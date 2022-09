LIVE IND vs AUS 1st T20I Score Update, Mohali: IND Lose Kohli, Rohit; AUS On Top

Live IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2022 Score And Latest Match Updates: Virat Kohli will be massively disappointed after failing to score big. With Rohit also back in the hut, KL Rahul and Sryakumar Yadav will now have to build a big partnership. Mohali is a high scoring venue.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma opened the batting for India and gave the team a flying start. Both Rahul and Rohit hit a six before Rohit was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood. Virat Kohli is at the crease now.

Australia have won the toss and opted to field. Tim David is making his debut for Australia. For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant are not part of the playing 11.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood