India vs Australia Hockey Test Series, Adelaide Match 1

LIVE SCORE India vs Australia Hockey Test Series, Adelaide And Latest Match Updates: Harmanpreet-Singh-led India will face Australia in a five match Test series at the Mate Stadium in Adelaide. India and Australia last faced each other in the Commonwealth Games 2022 final where Australia thrashed India 7-0.

India vs Australia Hockey Test Series 2022 Live Streaming

The IND vs AUS Hockey Test Series will be available to watch on Star Sports Network. For Live Streaming, fans can switch for Disney Hotstar.

India vs Australia Hockey Test series Schedule

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

November 26, Saturday: Australia vs India – 11:00 AM IST

November 27, Sunday: Australia vs India – 11:00 AM IST

November 30, Wednesday: Australia vs India – 11:00 AM IST

December 3, Saturday: Australia vs India – 11:00 AM IST

December 4, Sunday: Australia vs India – 11:00 AM IST

Indian Men’s Hockey Test Team Squad vs Australia

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran.

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar

Midfielders: Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh