Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs LSG 51 match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

145/1 (13.0 Ovs)
Hardik Pandya (C) 2*(4) 0x4, 0x6
Shubman Gill 58*(32) 0x4, 5x6
Avesh Khan 2 - 0 - 14 - 1
Krunal Pandya 4 - 0 - 38 - 0
16:35 PM
Strategic break!
16:35 PM
12.6 Avesh Khan to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, 1 run.
16:34 PM
12.5 Avesh Khan to Shubman Gill, 1 run, 1 run.
16:33 PM
12.4 Avesh Khan to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, 1 run.
16:33 PM
12.3 Avesh Khan to Hardik Pandya, no run, Oh...what just happened?
16:32 PM
12.2 Avesh Khan to Hardik Pandya, no run, On a length and on off, Hardik PandyaÂ dabs it towards point.
16:31 PM
Skipper, Hardik PandyaÂ walks out to bat next.
16:31 PM
12.1 Avesh Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, out, OUT! TAKEN! A brilliant catch in the deep!Â Avesh KhanÂ draws first blood! Some relief on the faces of the Lucknow players as they see the back of the dangerous Saha now.Â Khan serves this fuller and on leg, Wriddhiman SahaÂ skips down the track and tries to whip it away and connects well but unfortunately for him it travel in the air and wide of deep square leg where Prerak Mankad (Sub) runs to his left and takes it tumbling on the ground in the process. Saha goes back to a huge ovation from the crowd!
16:28 PM
11.6 Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, SIX, SIX! Into the stands! Krunal PandyaÂ darts this one a bit short, on middle, angling in, Shubman GillÂ clears his front leg and smokes it over the wide long on fence for a biggie.
16:28 PM
11.5 Krunal Pandya to Wriddhiman Saha, 1 run, Flighted, on middle, Wriddhiman SahaÂ uses his feet and tries to drive it but once again gets an inside edge towards long on for one more.
16:27 PM
11.4 Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Short and on middle, Shubman GillÂ moves back and works it through mid-wicket for one.
16:27 PM
11.3 Krunal Pandya to Wriddhiman Saha, 1 run, Quicker, full and on middle, Wriddhiman SahaÂ mistimes his drive off the inner half towards long on for a run.
16:26 PM
11.2 Krunal Pandya to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR, FOUR! Good shot! Krunal PandyaÂ sees Saha make room and serves a full toss, outside off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ still manages to slice it over point for a boundary.
16:26 PM
11.1 Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, 1 run, FIFTY FOR GILL! He loves this ground and continues to rack up the runs. This has been a stylish knock from him and he will want to go hard now. Krunal PandyaÂ bowls this flatter, full and on leg, Shubman GillÂ flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
16:24 PM
10.6 Swapnil Singh to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Fires this one full and on the pads, Shubman GillÂ works it through square leg for one.
16:24 PM
10.5 Swapnil Singh to Wriddhiman Saha, 1 run, Another short delivery, outside off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ makes room and punches it wide of sweeper covers for a run.
16:23 PM
10.4 Swapnil Singh to Wriddhiman Saha, no run, Floated, short and on middle, Wriddhiman SahaÂ uses his feet but only manages to bunt it back to the bowler.
16:23 PM
10.3 Swapnil Singh to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Flatter, full and on middle Shubman GillÂ drives it towards long off for a single.
16:22 PM
10.2 Swapnil Singh to Shubman Gill, 2 runs, Short again and on middle, Shubman GillÂ nudges it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple of more runs.
16:22 PM
10.1 Swapnil Singh to Shubman Gill, 2 runs, Swapnil SinghÂ begins with a short delivery, on middle, Shubman GillÂ tucks it with soft hands towards mid-wicket and comes back for the second easily as the fielder fails to pick up on the go.
16:21 PM
Swapnil SinghÂ comes into the attack now.
16:20 PM
9.6 Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Flatter one, angled into middle and leg, Shubman GillÂ stays back and knocks it down to long on to make it six singles off the over.
16:19 PM
9.5 Krunal Pandya to Wriddhiman Saha, 1 run, Floats it up a bit and bowls it outside off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ comes forward and drives it through the cover region for yet another single.
16:19 PM
9.4 Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Flatter one on the pads, worked away 'round the corner for a single.
16:19 PM
9.3 Krunal Pandya to Wriddhiman Saha, 1 run, Very full and very wide outside the off stump, Wriddhiman SahaÂ reaches out and toe-ends it down to long off for one more.
16:18 PM
9.2 Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Drifted onto the pads, Shubman GillÂ looks to tuck it away but gets a leading edge toward mid on and collects a single.
16:18 PM
9.1 Krunal Pandya to Wriddhiman Saha, 1 run, Slower and shorter outside off, hit away through cover-point for a run.
16:17 PM
8.6 Ravi Bishnoi to Wriddhiman Saha, 1 run, Nicely bowled but still, 17 runs come off it. Ravi BishnoiÂ sees Wriddhiman SahaÂ coming down the pitch and bowls a quicker and fuller one outside off. Saha gets an inside edge off the pads and the ball rolls toward short third man. They get a single.
16:16 PM
8.5 Ravi Bishnoi to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Full and around off, this is driven off the front foot through extra cover for a run.
16:16 PM
8.4 Ravi Bishnoi to Shubman Gill, SIX, SIX! Wow, that is a shot and a half! Tossed up once again and on off stump, Shubman GillÂ plays a straight-batted lofted drive and smokes the ball a long way over the fence and picks up a 96-meter maximum.
16:15 PM
8.4 Ravi Bishnoi to Shubman Gill, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Tossed up full and well outside the off stump. Shubman GillÂ leaves it alone and a wide is called.
16:15 PM
8.3 Ravi Bishnoi to Wriddhiman Saha, 1 run, Slightly flighted and outside off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ steps out and drives it toward sweeper cover for one.
16:14 PM
8.2 Ravi Bishnoi to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Quicker and flatter outside off, this is slapped away in front of point for a single.
16:14 PM
8.1 Ravi Bishnoi to Shubman Gill, SIX, SIX! Pure class from Shubman GillÂ and the 100 is already up for Gujarat! This is floated up full and outside off, Gill crouches a bit and just reaches out before lofting it all the way over the cover fence for a maximum.
16:13 PM
7.6 Kyle Mayers to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR, FOUR! Lucky! Nagging length outside off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to cut but gets a bottom edge and the ball goes past the stumps and the keeper before running away into the fence. 16 off the over, another big one for Gujarat.
16:12 PM
7.5 Kyle Mayers to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Slower one, a low full toss and angled across the off stump. Shubman GillÂ reaches out and tries to drag it leg side but toe-ends it toward mid-wicket for a single.
16:11 PM
7.5 Kyle Mayers to Wriddhiman Saha, no ball, 1 run, NO BALL! It's going bad to worse here for Kyle Mayers. Comes from around the wicket and angles across a very high full toss. Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to pull but ends up slicing it toward backward point for a single. Krunal PandyaÂ wants to review it but he is a bit too late. Free Hit to follow...
16:10 PM
7.4 Kyle Mayers to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR, FOUR! The boundaries just keep on coming for Wriddhiman Saha. Just a tad short and over middle, Saha pulls it well in front of square on the leg side and finds the fence once again.
16:10 PM
7.3 Kyle Mayers to Wriddhiman Saha, no run, Full and around off, angling it in. Wriddhiman SahaÂ shuffles across and looks for the lap shot but misses and gets struck on the pads.
16:09 PM
7.2 Kyle Mayers to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR, FOUR! Short and wide, Wriddhiman SahaÂ comes forward a bit and slaps it away over backward point for a boundary.
16:08 PM
7.1 Kyle Mayers to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Starts with a shortish delivery around off, Shubman GillÂ stays back and half-pulls it in front of the square on the leg side for a single.
16:08 PM
Kyle MayersÂ comes into the attack now.
16:07 PM
6.6 Ravi Bishnoi to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Short on middle and leg, Shubman GillÂ with a short-arm jab down to wide long on for just a single.
16:06 PM
6.5 Ravi Bishnoi to Wriddhiman Saha, 1 run, Ravi BishnoiÂ sees Wriddhiman SahaÂ coming and shortens the length nicely. Saha forces it through cover-point and gets across for a single.
16:06 PM
6.4 Ravi Bishnoi to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Full on middle and leg, worked away in front of mid-wicket for one more.
16:05 PM
6.3 Ravi Bishnoi to Wriddhiman Saha, 1 run, Fraction shorter around off and turning in, Saha cuts it off the back foot through point for a single.
16:05 PM
6.2 Ravi Bishnoi to Wriddhiman Saha, no run, Pushed through a bit fuller and outside off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to step out but ends up just blocking it.
16:04 PM
6.1 Ravi Bishnoi to Wriddhiman Saha, no run, Quicker and flatter on off stump, Wriddhiman SahaÂ goes on the back foot to defend it out.
16:01 PM
Strategic-Break! This has been a rollicking start from Gujarat as both their openers are striking a good rate especially Saha who has already notched up his fifty. They will hope to continue this momentum and set a huge total. Lucknow need a wicket and they need it quickly as this is getting out of their hands. Ravi BishnoiÂ to bowl after the break.
16:00 PM
5.6 Yash Thakur to Shubman Gill, SIX, SIX! Easy pickings! This is short again and down leg, Shubman GillÂ stays put and just helps it on its way, sending it a long way over the fine leg fence for a biggie. 15 off the over and after the Powerplay, Gujarat are flying at 78/0!
16:00 PM
5.5 Yash Thakur to Wriddhiman Saha, 1 run, Full and straight, this is pushed out through mid on for one more.
15:59 PM
5.4 Yash Thakur to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Shorter one around the hips, Shubman GillÂ stays back and whips it away past square leg for another single.
15:58 PM
5.3 Yash Thakur to Wriddhiman Saha, 1 run, A tad slower and banged in as well, Wriddhiman SahaÂ walks down the track and pulls it away through mid-wicket for a single.
15:58 PM
5.2 Yash Thakur to Wriddhiman Saha, no run, Back of a length and over middle, Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to pull but gets hurried on a bit and takes a blow on the body.
15:57 PM
5.1 Yash Thakur to Wriddhiman Saha, SIX, SIX! What a way to get to a sensational FIFTY from Wriddhiman SahaÂ and he is in a relentless mood here. Yash ThakurÂ starts with a short ball around off, Saha steps out and clobbers it over the long on fence for yet another biggie.
15:56 PM
Yash ThakurÂ comes into the attack now.
15:55 PM
4.6 Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, SIX, SIX! Salt to the wounds! A great effort though from Deepak HoodaÂ in the deep. This is tossed up, on middle, Shubman GillÂ uses his feet and launches it towards the long off fence with not much timing. However it has just enough power to go over Hooda for a biggie who tries to parry it inside but fails to do so.
15:53 PM
4.5 Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, no run, A huge appeal for LBW, but turned down! Krunal PandyaÂ takes the review after some discussion with Quinton de Kock. This is floated, shortish and around middle, Shubman GillÂ goes down and tries to sweep it away but misses and gets hit on the pads. UltraEdge shows no bat involved but Ball Tracking shows that wickets is missing as the ball is going above it. Lucknow loses their review!
15:53 PM
4.4 Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, no run, Another short delivery, on off, Shubman GillÂ punches it wide of covers where Ravi BishnoiÂ dives to his right to stop it.
15:52 PM
4.3 Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, 2 runs, Short again and on middle, Shubman GillÂ tucks it wide of deep mid-wicket for a brace.
15:52 PM
4.2 Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, no run, Quicker, short and on off, Shubman GillÂ looks to push it away but gets an outside edge towards short third man.
15:52 PM
4.1 Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, 2 runs, Flatter, full and on leg, Shubman GillÂ nudges it wide of square leg for a couple of runs.
15:50 PM
3.6 Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR, FOUR! 24 runs off the over! Saha is on fire! This is on a hard length and on middle, Wriddhiman SahaÂ picks up the length early and heaves it between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket for another boundary. 50 up for Gujarat as well!
15:49 PM
3.5 Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, SIX, SIX! Classy from Saha! Mohsin KhanÂ pitches this one up, on off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ stays there and shows the full face of the bat to loft it over the long off fence for a maximum.
15:48 PM
3.4 Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR, FOUR! Wriddhiman SahaÂ is dealing in boundaries only! Mohsin KhanÂ lands this on a good length and on middle, Wriddhiman SahaÂ moves across a bit and whips it wide of short fine leg for four more runs.
15:48 PM
3.3 Mohsin Khan to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Short of a length and outside off, Shubman GillÂ cuts it towards deep point for a single.
15:47 PM
3.2 Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, 1 run, Full and on off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ drives it towards covers where a bit of a fumble allows the run.
15:46 PM
3.1 Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, SIX, SIX! What a shot! Mohsin KhanÂ bangs in a bouncer now, on middle, Wriddhiman SahaÂ gets into position quickly and hammers it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
15:46 PM
Mohsin KhanÂ (1-0-12-0) switches ends now.
15:45 PM
2.6 Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, no run, Another short delivery, on middle, Shubman GillÂ winds up for the big heave but pats it towards square leg in the end.
15:45 PM
2.5 Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, 2 runs, Flatter, full and on middle,e Shubman GillÂ drills it towards mid on and sets off for the run, Yash ThakurÂ misfields a bit and allows the second runs. Although, if the throw would have been better there was a chance of a run out at the non-striker's end as Saha was struggling.
15:44 PM
2.4 Krunal Pandya to Wriddhiman Saha, 1 run, Short again and on middle, Wriddhiman SahaÂ moves back and nudges it through mid-wicket for a run.
15:43 PM
2.3 Krunal Pandya to Wriddhiman Saha, no run, Short and on leg, Wriddhiman SahaÂ works it towards square leg.
15:43 PM
2.2 Krunal Pandya to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR, FOUR! Up and over! This is tossed up, full and around off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ goes inside out and lofts it gently over covers for a boundary.
15:43 PM
2.1 Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Krunal PandyaÂ starts with a floated delivery, full and on middle, Shubman GillÂ tucks it through mid-wicket for a single.
15:41 PM
1.6 Avesh Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR, FOUR! Nice shot! This is short of a length and around middle, Wriddhiman SahaÂ skips down the track and pulls it well towards the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
15:40 PM
1.5 Avesh Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, SIX, SIX! First maximum of the match! Avesh KhanÂ bangs in a bouncer again, on leg, Wriddhiman SahaÂ tries to pull it away but gets a bit hurried and it goes of the top edge over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
15:40 PM
1.4 Avesh Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, no run, This is on a hard length and around off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ uses his feet and slashes at it but fails to connect.
15:39 PM
1.3 Avesh Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, no run, Back of a length and on off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ steers it towards point.
15:39 PM
1.2 Avesh Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, no run, So close! Avesh KhanÂ bangs this onto the pitch, on middle, keeps a bit low, Wriddhiman SahaÂ tries to pull it away but it goes under his bat and hits him on the thigh pads and then deflects off the gloves just past the off pole.
15:38 PM
1.1 Avesh Khan to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Avesh KhanÂ begins with a full delivery as well, on middle, Shubman GillÂ knocks it towards mid on for a quick single.
15:37 PM
Avesh KhanÂ to operate from the other end.
15:37 PM
0.6 Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, no run, On a length and on off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ dabs it towards point.
15:36 PM
0.5 Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR, FOUR! Beautiful shot! Mohsin KhanÂ serves this way fuller and on off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ leans on a bit and creams it through covers for a boundary.
15:35 PM
0.4 Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR, EDGED AND FOUR! This is on a good length and around off, shaping away a bit, Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to push it away but gets a thick outside edge past first slip and wide of third man for a boundary.
15:34 PM
0.4 Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, wide, 1 run, Mohsin KhanÂ loses his line again and lands this short of a length, way outside off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ throws his bat at it but misses. It is called a wide!
15:33 PM
0.3 Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, 2 runs, Mohsin KhanÂ bowls the slower delivery, on a length and on off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ is way early into his drive and his bottom hand comes off when he connects. The ball travels in the air but well wide of mid off. Two runs taken!
15:32 PM
0.2 Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, no run, Fuller again and on off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ pushes it towards short covers.Â
15:32 PM
0.2 Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, wide, 1 run, Back of a length, outside off, way outside off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ leaves it alone. Wided. Gujarat are underway with extras!
15:31 PM
0.1 Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, no run, Mohsin KhanÂ starts with a full delivery, on off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ keeps it out to the off side.
15:28 PM
All in readiness for the game to begin! The two umpires are out in the middle as the Lucknow players are seen in a huddle just inside the boundary ropes. Wriddhiman SahaÂ and Shubman GillÂ will open the innings for Gujarat as usual. Mohsin KhanÂ has been handed the new ball and is raring to go. Let's play...
15:11 PM
Gujarat's skipper, Hardik PandyaÂ says that they would have batted first anyway. On captaining against his brother, he adds that it is a big thing and a very emotional day and their father would have been really proud. Goes on to say that the family would not be able to support one brother or another but says that one Pandya will definitely win. Mentions that it is just about expressing themselves and not worrying too much about the result. Informs that they have a forced change as Joshua LittleÂ has to play for his country and hence, Alzarri JosephÂ comes back into the team.
15:09 PM
Krunal Pandya, the captain of LucknowÂ says that they will bowl first. On both the Pandya brothers captaining this game, he adds that it is a dream come true for both of them leading their respective sides. Tells that the wicket will play the same and he feels that they have a good batting line-up and backs themselves to chase a target. Mentions that they have played some good cricket and are in a good position in the table. Says that the game face will be on when they step out on the field. Informs Quinton de KockÂ is in for Naveen-ul-Haq.
15:07 PM
Impact Players nominated by Lucknow - Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh.
15:07 PM
LucknowÂ (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (In for Naveen-ul-Haq) (WK), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda (In for Manan Vohra), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya (C), Swapnil Singh (On Lucknow debut) (In for Karan Sharma), Yash Thakur (In for Ayush Badoni), Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan (In for Krishnappa Gowtham).
15:07 PM
Impact Players nominated by Gujarat - Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav.
15:07 PM
GujaratÂ (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Abhinav Manohar, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad.
