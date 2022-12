IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Highlight : Kohli-Surya Give IND Six-Wicket Win, IND Win Series 2-1

India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2022 Highlights: Terrific come back by India. They were down and out after Cameron Green scored a 19-ball half-century but they have pulled things back with regular wickets. Finch, Maxwell, and Smith once again failed to perform. Excellent powerplay for Australia. Chris Green put on a show and scored a blazing 19-ball 50. Finch departed early but Green continued. He smacked every bowler who came into the bowl before Bhuvneshwar got rid of him just before the powerplay.

India won the toss and opted to chase in the final T20I. Aaron Finch and Cameron Green continued their aggressive approach and scored 12 runs in the first over of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. In the next over, Chris Green hit Axar Patel for two boundaries to give Australia a flying start. India have turned to Jasprit Bumrah for a wicket.

We are set for a cracking finale of the IND vs AUS T20I series in the City of Pearls, Hyderabad. India levelled the series 1-1 after a six-wicket win in Nagpur in a rain-curtailed game. Rohit Sharma played a blazing knock of 46 in 20 balls to help India chase the target of 91. Virat Kohli has not got runs in both games but Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya have played well. Dinesh Karthik also showed his finishing skills in the last game.

The worry for India will be the bowling which has looked off colour. Jasprit Bumrah was back in the team for the previous game and he bowled pretty well. India need to find out players who can support him. Deepak Chahar can be included in the team for today’s game given that Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav haven’t looked in rhythm. Harshal Patel has also been expensive but the team should back him for this game.

Australia have played well in the series but Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith have not looked in great form. Matthew Wade and Cameron Green are the two players who have batted well. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins need to give Australia a tidy start before the likes of Adam Zampa can come into play.

India vs Australia Squads:

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis