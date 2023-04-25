Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs MI 35 match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

17/1 (3.0 Ovs)
Shubman Gill 8*(6) 1x4, 0x6
Hardik Pandya (C) 5*(5) 0x4, 0x6
Arjun Tendulkar 1.6 - 0 - 9 - 1
Jason Behrendorff 1 - 0 - 8 - 0
17/1 (3.0 Ovs)
Shubman Gill 8*(6) 1x4, 0x6
Hardik Pandya (C) 5*(5) 0x4, 0x6
Arjun Tendulkar 1.6 - 0 - 9 - 1
Jason Behrendorff 1 - 0 - 8 - 0
19:45 PM
2.4 Arjun Tendulkar to Hardik Pandya, 2 runs, 2 runs.
19:44 PM
2.3 Arjun Tendulkar to Hardik Pandya, No run.
19:43 PM
2.2 Arjun Tendulkar to Hardik Pandya, No run.
19:43 PM
Skipper Hardik PandyaÂ walks in at number 3.
19:41 PM
2.1 Arjun Tendulkar to Wriddhiman Saha, out, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Arjun TendulkarÂ draws first blood and Wriddhiman SahaÂ has to depart without troubling the scorers much! Arjun TendulkarÂ bowls this back of a length and going down leg. Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to pull this away but is unable to get the ball away. Ishan KishanÂ collects the ball behind the stumps and goes up in appeal. Arjun TendulkarÂ is convinced that this is out and the umpire starts to raise his finger. Wriddhiman SahaÂ has a long chat with Shubman GillÂ and decides to go upstairs. UltraEdge shows the ball grazing against the gloves and Gujarat lose a review.Â
19:40 PM
1.6 Jason Behrendorff to Wriddhiman Saha, 1 run, Back to bowling on a good length and outside off. Wriddhiman SahaÂ dabs this towards deep backward point and takes a runÂ to keep strike.
19:39 PM
1.5 Jason Behrendorff to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Delivers this in line with the stumps on a fullish length. Shubman GillÂ flicks this to the right of mid on and takes a single.Â
19:38 PM
1.4 Jason Behrendorff to Shubman Gill, 2 runs, Goes fuller and outside the off pole. Shubman GillÂ knocks this uppishly in the gapÂ towards deep cover and collects a brace.Â
19:37 PM
1.3 Jason Behrendorff to Shubman Gill, FOUR, FOUR! That is the first boundary for Gujarat and it comes off the blade of Shubman Gill! Jason BehrendorffÂ bowls this on a good length but strays onto the pads. Shubman GillÂ clips this towards deep backward square leg and collects four runs.Â
19:37 PM
1.2 Jason Behrendorff to Shubman Gill, no run, BEATEN! Bowls this on a fraction fuller and angling away from outside off. Shubman GillÂ leans into the shot and looks to push this away but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
19:36 PM
1.1 Jason Behrendorff to Shubman Gill, no run, Jason BehrendorffÂ bowls this on a good length and in line with the stumps. Shubman GillÂ gets behind the line of the ball and taps this towards mid-wicket.Â
19:36 PM
Jason BehrendorffÂ to operate from the other end.
19:35 PM
0.6 Arjun Tendulkar to Wriddhiman Saha, no run, On a good length this time and outside the off stump. Wriddhiman SahaÂ dabs this towards point and a dot ball to end the over. Just four runs come off it.Â
19:34 PM
0.5 Arjun Tendulkar to Wriddhiman Saha, no run, A tad bit short and outside the off pole. Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to pull this away but gets beaten by the lack of pace.Â
19:34 PM
0.4 Arjun Tendulkar to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Bowls this on a yorker length and straight at the stumps. Shubman GillÂ digs this out towards deep square leg for a run.Â
19:33 PM
0.3 Arjun Tendulkar to Wriddhiman Saha, 3 runs, Delivers this outside the off pole of a fuller length. Wriddhiman SahaÂ pushes at this and gets the ball past the diving backward point fielder. Piyush ChawlaÂ gives chase and manages to pull the ball back but the batters take three runs.Â
19:32 PM
0.2 Arjun Tendulkar to Wriddhiman Saha, no run, Continues to bowl slightly full and just outside the off pole. Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to defend and gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls towards mid off.Â
19:31 PM
0.1 Arjun Tendulkar to Wriddhiman Saha, no run, Arjun TendulkarÂ begins with an in-swinging delivery served in line with the stumps and on a fullish length. Wriddhiman SahaÂ blocks this back down the pitch towards the bowler.Â
19:29 PM
All in readiness for the play to begin! The two umpires are out in the middle as the players of Mumbai are seen in a huddle. It will be the pair of Wriddhiman SahaÂ and Shubman GillÂ to open the innings for Gujarat. Arjun TendulkarÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
19:14 PM
Riley MeredithÂ is up for a chat and he says that it is aÂ pretty special stadium and the crowd is amazing. Adds that it is a really good side to come into and they have had a better start than last year. Mentions that it is pretty hard being a fast bowler in these conditions but it is what it is.
19:12 PM
Hardik Pandya,Â the captainÂ of Gujarat says that the pitch looks good, aÂ bit watered but has played well in the last two games. Mentions that in the last game, it was impressive the way theyÂ fought back. Adds that forÂ 36 overs they were dominated and had to fight for every ball butÂ the players never gave up so they were able to get over the line. Informs that they are going with the same playing XI and Joshua LittleÂ comes back into the side.
19:09 PM
Rohit Sharma,Â the skipper of Mumbai says that they will bowl first. Adds that they saw the pitch and it was looking nice and hard but probably they put a lot of water on it and they want to make the best use of it early on. Mentions that the games like the last one can happen and mistakes can happen and it was sorted out in the dressing room as well. Informs that they have got two changes with Hrithik ShokeenÂ missing out and Kumar KartikeyaÂ replacing him and Jofra ArcherÂ is unwell, soÂ Riley MeredithÂ comes in place of him.
19:08 PM
Impact Players for Mumbai -Â Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier.
19:08 PM
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera (In place of Tilak Varma), Kumar Kartikeya (In place of Hrithik Shokeen), Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith (In place of Jofra Archer).Â
19:08 PM
Impact Players for Gujarat - Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Sai Kishore, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi.
19:08 PM
Gujarat (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma.Â
COMMENTS