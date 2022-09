LIVE Score IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Dubai: INDIA Eye Consolation Win In Dead Rubber

LIVE IND Vs AFG T20, Asia Cup 2022 Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma’s India has had a disappointing Asia Cup 2022. The defending champions were the favorites to win the tournament but two back-to-back losses against Pakistan and Sri Lanka meant that the team failed to reach the final. India will now face Afghanistan in their final game of the Asia Cup 2022.

Indian batting has done well in the tournament as the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya doing well. However, they have not been consistent. Yet, the team has posted decent scores on the board. The bowling though has let them down.

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya have failed to make an impact. Yuzvendra Chahal bowled well against Pakistan but overall he has looked off-colour.

Afghanistan have played top notch cricket in the tournament. They defeated Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to reach the Super 4 but lost to Sri Lanka and Pakistan to bow out of the tournament. However, Afghanistan were close to winning both the game. Against Pakistan, they played well but Naseem Shah hit two sixes in the final over to seal the game for Pakistan by 1 wicket. Afghanistan have dangerous players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman among others so they will pose a stiff challenge to India.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Nabi (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Usman Ghani, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad