Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs DC 44 match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Updated: May 2, 2023 8:11 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
  • Live Blog
DC

43/5 (8.5 Ovs)

Axar Patel 8*(17) 1x4, 0x6

Aman Khan 12*(10) 1x4, 1x6

Noor Ahmad 0.5 - 0 - 3 - 0

Rashid Khan 1 - 0 - 8 - 0

Summary

NEW UPDATES

20:11 PM

Change.

20:11 PM

7.6 Rashid Khan to Aman Khan, no run, Floated, full and on off, Aman KhanÂ defends it on the front foot.

20:11 PM

SIX

7.5 Rashid Khan to Aman Khan, SIX, SIX! Aman KhanÂ breaks the shackles! Rashid KhanÂ lands this short and on middle, Aman KhanÂ moves on his back foot and lofts it over the long on fence for a biggie.

20:11 PM

7.4 Rashid Khan to Aman Khan, no run, Tossed up, full and on off, Aman KhanÂ pushes it towards short covers.

20:11 PM

7.3 Rashid Khan to Axar Patel, 1 run, Another googly, on off, Axar PatelÂ taps it towards point and there is some hesitation for the run but no harm done and run is taken.

20:11 PM

7.2 Rashid Khan to Axar Patel, no run, Flatter, short and on middle, Axar PatelÂ moves back and tries to work it away but gets an bottom edge onto his boots as the ball goes nowhere.

20:11 PM

7.1 Rashid Khan to Aman Khan, 1 run, Rashid KhanÂ begins with a googly, on middle, turning in, Aman KhanÂ works it off the inner half past short leg for a single.

20:11 PM

Spin for the first time as Rashid KhanÂ is introduced into the attack.Â 

20:07 PM

6.6 Mohammad Shami to Axar Patel, no run, A dot to finish this incredible spell! Mohammad ShamiÂ ends with figures of (4-0-11-4)! This is pitched up, on off, Axar PatelÂ drives it on the up towards mid off.

20:07 PM

6.5 Mohammad Shami to Axar Patel, no run, This is on a good length and on off, Axar PatelÂ pushes it towards mid off.

20:07 PM

FOUR

6.4 Mohammad Shami to Axar Patel, FOUR, FOUR! Lovely shot! Mohammad ShamiÂ serves this full again and around off, Axar PatelÂ strides forward and creams it through extra covers for a boundary.

20:07 PM

6.3 Mohammad Shami to Axar Patel, no run, Touch fuller and on off, Axar PatelÂ once again plays it towards mid off.

20:07 PM

6.2 Mohammad Shami to Axar Patel, no run, On a length and on off, Axar PatelÂ knocks it towards mid off.

20:03 PM

6.1 Mohammad Shami to Axar Patel, no run, Full and on middle, Axar PatelÂ drives it towards mid on.

20:02 PM

FOUR

5.6 Joshua Little to Aman Khan, FOUR, FOUR! Fine shot! Joshua LittleÂ pitches this one up, outside off, Aman KhanÂ stays there and drills it wide of mid off for a boundary.

20:02 PM

5.5 Joshua Little to Aman Khan, no run, Length again and on off, Aman KhanÂ pushes it towards short covers. Four dots in a row!

20:02 PM

5.4 Joshua Little to Aman Khan, no run, Pulls his length back a bit, on middle, Aman KhanÂ dabs it towards point.

20:02 PM

5.3 Joshua Little to Aman Khan, no run, Goes fuller and outside off, angling away, Aman KhanÂ tries to drive on the up but misses.

20:02 PM

5.2 Joshua Little to Aman Khan, no run, Back of a length and on middle, Aman KhanÂ hops up and keeps it out to the leg side.

20:02 PM

5.1 Joshua Little to Axar Patel, 1 run, On a length and on off, Axar PatelÂ pushes it wide of mid off for a single.

19:58 PM

Aman KhanÂ comes out to the middle now.

19:57 PM

out

4.6 Mohammad Shami to Priyam Garg, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Mohammad ShamiÂ is on a roll here! Mohammad ShamiÂ continues to serve it on a length and outside off, Priyam GargÂ looks to drive this one on the up without much footworkÂ and does not succeed. The ball catches the outside edge and Wriddhiman SahaÂ behind the wicket does the rest. Another loose shot brings about the departure of a Delhi batter. The visitors have lost half their side inside the first five overs.Â 

19:57 PM

4.5 Mohammad Shami to Axar Patel, 1 run, Fuller and on leg, Axar PatelÂ goes for the clip but is late on the shot. Gets an inside edge and that rolls to square leg for one.

19:57 PM

4.4 Mohammad Shami to Axar Patel, no run, Angled across on a good length, just outside off, Axar PatelÂ lets the ball go through to the keeper.

19:57 PM

4.3 Mohammad Shami to Axar Patel, no run, Goes full this time and on off, Axar PatelÂ drives it along the ground to mid off for a dot.

19:57 PM

4.2 Mohammad Shami to Axar Patel, no run, On a good length and on off, Axar PatelÂ shoulders arms and leaves the ball alone.

19:53 PM

Axar PatelÂ is the next man in.

19:53 PM

out

4.1 Mohammad Shami to Manish Pandey, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Mohammad ShamiÂ strikes again and this time, he removes Manish Pandey! Mohammad ShamiÂ serves this one in the corridor of uncertainty on off, Manish PandeyÂ hangs back and pushes at the delivery with a straight bat. His feet go nowhere and pays the price. Gets an outside edge which travels quickly behind the wicket. Wriddhiman SahaÂ flings himself to his right and takes a blinder.Â 

19:51 PM

3.6 Joshua Little to Priyam Garg, 2 runs, On a length and angling across on off, Priyam GargÂ guides this one wide of backward point. Mohit SharmaÂ at third man runs around to his right, puts in a dive and saves a couple of runs for his side.Â 

19:51 PM

3.5 Joshua Little to Priyam Garg, 2 runs, Short of a length at the batter, Priyam Garg pulls it towards deep backward square leg for a couple of runs.

19:51 PM

3.4 Joshua Little to Manish Pandey, 1 run, On a short length and outside off, Manish PandeyÂ pulls it to the right of mid on and gets to the other end.

19:51 PM

3.3 Joshua Little to Manish Pandey, no run, Drags his length back and bowls it on off, Manish PandeyÂ pushes it off the back foot to mid off.Â 

19:51 PM

3.2 Joshua Little to Priyam Garg, 1 run, Full and a bit wide outside off, Priyam GargÂ goes for the drive away from his body. Gets it from the outer part of the bat to third man for a single.

19:51 PM

3.1 Joshua Little to Priyam Garg, no run, Starts with a full delivery on leg, Priyam GargÂ clips this one uppishly but luckily for him, the ball drops short of the mid-wicket fielder.

19:51 PM

Joshua LittleÂ comes into the attack now.

19:47 PM

2.6 Mohammad Shami to Manish Pandey, no run, Keeps it on a good length on off, Manish PandeyÂ stays in the crease and defends it to cover.

19:46 PM

Manish PandeyÂ walks out to bat now with his side in a spot of bother.

19:46 PM

out

2.5 Mohammad Shami to Rilee Rossouw, out, OUT! CAUGHT! This is turning from bad to worse for Delhi! Mohammad ShamiÂ persists with the good length stuff and bowls it on off and middle, Rilee RossouwÂ is in a muddleÂ and decides to poke at the delivery. The ball nips away after pitching and catches the outside edge of the bat. Wriddhiman SahaÂ moves well to his left and completes the simplest of catches. Mohammad ShamiÂ has his second wicket and Delhi are now 3 wickets down.Â 

19:46 PM

2.4 Mohammad Shami to Rilee Rossouw, no run, On a good length and on middle and leg, Rilee RossouwÂ looks to flick this one but wears it on the front pad. The ball rolls to backward point for a dot.Â 

19:46 PM

2.3 Mohammad Shami to Priyam Garg, 1 run, Back of a length this time and on off, Priyam GargÂ punches it off the back foot to mid off and takes a quick single.Â 

19:46 PM

2.2 Mohammad Shami to Priyam Garg, no run, BEATEN AGAIN! This is on a hard length and on off again, shaping away, Priyam GargÂ looks to push it away but gets beaten on the outside edge.

19:46 PM

2.1 Mohammad Shami to Priyam Garg, no run, Some movement there! Mohammad ShamiÂ bowls this on a good length and around off, shaping further away, Priyam GargÂ slashes at it but misses and Wriddhiman SahaÂ only makes a half-stop diving to his right.

19:42 PM

FOUR

1.6 Hardik Pandya to Rilee Rossouw, FOUR, FOUR! Two in two! Hardik PandyaÂ bangs this onto the pitch and on around leg, Rilee RossouwÂ swivels and pulls it towards the deep square leg fence for another boundary.

19:42 PM

FOUR

1.5 Hardik Pandya to Rilee Rossouw, FOUR, FOUR! Good shot! Hardik PandyaÂ lands this on a hard length and just around off, Rilee RossouwÂ stays there and punches it wide of mid off for a boundary.

19:42 PM

1.4 Hardik Pandya to Rilee Rossouw, no run, Goes fuller and around middle, shaping in, Rilee RossouwÂ blocks it down the pitch.

19:42 PM

1.3 Hardik Pandya to Rilee Rossouw, no run, Back of a length and on off, Rilee RossouwÂ steers it towards point.

19:42 PM

1.2 Hardik Pandya to Priyam Garg, 1 run,Â Hardik PandyaÂ gets away with the Free Hit! This is full and around leg, Priyam GargÂ tries to slog it away but gets an inside edge towards fine leg for a single.

19:38 PM

Rilee RossouwÂ comes out to the middle now.

19:38 PM

out

1.2 Hardik Pandya to Priyam Garg, out, NO BALLÂ and RUN OUT! This is an absolute disaster for Delhi! Hardik PandyaÂ lands it on a good length on the stumps, Priyam GargÂ clips it along the ground and straight to mid-wicket. There is no run there but he still calls David WarnerÂ for a single. He eventually realises that there is no run and sends his partner back. Rashid KhanÂ at mid-wicket collects the ball cleanly and runs towards the non-striker's end. He takes the bails off calmly and sends David WarnerÂ back in the hut who is halfway down the track. Delhi skipper isn't amused one bit but has to depart now.Â 

19:37 PM

1.1 Hardik Pandya to Priyam Garg, no run, Hardik PandyaÂ starts on a good length around off, Priyam GargÂ keeps this one out on the off side.

19:36 PM

Hardik PandyaÂ to share the attack.

19:36 PM

0.6 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, Good-length delivery on middle, David WarnerÂ presents a straight bat and pushes it back to Mohammad Shami. End of a successful first over by Mohammad Shami.Â 

19:35 PM

0.5 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, 2 runs, Full and angling into the pads by Mohammad Shami, David WarnerÂ flicks this one nicely and wide of square leg. Opens his account with a couple of runs.Â 

19:34 PM

0.4 Mohammad Shami to Priyam Garg, 3 runs, Full and swinging away outside off, Priyam GargÂ allows the ball to swing and drives it along the ground. Gets it through covers, Rashid KhanÂ performs the chase and pulls it back. The batters run three in the process.Â 

19:34 PM

0.3 Mohammad Shami to Priyam Garg, no run, On a good length and shaping away outside off, Priyam GargÂ goes for the drive away from the body and gest beaten on the outside edge.

19:33 PM

0.2 Mohammad Shami to Priyam Garg, no run, Length delivery around off, Priyam GargÂ solidly drives it straight to mid off for a do.

19:32 PM

Priyam GargÂ walks out to bat at number 3.

19:32 PM

out

0.1 Mohammad Shami to Philip Salt, out, OUT! CAUGHT! What a start for Mohammad ShamiÂ and Gujarat! Shami begins with a length delivery outside off, a hint of away movement, Philip SaltÂ throws his hands at the ball and picks the bones out of it. However, he picks out David MillerÂ at extra cover to perfection. The home crowd are up on the feet as Delhi lose their first wicket on the very first ballÂ 

19:27 PM

We are all set to start! The two umpires are making their way to the middle followed by the home team. David WarnerÂ and Philip SaltÂ stride out as they are the two openers for Delhi. Mohammad ShamiÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...

19:11 PM

Hardik Pandya, the skipper of Gujarat, says that they were looking to bowl first anyway and adds that he feels chasing is the ideal thing to do. Shares that the talk in the team has been about the intent and reckons it is important to give cushion to the bowlers on a high scoring venue. Mentions that it is about staying calm and humble irrespective of the position in the standings. Ends by informing thatÂ they are going with the same team.Â 

19:08 PM

David Warner, the skipper of Delhi,Â says that they will bat first. Adds that the wicket looks a bit dry and they want to put a total on the board and then defend it. Tells that they have some good players and hopefully they showcase their talent in this game. Mentions that he is always positive and they want to play good cricket regardless of the results. Informs Mitchell MarshÂ is sick and Rilee RossouwÂ comes in for him and Khaleel AhmedÂ also comes back in the team after his injury.

19:07 PM

Impact Players nominated by Delhi - Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Pravin Dubey and Abishek Porel.

19:07 PM

Delhi (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Philip Salt (WK), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw (In forÂ Mitchell Marsh), Priyam Garg, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma.

19:07 PM

Impact Players nominated by Gujarat - Shubman Gill, Sai Kishore, KS Bharat, Sai Sudharsan and Shivam Mavi.

19:07 PM

Gujarat (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha(WK), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(C), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.

