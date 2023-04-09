Advertisement

Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs KKR 13 match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Updated: April 9, 2023 3:23 PM IST
Wriddhiman SahaÂ is up for a quick chat. HeÂ says that he is playing the Indian T20 League since the first season and it has been a good experience. Adds that this league provides exposure to many players and it is a good platform for young players too. Tells that it is always exciting before the start of every season. Mentions that his keeping skills have improved over the years and his role as a batter is to go hard at the top. Ends by saying he always enjoys playing in this league.

Impact Players for Kolkata - Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Venkatesh Iyer, David Wiese.

Kolkata (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sunil Narine, Narayan Jagadeesan (In place of Mandeep Singh), Nitish Rana (C), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson (In place of Tim Southee), Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma (In place of Venkatesh Iyer), Varun Chakaravarthy.Â 

Impact Players for Gujarat - Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Matthew Wade, Srikar Bharat.

GujaratÂ (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar (In place of Hardik Pandya), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan (C), Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal.Â 

Nitesh the skipper of Kolkata says that he would have batted first as well. Adds that if they were able to setÂ a total on the board itÂ would have been easy to defend. Explains that by batting first, the spinnersÂ come into play in the second innings. Informs that Lockie FergusonÂ replaces Tim SoutheeÂ and Narayan Jagadeesan comes into the sideÂ in place of Mandeep Singh.

Rashid KhanÂ says that they will bat first. Adds that it looks like a fresh wicket and they will try to put up a good total and then defend it. InformsÂ that Hardik PandyaÂ is not well but nothing serious and it is just a precaution so Vijay Shankar comes in for him. Mentions that as a team they will try to do well and get a positive result.

