Advertisement

LIVE NOW

Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 match Live cricket score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 match Live cricket score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Updated: May 23, 2023 7:32 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 match Live cricket score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

NEW UPDATES

07:32 PM

Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 match Live cricket score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

0.1 Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, No run.

07:29 PM

Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 match Live cricket score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

We are all set for Qualifier 1 to begin! The two umpires make their way out to the middle.

07:11 PM

Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 match Live cricket score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

MS Dhoni, the skipper of Chennai, says that they bowled first as well. Adds that Gujarat have chased well and he wanted to put them into bat first. Mentions that his team has shown maturity and have shown that they can read the game well. Reckons that it is important to back one's strengths and that confidence should be high. Adds that they have been able to do that which is why they are in the playoffs. Shares that the pitch will slow down and a lot will depend on the dew and it might be easier to bat. Ends by informing that they are going with the same team as the last game.Â 

07:10 PM

Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 match Live cricket score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Hardik Pandya, the captain of Gujarat says that they will bowl first because there might be dew and they would know how much they need to win. Adds that being in the top two has a different pressure as well and the thing to keep in mind is to play good cricket. Says that the kind of players they have, they play smartly and try to get the best out of the wicket whether it be the batters or the bowlers. Ends by informing that they have one change with Darshan NalkandeÂ coming in for Yash Dayal.

07:08 PM

Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 match Live cricket score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Impact Players nominated by Chennai -Â Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed and Akash Singh.

07:08 PM

Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 match Live cricket score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

07:08 PM

Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 match Live cricket score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Impact Players nominated by Gujarat -Â Vijay Shankar, KS Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Sai Sudharsan and Shivam Mavi.

07:08 PM

Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 match Live cricket score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Gujarat (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha(WK), Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya(C), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma.Â 

Also Read

More News ›
Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 match Live cricket score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Pitch Report And Weather Forecast
Mumbai Indians' Players Celebrate GT's Win Over RCB, Video Goes Viral - WATCH
'You Like It Or Not' - Rajat Sharma Taunts Gautam Gambhir After Virat Kohli Century vs Gujarat Titans
Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs GT 70 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Ollie Robinson Fit To Join England Squad For Ireland Test After Injury Scare

Ollie Robinson Fit To Join England Squad For Ireland Test Af...

Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 match Live cricket score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricke...

MS Dhoni Cried That Night, He Became Emotional: Harbhajan Singh Shares Never-Heard Before Tale About CSK Skipper

MS Dhoni Cried That Night, He Became Emotional: Harbhajan Si...

Nepal Cricket Complete Schedule For ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Nepal Cricket Complete Schedule For ICC Cricket World Cup Qu...

Colombo Strikers Announce Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana As Icon Players For LPL 2023

Colombo Strikers Announce Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana As...

Advertisement