Live IND vs AUS 3rd Test Indore Score: Rohit, Gill, Pujara Out As India In Trouble

Live India vs Australia Score: 2-0 up in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India will be looking to seal the series in Indore.

10:12: Now Pujara is bowled by Nathan Lyon. This is a disaster for India. IND 36/3 Now Pujara is bowled by Nathan Lyon. This is a disaster for India.

10:00: Gill departs as Kuhnemann gets his second wicket. India in trouble. He is caught by Smith at slips. IND 36/2 Gill departs as Kuhnemann gets his second wicket. India in trouble. He is caught by Smith at slips.

9:56: Rohit falls! Big wicket for Australia as he is stumped off the bowling of Matthew Kuhnemann. Wanted to take the attack to the bowler. IND 27/1 : Rohit falls! Big wicket for Australia as he is stumped off the bowling of Matthew Kuhnemann. Wanted to take the attack to the bowler.

9:48: This has been a good start by Shubman Gill. He is looking very confident and has hit three boundaries in 12 ball knock so far. IND 22/0 in 4 This has been a good start by Shubman Gill. He is looking very confident and has hit three boundaries in 12 ball knock so far.

9:40: Rohit should have been out twice in the first over. The ball-tracking for the LBW appeal is been on 4th ball has shown three reds. Rohit should have been out twice in the first over. The ball-tracking for the LBW appeal is been on 4th ball has shown three reds.

9:35 A big miss by the Australians in the first over. Rohit Sharma was caught behind of the first ball but the Aussies didn't review. A big miss by the Australians in the first over. Rohit Sharma was caught behind of the first ball but the Aussies didn't review.

9:01: The big news is that India have won the toss and opt to bat. KL Rahul has been dropped with Shubman Gill replacing KL Rahul. The big news is that India have won the toss and opt to bat. KL Rahul has been dropped with Shubman Gill replacing KL Rahul.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

A massive challenge awaits Australia in Indore as they prepare to stop the Indian juggernaut in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia have been hammered in the first two Tests of the series and things are not looking promising for them in Indore given that their skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and David Warner will not be available.

If Australia have to come anywhere close to beating India, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head will have to play their best cricket, which will not be easy on the red soil pitch of Indore. The return of Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green will be a big relief though.

There are some worries for India as well given the lack of runs from the top order. Shubman Gill is likely to replace KL Rahul as the second opener and that should solve some issues as Gill has been in scintillating form across formats.

India will also be expecting runs from Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. Indian spinners have been very dominant at home and are capable to defend even the low scores but with the WTC final scheduled in England, the situation will be different and India will need all their batters to perform at full potential. A win for India in Indore will take them to their second consecutive World Test Championship final.

India Probable XI: Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill/KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill/KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Probable XI: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann