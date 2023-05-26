Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs MI Qualifier 2 match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

137/1 (12.4 Ovs)
Shubman Gill 97*(46) 4x4, 8x6
Sai Sudharsan 19*(14) 2x4, 0x6
Piyush Chawla 2.4 - 0 - 43 - 1
Akash Madhwal 2 - 0 - 28 - 0
08:55 PM
10.6 Cameron Green to Sai Sudharsan, No run.
08:55 PM
10.5 Cameron Green to Shubman Gill, 1 run, 1 run.
08:55 PM
10.4 Cameron Green to Shubman Gill, no run, Bowls this on a tad bit short and outside off. Shubman GillÂ looks to cut this away but mistimes this back to the bowler.Â
08:55 PM
10.3 Cameron Green to Sai Sudharsan, 1 run, On a good length this time and outside the off stump. Sai SudharsanÂ dabs this towards backward point and takes a run.Â
08:55 PM
10.2 Cameron Green to Sai Sudharsan, FOUR, FOUR! That is a left-hander special! Cameron GreenÂ bowls this on a fuller length and outside the off pole. Sai SudharsanÂ gets his front foot forward and drives this beautifully towards deep cover for four runs.Â
08:55 PM
10.1 Cameron Green to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Cameron GreenÂ bowls this on a good length and just outside off. Shubman GillÂ flicks this towards deep square leg for a single.Â
08:51 PM
9.6 Kumar Kartikeya to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Fraction shorter on leg stump, this is worked away off the back foot toward mid-wicket for a run.
08:51 PM
9.5 Kumar Kartikeya to Shubman Gill, SIX, SIX! BANG! Spears one into middle and leg, Shubman GillÂ gets down on one knee and lap-sweeps it all the way over the square leg fence for a biggie.
08:51 PM
9.4 Kumar Kartikeya to Sai Sudharsan, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye! Fired into the pads, Sai SudharsanÂ looks to sweep it away but misses. The ball goes off the pads toward backward square leg and they get a leg bye.
08:51 PM
9.3 Kumar Kartikeya to Shubman Gill, 1 run, FIFTY for Shubman Gill, yet another impressive knock from him. This is full and straight, Gill heaves it away in front of mid-wicket and picks up a run.
08:48 PM
9.2 Kumar Kartikeya to Sai Sudharsan, 1 run, A touch fuller and around the pads, this is worked away 'round the corner for one more.
08:48 PM
9.1 Kumar Kartikeya to Shubman Gill, 1 run, On a nagging length and around middle, Shubman GillÂ waits for the ball and just nudges it through mid-wicket for one. Moves to 49 now.
08:44 PM
Strategic break! Gujarat are off to a good start courtesy of Shubman GillÂ who is approaching yet another half-century this season and has the Orange Cap firmly on his head. There is very little help on offer from the wicket and the Mumbai bowlers seem to be struggling to get wickets here. They will want to maintain discipline though through these middle overs and not allow the Gujarat batters to run away with the game.Â
08:44 PM
8.6 Piyush Chawla to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Flatter delivery around off, Gill hits it on the up and through covers for one.
08:44 PM
8.5 Piyush Chawla to Shubman Gill, 2 runs, Good hustle from the batters! Shorter one, Shubman GillÂ goes on the back foot and works it away in front of square leg for a couple of runs more.
08:44 PM
8.4 Piyush Chawla to Shubman Gill, 2 runs, Pushed through quicker and a bit fuller outside off, Shubman GillÂ hits it away square on the off side for a couple of runs.
08:44 PM
8.3 Piyush Chawla to Shubman Gill, SIX, SIX! Picks the googly and puts it away. Tossed up around off, Shubman GillÂ dances down the track and whacks it right back over the bowler's head for a maximum.
08:44 PM
8.2 Piyush Chawla to Sai Sudharsan, 1 run, Regular leg-break, turning into the pads, Sai SudharsanÂ works it through mid-wicket for a single.
08:44 PM
8.1 Piyush Chawla to Sai Sudharsan, FOUR, FOUR! Brilliant timing! Tossed up on middle and leg, Sai SudharsanÂ advances and drills it toward wide long on. The fielder from long on puts in a valiant dive but is unable to stop the boundary.
08:40 PM
7.6 Kumar Kartikeya to Sai Sudharsan, 1 run, Quicker one on the pads, this is worked away past square leg for a run.
08:40 PM
7.5 Kumar Kartikeya to Shubman Gill, 1 run, That one nearly carried! Short, on middle, Shubman GillÂ with a short-arm jab off the back foot and the ball just lands in front of Tilak VarmaÂ at deep mid-wicket. they get a single.
08:40 PM
7.4 Kumar Kartikeya to Shubman Gill, no run, Another close call for Shubman Gill! Kumar KartikeyaÂ does well to give that one some flight and drifts it into the pads. Gill looks to step out and go big but runs past it. Gill gets a bit lucky as the ball hits his back leg and he is able to get back in his crease.
08:40 PM
7.3 Kumar Kartikeya to Sai Sudharsan, 1 run, Flatter one around leg stump, this is nudged away in front of square leg for one more.
08:40 PM
7.2 Kumar Kartikeya to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Drags it down a bit and bowls it on the pads, Shubman GillÂ muscles it along the ground and toward deep backward square leg for one.
08:40 PM
7.1 Kumar Kartikeya to Sai Sudharsan, 1 run, Starts with a quicker one on middle, Sai SudharsanÂ pushes it out in front of mid-wicket and gets across for a single.
08:36 PM
6.6 Piyush Chawla to Sai Sudharsan, 1 run, Flatter delivery around the pads, Sai SudharsanÂ stays back and nudges it in front of square leg for yet another single.
08:36 PM
6.5 Piyush Chawla to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Shorter one around off, tapped away off the back foot through point for one.
08:36 PM
6.4 Piyush Chawla to Sai Sudharsan, 1 run, Full and outside off, Sai SudharsanÂ drives it down to long off this time and collects a run.
08:36 PM
6.3 Piyush Chawla to Sai Sudharsan, 2 runs, Floated up around off, Sai SudharsanÂ leans on and drives it through extra cover for a couple of runs.
08:36 PM
Sai SudharsanÂ makes his way out to the middle at number 3.
08:33 PM
6.3 Piyush Chawla to Wriddhiman Saha, out, OUT! STUMPED! Piyush ChawlaÂ gets the first breakthrough for Mumbai! Wriddhiman SahaÂ pre-meditates a bit as he steps out of his crease. Chawla sees him coming and just slides it down the leg side. Saha fails to tuck it away and Ishan KishanÂ behind the sticks whips off the bails in a flash. Saha departs after a steady start. It is also called a wide.
08:32 PM
6.2 Piyush Chawla to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Quicker and flatter, Shubman GillÂ nudges it off the pads to square leg for one.
08:32 PM
6.1 Piyush Chawla to Shubman Gill, 2 runs, Starts off with a googly, around middle and turning in. Shubman GillÂ goes on the back foot and pushes it in front of mid-wicket for a couple of quick runs. Excellent running!
08:30 PM
5.6 Chris Jordan to Wriddhiman Saha, no run, Back of a length, angling in from around off. Wriddhiman SahaÂ dabs it down toward cover. At the end of the Powerplay, Gujarat are 50/0!
08:29 PM
5.5 Chris Jordan to Shubman Gill, 1 run, DROPPED! Tim DavidÂ has spilled a tough chance and this could prove very costly for Mumbai. On a hard length over middle, Shubman GillÂ looks to force it off the back foot over mid on but mistimes it badly. The ball goes uppishly toward wide mid on. David at mid on moves to his right and dives that side, getting both hands on it but fails to grab it. They get a single as well.
08:29 PM
5.4 Chris Jordan to Shubman Gill, no run, Almost chops it on! A touch fuller now and wide of the off stump, Shubman GillÂ looks to go after it but gets an inside edge past the off stump. Ishan KishanÂ does well to dive down to his left and make a stop.
08:27 PM
5.3 Chris Jordan to Shubman Gill, FOUR, FOUR! Smashed away! Back of a length and outside off, Gill stands tall and crunches it away in front of cover-point for a boundary.
08:27 PM
5.2 Chris Jordan to Shubman Gill, SIX, SIX! Picked up and dispatched! Slower one into the pitch but it is around the pads and sits up nicely for the batter. Shubman GillÂ waits for it and then just muscles it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
08:26 PM
5.2 Chris Jordan to Shubman Gill, wide, 1 run, WIDE! A fraction short and angled down the leg side. Gill misses the pull and a wide is called.
08:26 PM
5.1 Chris Jordan to Shubman Gill, no run, Back of a length around off, Shubman GillÂ punches it sweetly off the back foot but finds the man at extra cover.
08:24 PM
Chris JordanÂ comes into the attack now.
08:24 PM
4.6 Jason Behrendorff to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR, FOUR! A good way to end the over and Gujarat are off to a steady start! This is short and in line with the stumps. Wriddhiman SahaÂ pulls this towards deep backward square leg for four runs.Â
08:24 PM
4.5 Jason Behrendorff to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Bowls this outside the leg stump on a good length. Shubman GillÂ makes room and flicks this towards deep mid-wicket for one.Â
08:23 PM
4.4 Jason Behrendorff to Wriddhiman Saha, 1 run, On a good length and outside the off pole. Wriddhiman SahaÂ dabs this with soft hands into the off side and sets off for a quick run.Â
08:22 PM
4.3 Jason Behrendorff to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Bowls this on a short and into the batter. Shubman GillÂ swats this towards deep mid-wicket and has to settle for a single.Â
08:22 PM
4.2 Jason Behrendorff to Shubman Gill, FOUR, FOUR! Poor delivery by Jason BehrendorffÂ with the field he has! This is bowled onto the pads on a good length. Easy pickings forÂ Shubman GillÂ as he glances this towards fine leg for four runs.Â
08:21 PM
4.1 Jason Behrendorff to Shubman Gill, no run, Jason BehrendorffÂ decides to bowl from 'round the wicket and serves this outside off on a good length. Shubman GillÂ looks to slap this away but does not get any timing on his shot.Â
08:20 PM
3.6 Akash Madhwal to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR, FOUR! What a response by Wriddhiman Saha! Akash MadhwalÂ goes a tad bit fuller and outside the off pole. Wriddhiman SahaÂ walks down the wicket and makes room for himself as he creams the ball over the infield towards deep point for four runs.Â
08:19 PM
Wriddhiman SahaÂ has been pinged on the side of the helmet and is a bit rattled. The physio comes out to perform a mandatory concussion check. Saha seems fine though and we are good to continue.
08:18 PM
3.5 Akash Madhwal to Wriddhiman Saha, no run, Knocked on the helmet! Akash MadhwalÂ bowls a well-directed bouncer and Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to pull this away but misses. The ball crashes into the helmet and the batter looks a bit shaken.Â
08:18 PM
3.4 Akash Madhwal to Shubman Gill, 1 run, On a fuller length and just outside off. Shubman GillÂ strokes this to deep cover-point and takes a single.Â
08:17 PM
3.3 Akash Madhwal to Shubman Gill, no run, Goes back to bowling on a good length and outside the off stump. Shubman GillÂ knocks this straight to the cover fielder.Â
08:16 PM
3.2 Akash Madhwal to Shubman Gill, no run, Bowls this back of a length and outside the off pole. Shubman GillÂ looks to pull this away but misses.Â
08:16 PM
3.1 Akash Madhwal to Shubman Gill, 2 runs, Akash MadhwalÂ bowls this on a good length and outside off. Shubman GillÂ punches this towards deep cover and expects this to run to the boundary. The fielder pulls the ball back and they have to settle for two runs.Â
08:16 PM
Akash MadhwalÂ comes into the attack now.
08:16 PM
2.6 Jason Behrendorff to Wriddhiman Saha, no run, Shorter this time and outside the off pole. Wriddhiman SahaÂ dabs this towards the backward point fielder.Â
08:13 PM
2.5 Jason Behrendorff to Shubman Gill, 1 run, This is on a good length and outside off. Shubman GillÂ taps this towards cover and takes one.Â
08:13 PM
2.4 Jason Behrendorff to Wriddhiman Saha, 1 run, On a good length this time and at the pads. Wriddhiman SahaÂ clips this to the left of mid-wicket and takes a run.Â
08:13 PM
2.3 Jason Behrendorff to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR, FOUR! Wriddhiman SahaÂ showing some intent now as he gets his first boundary! Jason BehrendorffÂ bowls full once again and on an off-stump line. Wriddhiman SahaÂ hits through the line and lofts the ball towards long on for four runs.Â
08:13 PM
2.2 Jason Behrendorff to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Bowls this on a good length and outside the off pole. Shubman GillÂ charges down the wicket and hits this aerially towards deep point for a single.Â
08:13 PM
2.1 Jason Behrendorff to Shubman Gill, no run, Jason BehrendorffÂ bowls this full and in line with the stumps. Shubman GillÂ pushes at this and gets an inside edge onto his pads.Â
08:09 PM
1.6 Cameron Green to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Delivers this wide outside off on a good length. Shubman GillÂ guides this towards deep backward point and takes one. 10 runs from the over.Â
08:09 PM
1.5 Cameron Green to Shubman Gill, FOUR, FOUR! The first boundary for Gujarat and it comes off the bat of Shubman Gill! Cameron GreenÂ goes full and into the pads. Shubman GillÂ clips this towards deep backward square leg for four runs.Â
08:08 PM
1.4 Cameron Green to Wriddhiman Saha, 1 run, Continues to bowl back of a length and outside off. Wriddhiman SahaÂ dabs this into the off side and takes a quick single.Â
08:08 PM
1.3 Cameron Green to Shubman Gill, 3 runs, Slightly short and outside the off pole. Shubman GillÂ stands tall and punches this through the gap towards deep cover-point and they run well to take three runs.Â
08:07 PM
1.2 Cameron Green to Wriddhiman Saha, 1 run, Bowls this back of a length and angling down leg. Wriddhiman SahaÂ pulls this straight to short fine leg and a fumble allows them to take a single.Â
08:06 PM
1.1 Cameron Green to Wriddhiman Saha, no run, Cameron GreenÂ begins with a gentle out-swinger bowled full and at the stumps. Wriddhiman SahaÂ blocks this towards mid off.Â
08:05 PM
Cameron GreenÂ to share the new ball with Jason Behrendorff.
08:05 PM
0.6 Jason Behrendorff to Wriddhiman Saha, 1 run, On a good length this time and at the pads. Wriddhiman SahaÂ tucks this towards deep backward square leg and takes a run to keep strike.Â
08:05 PM
0.5 Jason Behrendorff to Wriddhiman Saha, no run, Back to bowling full and on a leg-stump line. Wriddhiman SahaÂ flicks this straight to mid-wicket.Â
08:04 PM
0.4 Jason Behrendorff to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Bangs this in short and on middle. Shubman GillÂ pulls this towards deep square leg and takes one to get off the mark as well.Â
08:04 PM
0.3 Jason Behrendorff to Wriddhiman Saha, 1 run, Goes fuller this time and in line with the stumps. Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to clip this leg side but gets a leading edge towards cover and sets off for a single to open his account.Â
08:03 PM
0.2 Jason Behrendorff to Wriddhiman Saha, no run, Beaten! This is angled away from the batter outside the off stump and bowled slightly back of a length. Wriddhiman SahaÂ hangs his bat out to dry and gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
08:02 PM
0.1 Jason Behrendorff to Wriddhiman Saha, no run, Jason BehrendorffÂ starts with a good length delivery served outside the off stump. Wriddhiman SahaÂ opts to leave this one alone.Â
07:59 PM
We are all set for the play to begin! The two umpires make their way out to the middle and the players of Mumbai can be seen huddling up before taking their places on the field. As is the norm, Wriddhiman SahaÂ and Shubman GillÂ will open the innings for Gujarat. Jason BehrendorffÂ has been handed the new ball and is raring to go. Let's play...
07:57 PM
Hardik Pandya,Â the skipper of Gujarat says that they would have bowled first as well with the rain around but it is okay for them toÂ bat. Admits that no matter how group stages go, knockouts are completely different and they need to be at their best. Adds that theÂ team that cracks first will struggle and the opposition will have the upper hand. Mentions that he has a word with the group and told them that if theyÂ play at a 100%, theyÂ will be satisfied irrespective of the result. Claims that this is exactly the way the crowd supports them as Gujarati people are very loyal and says that he will bowl in this game.Â Informs they have a couple of changes.
07:53 PM
Rohit Sharma, the captain of MumbaiÂ says that they will chase. Adds that the pitch looks a bit sticky and they want to make the best use of the pitch with the ball and it will get better for batting. Adds that he spoke with a few guys and they are confident of chasing down a total and it all depends on the playing conditions. Mentions that they have a lot of new faces in the side but it's just another game for them and it is important to put your best foot forward. Says that the youngsters had a few nerves early on but they have done really well. Ends by informing that Kumar KartikeyaÂ comes in for Hrithik Shokeen.
07:53 PM
Impact Players for Mumbai - Ramandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier.
07:53 PM
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal.Â
07:53 PM
Impact Players for Gujarat - Joshua Little, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi.
07:53 PM
Gujarat (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami.Â
