Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs RR 23 match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

92/3 (10.4 Ovs)
Shubman Gill 36*(22) 4x4, 1x6
David Miller 1*(1) 0x4, 0x6
Yuzvendra Chahal 1.4 - 0 - 10 - 1
Trent Boult 3 - 0 - 29 - 1
20:21 PM
10.3 Yuzvendra Chahal to Hardik Pandya, out, OUT! TAKEN! Yashasvi JaiswalÂ with a brilliant catch and Rajasthan do break the stand.
20:20 PM
Who will walk out now?
20:20 PM
10.3 Yuzvendra Chahal to Hardik Pandya, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Floated delivery, throws it down the leg side. Wide called.
20:19 PM
10.2 Yuzvendra Chahal to Shubman Gill, 1 run, A bit flatter on middle and leg, Shubman GillÂ stays put and just nudges it away past square leg for a run.
20:19 PM
10.1 Yuzvendra Chahal to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Tosses this one up on leg stump, Hardik PandyaÂ steps out and heaves it in front of deep mid-wicket for a single.
20:17 PM
9.6 Trent Boult to Shubman Gill, 2 runs, Short and on off, Shubman GillÂ slaps it towards wide of deep mid-wicket for a brace.
20:17 PM
9.5 Trent Boult to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, This is on a hard length and on off, Hardik PandyaÂ pushes it towards covers for one.
20:16 PM
9.4 Trent Boult to Hardik Pandya, FOUR, FOUR! SMASHED! Trent BoultÂ lands this short and on off, Hardik PandyaÂ gets on top of the bounce and hammers it towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
20:16 PM
9.3 Trent Boult to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Back of a length and on off, Shubman GillÂ jabs it towards deep mid-wicket for another run.
20:15 PM
9.2 Trent Boult to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, On a length and on middle, Hardik PandyaÂ bunts it onto the pitch and the bounce takes it over Trent Boult. They cross.
20:15 PM
9.1 Trent Boult to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Full and on off, Shubman GillÂ drives it towards sweeper covers for a single.
20:13 PM
8.6 Yuzvendra Chahal to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Darts this one full and on off, Shubman GillÂ drives it towards long off for one.
20:13 PM
8.5 Yuzvendra Chahal to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Shortish and on middle, Hardik PandyaÂ forces it towards long on for one.
20:13 PM
8.4 Yuzvendra Chahal to Hardik Pandya, no run, Floated, full and on off, Hardik PandyaÂ pushes it towards point.
20:11 PM
8.3 Yuzvendra Chahal to Shubman Gill, 3 runs, Short again and outside off, Shubman GillÂ cuts it wide of sweeper covers where Shimron HetmyerÂ runs to his left and dives to stop it. Three runs taken! Good running!
20:11 PM
8.2 Yuzvendra Chahal to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Shortish and on off, Hardik PandyaÂ chops it behind the keeper for a single.
20:10 PM
8.1 Yuzvendra Chahal to Hardik Pandya, no run, Yuzvendra ChahalÂ begins with a flatter delivery, full and on middle, Hardik PandyaÂ steers it towards point.
20:07 PM
Strategic break! It was a solid start by Rajasthan as Trent BoultÂ picked up a wicket in the very first over and they managed to keep the scoring rate in check. Sai SudharsanÂ looked good for Gujarat but he too fell inside the Powerplay. Since then though, skipper Hardik PandyaÂ and Shubman GillÂ have counterattacked brilliantly andÂ Gujarat are flying. Rajasthan would want to break this stand at the earliest and a crucial middle phase is coming up next. Also, Yuzvendra ChahalÂ comes into the attack now.
20:07 PM
7.6 Ravichandran Ashwin to Shubman Gill, SIX, SIX! Shubman GillÂ goes big now! Ravichandran AshwinÂ flights this up, on middle, Shubman GillÂ skips down the track and smokes it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
20:07 PM
7.5 Ravichandran Ashwin to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Short and outside off, Hardik PandyaÂ cuts it towards sweeper covers for one.
20:06 PM
7.4 Ravichandran Ashwin to Hardik Pandya, FOUR, EDGED AND FOUR! This is flatter, full and outside off, Hardik PandyaÂ slashes and gets an outside edge towards the third man fence for a boundary. With that he completes 2000 runs in this league.
20:05 PM
7.3 Ravichandran Ashwin to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Short and on middle, Shubman GillÂ nudges it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
20:05 PM
7.2 Ravichandran Ashwin to Shubman Gill, FOUR, FOUR! Nice use of the feet! This is floated and around off, Shubman GillÂ goes inside out and lifts it over extra covers for a lovely boundary.
20:05 PM
7.1 Ravichandran Ashwin to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Full and on the stumps, this is driven firmly down to long on for a single.
20:04 PM
6.6 Adam Zampa to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Fires this one full and on leg, Hardik PandyaÂ jams it out towards long on for one more.
20:04 PM
6.5 Adam Zampa to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Looped up, full and on off, Shubman GillÂ knocks it towards deep point for a run.
20:03 PM
6.4 Adam Zampa to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Flatter, short and on off, Hardik PandyaÂ taps it wide of point for a single.
20:03 PM
6.3 Adam Zampa to Hardik Pandya, FOUR, FOUR! A boundary now! Adam ZampaÂ bowls this quicker, full and on off, Hardik PandyaÂ thrashes it wide of long off for a four more runs.
20:02 PM
6.2 Adam Zampa to Hardik Pandya, SIX, SIX! BANG! Hardik PandyaÂ goes big now! This is floated, full and on middle, Hardik PandyaÂ stays in his crease and lofts it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
20:02 PM
6.1 Adam Zampa to Hardik Pandya, no run, Tossed up, full and on off, Hardik PandyaÂ pushes it towards covers.
20:00 PM
5.6 Ravichandran Ashwin to Shubman Gill, FOUR, FOUR! Up and over! This is flighted and around off, Shubman GillÂ dances down the track and smashes it over mid off for a boundary.
20:00 PM
5.5 Ravichandran Ashwin to Shubman Gill, no run, Darts this one full and on the pads, Shubman GillÂ clips it towards square leg.
19:59 PM
5.4 Ravichandran Ashwin to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Flatter, full and on middle, Hardik PandyaÂ eases it towards long on for a run.
19:59 PM
5.3 Ravichandran Ashwin to Hardik Pandya, no run, Quicker, short and on middle, Hardik PandyaÂ blocks it out.
19:58 PM
5.2 Ravichandran Ashwin to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Shortish and on middle, Shubman GillÂ moves back and nudges it through mid-wicket for a single.
19:58 PM
5.1 Ravichandran Ashwin to Shubman Gill, FOUR, FOUR! Nice shot! Ravichandran AshwinÂ starts with a tossed up delivery, full and on middle, Shubman GillÂ goes down well and nails his sweep towards the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
19:57 PM
Hardik PandyaÂ is the new man in.
19:57 PM
4.6 Adam Zampa to Shubman Gill, out, OUT! RUN OUT! A total lack of communication in the middle and it has cost Gujarat their second wicket. Adam ZampaÂ pushes this one through a bit quicker and bowls it full and straight as well. Shubman GillÂ looks to step out but ends up punching it into the surface. The ball bounces off the track and Zampa jumps to his right to get a hand on it. The ball goes to mid on as Gill is halfway through for the single. Sai SudharsanÂ however is ball-watching and has to then hurry across. Jos ButtlerÂ at mid on picks up the ball and fires in a quick throw toward the keeper. Sanju SamsonÂ whips off the bails in a flash and the replays show that Sudharsan is just short.
19:56 PM
Is that a run-out? Sanju SamsonÂ seems confident as he thinks that Sai SudharsanÂ is short of his crease.
19:55 PM
4.5 Adam Zampa to Sai Sudharsan, 1 run, Quicker and flatter on off stump, Sai SudharsanÂ stays back and wrists it in front of square on the leg side for a single.
19:54 PM
4.4 Adam Zampa to Sai Sudharsan, no run, Floats this one up full and on the legs, Sai SudharsanÂ flicks it straight to mid-wicket.
19:54 PM
4.3 Adam Zampa to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Pushed through on middle stump, Shubman GillÂ goes on the back foot and tucks it in front of mid-wicket for one more.
19:53 PM
4.2 Adam Zampa to Sai Sudharsan, 1 run, A touch shorter around middle, worked away leg side for one.
19:53 PM
4.1 Adam Zampa to Sai Sudharsan, 2 runs, Adam ZampaÂ comes into the attack and starts off with a real drag down over middle and leg. Sai SudharsanÂ pulls it off the back foot and firmly as well toward deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
19:51 PM
3.6 Sandeep Sharma to Sai Sudharsan, 1 run, Yet another single and only three runs come off it. Slower one, a bit fuller and angled into the pads, Sai SudharsanÂ works it away wide of mid on and picks up a run.
19:51 PM
3.5 Sandeep Sharma to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Nagging length and angled into middle and leg, Shubman GillÂ pushes it a bit uppishly and gets it down to long on for one more.
19:50 PM
3.4 Sandeep Sharma to Sai Sudharsan, 1 run, Comes from around the wicket now and takes pace off. This is bowled on a good length and angled into the body, Sai SudharsanÂ nudges it away toward mid-wicket and picks up a single.
19:49 PM
3.3 Sandeep Sharma to Sai Sudharsan, no run, Perfect line and length, right around the top of the off stump. Sai SudharsanÂ keeps it out to mid off.
19:49 PM
3.2 Sandeep Sharma to Sai Sudharsan, no run, A touch fuller and angling across from off and middle, Sai SudharsanÂ plays a whippy shot along the ground and straight to mid on.
19:48 PM
3.1 Sandeep Sharma to Sai Sudharsan, no run, Pitched up delivery around off stump, Sai SudharsanÂ gets on the front foot and punches it to mid off.
19:47 PM
2.6 Trent Boult to Shubman Gill, FOUR, FOUR! Shubman GillÂ is up and running here! Short and wide, there to be hit. Gill stays on the back foot and hammers it away in front of square on the off side for a boundary.
19:46 PM
2.5 Trent Boult to Sai Sudharsan, 3 runs, Just wide! Fullish length around the pads, Sai SudharsanÂ looks to flick but the ball stops on him a bit. Sudharsan ends up chipping it to the left of a diving Yashasvi JaiswalÂ at mid-wicket. The ball rolls away but Jaiswal chases it down and saves a run for his side.
19:45 PM
2.4 Trent Boult to Sai Sudharsan, no run, Full and outside off, swinging away, driven with the swing and firmly as well but straight to extra cover.
19:45 PM
2.3 Trent Boult to Sai Sudharsan, no run, On a hard length around off and seaming away, Sai SudharsanÂ punches it to cover-point.
19:43 PM
2.2 Trent Boult to Sai Sudharsan, 1 run, Full again and angled in at the legs, Sai SudharsanÂ gets an inside edge on the pads as he looks to flick and the ball rolls away toward fine leg. The batters race back for two and the umpires are checking for a short run here. The replays show that the bat is right on the line and no part of it is over the creaseÂ and it will be just a single. Not an error the coaches would like to see again.
19:42 PM
2.1 Trent Boult to Sai Sudharsan, FOUR, FOUR! Beautifully driven! Fuller one around off and this one swings away as well. Sai SudharsanÂ stands tall and punches it through the line and to the right of mid on for a boundary.
19:42 PM
2.1 Trent Boult to Sai Sudharsan, wide, 1 run, WIDE! On a length and angling down the leg side. Sai SudharsanÂ misses the flick and it is called a wide.
19:41 PM
1.6 Sandeep Sharma to Shubman Gill, no run, Good length outside off, Shubman GillÂ taps it to cover-point.
19:40 PM
1.5 Sandeep Sharma to Shubman Gill, no run, Fuller one just outside off and shaping away. Shubman GillÂ stays deep in his crease and defends it toward mid off.
19:39 PM
1.4 Sandeep Sharma to Sai Sudharsan, 1 run, Gets a hand to it! Pitches it up now outside off, Sai SudharsanÂ punches it sweetly off the front foot but the man at extra cover springs to his left and gets a hand on it. The ball parries toward mid off and the batters get a single.
19:39 PM
1.3 Sandeep Sharma to Sai Sudharsan, FOUR, FOUR! Short of a good length and pushed outside off, Sai SudharsanÂ reaches out and slaps this one in front of point for a boundary.
19:38 PM
1.2 Sandeep Sharma to Sai Sudharsan, no run, Back of a length around middle and leg, Sai SudharsanÂ tucks it away to mid-wicket.
19:38 PM
1.1 Sandeep Sharma to Sai Sudharsan, no run, Starts off with a good-length delivery on off stump and this one seams away a bit off the deck. Sai SudharsanÂ stays watchful and keeps it out.
19:37 PM
Sandeep SharmaÂ to share the attack.
19:36 PM
0.6 Trent Boult to Shubman Gill, no run, End with another dot as 6 runs and aÂ wicket come off the first over. Keeps the length a bit short and around middle, Shubman GillÂ blocks it back to the bowler.
19:36 PM
0.5 Trent Boult to Shubman Gill, no run, Back of a length and around middle, Shubman GillÂ defends it off the back foot.
19:35 PM
0.4 Trent Boult to Sai Sudharsan, 1 run, Full and on off, Sai SudharsanÂ drives it wide of mid off for a single and gets off the mark.
19:34 PM
Sai SudharsanÂ walks out to bat at number 3.
19:33 PM
0.3 Trent Boult to Wriddhiman Saha, out, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Would you call it a caught and bowled though? A comedy of errors in the middle but Rajasthan do get the early breakthrough. Trent BoultÂ serves this one on a hard length and on off and middle. Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to use his wrists and whip it leg side but ends up getting a top edge high in the end and the ball comes down on the 22 yards as well. Sanju Samson, Dhruv JurelÂ and Shimron HetmyerÂ all run after it and no one backs away. In the end there is a bit of a collision and the ball pops out of Samson's gloves. Luckily the ball lobs up and Trent BoultÂ is standing right beside and is able to pouch it safely.
19:33 PM
0.2 Trent Boult to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR, FOUR! Easy pickings and Wriddhiman SahaÂ is off the mark in style! A full toss on the pads, Saha clips it away in front of square leg and the ball races away into the fence.
19:32 PM
0.1 Trent Boult to Wriddhiman Saha, no run, Nicely bowled! Good length in that channel around off and this one holds its line. Wriddhiman SahaÂ gets on the back foot and looks to play at it but is beaten past the outside edge.
19:31 PM
0.1 Trent Boult to Wriddhiman Saha, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Swing straight away but down the leg side. This is bowled full and around leg stump, shaping down leg and a wide is called. Gujarat are underway!
19:30 PM
We are all set to start! The two umpires walk out to the middle followed by the Rajasthan players. Wriddhiman SahaÂ and Shubman GillÂ are the two openers for Gujarat. Trent BoultÂ has the new ball in his hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
19:13 PM
Gujarat's skipper, Hardik PandyaÂ says that the pitch seems a belter and it might be a good toss to lose, and doesn't matter if they bat first or second. Adds that the Impact Player is there but you aren't obligated to take it and for them, it does play a big role. Informs that Vijay ShankarÂ is out as he isn't feeling well and Abhinav ManoharÂ comes in place of him. Ends by saying that it is his home state and they get a lot of love and support playing here.
19:10 PM
Sanju Samson, the captain of Rajasthan says that they want to bowl first. Informs that Trent BoultÂ is back in for Jason HolderÂ and isn't quite sure who else is in. Mentions that he is still learning about the Impact Player but has good staff support to learn about it. Ends by saying that in the last two games, he went for ducks and needs to score runs today.
19:09 PM
Impact Players nominated by Rajasthan -Â Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Donovan Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Joe Root.
19:09 PM
RajasthanÂ (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Riyan Parag (In for Devdutt Padikkal), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult (In for Jason Holder), Adam Zampa (In for Kuldeep Sen), Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.
19:09 PM
Impact Players nominated by Gujarat -Â Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Srikar Bharat, Dasun Shanaka.
19:09 PM
GujaratÂ (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (C), Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Alzarri Joseph, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma.Â
