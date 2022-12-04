Highlights IND Vs BAN 1st ODI, Dhaka: Mehidy Hasan's Heroics Lead Bangladesh To 1 Wicket Victory
Highlights India vs Bangladesh Score: Bangladesh turned the tables on Team India with the help of 10th wicket partnership between Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. Mehidy played a match winning knock of 38 runs of 39 balls and joined a 51 runs partnership.
19:39 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Mehidy Hasan receives the player of the match for his match winning knock.
19:22 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Mehidy Hasan is the hero of Bangladesh's victory. BAN: 187/9 in 46 overs
19:22 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: BOUNDARY!
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: BOUNDARY! to win the match! Bangladesh has defeated India by a wicket. BAN: 187/9 in 46 overs
19:18 PM
19:18 PM
19:13 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Score Level!! Single run, BAN need 1 more run BAN: 186/9 in 45.5 overs
19:10 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: No run on the free hit BAN: 185/9 in 45.4 overs
19:10 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: NO BALL!
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: NO BALL! and a single BAN: 185/9 in 45.3 overs
19:08 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Another DOT BALL BAN: 183/9 in 45.3 overs
19:08 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: DOT BALL!
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: DOT BALL! No run from this ball. BAN need a single boundary and IND need a single wicket. BAN: 183/9 in 45.2 overs
19:07 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: BOUNDARY!!
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: BOUNDARY!! on the first ball by Mehidy Hasan BAN: 183/9 in 45.1 overs
19:06 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Bangladesh just turned the tables on India. Mehidy Hasan might just win the match here for Bangladesh. BAN: 179/9 in 45 overs
19:01 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: BOUNDARY!!
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: BOUNDARY!! to end the over. Mehidy Hasan is on fire here. Is there a final twist in the match? BAN: 173/9 in 44 overs
18:53 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: India is still looking for the final wicket. BAN: 158/9 in 43 overs
18:52 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: KL Rahul
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: KL Rahul drops catch BAN: 155/9 in 42.2 overs
18:46 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Just 1 run from the over. BAN: 155/9 in 42 overs
18:40 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: 14 runs from the over. Two huge sixes from the over of Kuldeep Sen's over. BAN: 154/9 in 41 overs
18:34 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: India on the doorstep of victory. They need one more wicket. BAN: 140/ in 40 overs
18:31 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:OUT!! LBW!
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:OUT!! LBW! Nine wickets down for Bangladesh. India is just need 1 wicket more. Siraj gets his third wicket of the match. BAN: 136/9 in 39.3 overs
18:25 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: HIT-WICKET! OUT!!
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: HIT-WICKET! OUT!! It's second wicket for the debutant Kuldeep Sen. BAN: 135/8 in 39 overs
18:20 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Kuldeep Sen gets his first International wicket. He gets the wicket of Afif Hossain. BAN: 134/7 in 38.2 overs
18:16 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Just 3 runs from the over. 53 needed in 72 balls. BAN: 134/6 in 38 overs
18:12 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: 56 runs from 78 balls. Just 3 runs from the over. BAN: 131/6 in 37 overs
18:07 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: A wicket maiden over from Siraj. What a turn around from the Indian bowlers. BAN: 128/6 in 36 overs
18:03 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: OUT!! LBW!!
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: OUT!! LBW!! Shardul gets the breakthrough. Mahmudullah departs. This is a big wicket for Team India. BAN: 128/5 in 35 overs
18:02 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: OUT!! BOWLED!
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: OUT!! BOWLED! Siraj dismisses Rahim. Both set batters are back in dugout in two consecutive balls. BAN: 128/6 in 35.1 overs
17:55 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: India need a breakthrough here. BAN need 60 more runs in remaining 16 overs. BAN: 127/4 in 34 overs
17:49 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Just 3 runs from the over. The match is still in a tough spot for both teams. BAN: 122/4 in 33 overs
17:42 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Another over from Shardul with just 1 run from it. BAN: 117/4 in 31 overs
17:38 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: 6 runs from the over. 71 needed from final 20 overs. The match can still go either way. BAN: 116/6 in 30 overs
17:30 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Just 1 run from the over. Good over from Shardul again. BAN: 110/4 in 29 overs
17:26 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: BAN need 78 runs in 22 overs and India need the remaining 6 wickets. BAN: 109/4 in 28 overs
17:22 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: 4 runs from the second over of Shardul Thakur. BAN: 106/4 in 27 overs
17:17 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: 100 runs come up for Bangladesh BAN: 102/4 in 26 overs
17:12 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: MAIDEN!!
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: MAIDEN!! Shardul into the attack and he bowls a maiden over to start things. BAN: 97/4 in 25 overs
17:08 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: 2 runs from the over and the big wicket of Shakib. BAN need 90 from 26 overs and India need 6 wickets. BAN: 97/4 in 24 overs
17:04 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: OUT!!
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: OUT!! Virat Kohli takes a stunning catch and sends Shakib al Hasan back. Sundar gets another breakthrough for the Men in Blue and it's because of Kohli's safe hands. BAN: 95/4 in 23.3 overs
17:01 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Shakib took charge in this over. He smashed two back to back boundaries. 9 run from the over. BAN: 95/3 in 23 overs
16:56 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: India will have total control after getting a couple more wickets. BAN: 81/3 in 21 overs
16:48 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: WICKET!!
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: WICKET!! Sundar dismisses the danger man Litton Das. This was the wicket India needed. What a comeback and the set batter is gone. BAN: 74/3 in 19.2 overs
16:47 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Litton Das is closing towards his half century. India in a desperate need of a breakthrough. BAN: 74/1 in 19 overs
16:43 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Just 2 runs from Sundar's first over. BAN: 67/2 in 18 overs
16:40 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: 4 runs from the over. India need a breakthrough here. BAN: 65/2 in 17 overs
16:37 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Good over for Bangladesh. 10 runs from it. Shakib and Das are tying to pressurize the debutant Kuldeep Sen BAN: 61/2 in 16 overs
16:25 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Shakib al Hasan and Litton Das are building a steady base here. 8 runs from the over. BAN: 48/2 in 14 overs
16:20 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Team India bring spin into the attack with Shahbaz Ahmed. He almost got another wicket for Team India but it was a close miss. BAN: 40/2 in 13 overs
16:13 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: 4 runs from the over. It was also the first over from Kuldeep Sen's debut ODI over BAN: 35/2 in 12 overs
16:05 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Just 1 run from Deepak Chahar's 6th over. He has bowled really economically and gave only 9 runs so far. BAN: 31/2 in 11 overs
16:01 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: BOUNDARY!!
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: BOUNDARY!! to end the batting powerplay. 4 runs from the 10th over. BAN: 30/2 in 10 overs
15:56 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: OUT!!
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: OUT!! Siraj strikes. Anamul would have to go back this time. No Review needed. BAN: 26/2 in 9.1 overs
15:54 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Another good over from Deepak Chahar. Just one run from it. BAN: 26/1 in 9 overs
15:52 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: NOT OUT!!
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: NOT OUT!! Appeal for LBW and Umpire raised his finger but Anamul straight away goes for the review. Good decision as the ball was missing the wickets. Chahar almost got his second wicket. BAN: 25/1 in 8.2 overs
15:46 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: 7 runs from the over. Misfield from Sundar at the boundary lane results in a boundary. BAN: 25/1 in 8 overs
15:40 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Just 1 run from the over. Another good over from Deepak Chahar. He has only given 7 runs in his four overs so far and has grabbed a wicket too. BAN: 18/1 in 7 overs
15:35 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Just 2 from the over. India needs a wicket here to get in a much stronger position. BAN: 17/1 in 6 overs
15:32 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: MAIDEN!!
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: MAIDEN!! No runs from Deepak Chahar's third over. Can India find another breakthrough here. BAN: 15/1 in 5 overs
15:27 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: 7 runs from the over. Good one for Bangladesh. BAN: 15/1 in 4 overs
15:24 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Another great over from Deepak Chahar. Just 1 run from it. This will build pressure on Bangladesh batters and might give more breakthroughs. BAN: 8/1 in 3 overs
15:19 PM
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Just 2 runs from the over. Good start from Mohammed Siraj. 5 dot balls from this one but Team India needs breakthrough as they are defending a low score of 186 runs. BAN: 7/1 in 2 overs
15:18 PM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: GONE! Deepak Chahar removes Nazmul Hossain Shanto for a golden duck and India are off to a dream start. Defending a low score, this is the start they were after. Game on. BAN 7/1 in 1.5
14:39 PM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: So India have been bowled out for 186, a very disappointing show by the Men in Blue. Even though it is a tough wicket to bat, India should have much more than that. Their bowlers will have to really pull off a spirited performance to make a match out of it. 186 won't be defended in 9 out of 10 games.
14:34 PM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: A body blow for India by Ebadot Hossain as KL Rahul departs. This is massive trouble for India as the dream of reaching a respectable total takes a big blow. IND 184/9
14:27 PM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: KL Rahul hits Ebadot Hossain for a boundary on the first ball of the 40th over. He will have to mix caution with aggression if India have to reach a decent total. In fact, the ball has landed on the cushion so it's a SIX.
14:24 PM
IND 168/8 in 38.4
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: KL Rahul was all set to cut loose but Washington Sundar's wicket let Bangladesh sneak in to the game. Still, there is plenty to play and if India can reach a score of 220, which is possible if they play the remaining overs, we will have a game on our hand. IND 168/8 in 38.4
14:14 PM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: Much-needed boundary for India and KL Rahul is keeping the hopes alive. Cuts Shakib fine for a boundary. IND164/8
14:10 PM
IND 156/7
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: Shakib gets his 4th as Shardul Thakur's off stump is knocked out. Played down the wrong line. This is massive trouble for India. IND 156/7
14:08 PM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: Will be interesting to see how KL Rahul plays now. He somehow needs to take India to a respectable total of 220-230
14:07 PM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: Another one bites the dust as Deepak Chahar is LBW. India have lost three wickets in no time and Bangladesh are in complete control of the game now. Shakib Al Hasan gets a fifer. IND 156/8
13:57 PM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: Ebadot Hossain gets Shahbaz Ahmed for a duck. India are crumbling under pressure. IND 152/6
13:55 PM
IND 152/5 in 33
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: Wicket maiden by Shakib. What a game he is having. 6-1-21-3. IND 152/5 in 33
13:50 PM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: Shakib Al Hasan comes and removes Washington Sundar who tried to play a reverse sweep but hit it straight to point.
13:47 PM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: Two boundaries in the over by KL Rahul and he brings up his half-century a well. What a knock, bailed India out of big trouble. IND 152/4 in 31
13:44 PM
IND 142/4 in 30
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: 6 and 4 to end the 30th over by KL Rahul. Indian innings is picking some momentum now. IND 142/4 in 30
13:42 PM
13:39 PM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: The partnership is 40 of 58 between KL Rahul and Washington Sundar. These runs are worth gold for India after Bangladesh dented them with regular wickets. IND 132/4 in 29.4
13:25 PM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: SIX! much needed for India and it's KL Rahul who has dispatched Hasan Mahmud for a massive six. IND 121/4 in 26.4
13:21 PM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: Indian bowling is also on the weaker side thus the team need to take that into account for score 20-30 more runs than the par score. This is not an easy pitch to bat and 250-270 can be a good score. IND 110/4 in 25.4
13:12 PM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: 100 up for India but it has been a struggle for the Men in Blue. IND 100//4 in 23.2
13:10 PM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: Everything rests on KL Rahul now. Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed are to give him company but most of the runs have to come from KL Rahul.
13:01 PM
IND 92/4
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: OUT! Short ball has done the job for Bangladesh as India sink further. Shreyas Iyer tries to pull but only gets a top edge behind the wickets where Muhfiqur Rahim takes a wicket. IND 92/4
12:55 AM
IND 89/3 in 19
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI:- The partnership between Rahul and Iyer is 38 runs so far so this is some sort of recovery after India were jolted by the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who fell to Shakib Al Hasan in the same over. IND 89/3 in 19
12:43 AM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: Bangladesh will be very happy with the show so far but they cannot be complacent as India bat deep and they are still very capable of reaching a very good total. IND 79/3 in 16.3
12:36 AM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: KL Rahul sweeps Shakib for six. This is time for KL Rahul to show that he can score against good bowling line ups as well and that too with consistency. IND 72/3 in 15
12:29 AM
12:26 AM
IND 56/3 in 13
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are at the crease and India need a big partnership from these two batters. IND 56/3 in 13
12:19 AM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: One run and the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, what an over by Shakib Al Hasan
12:16 AM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: Shakib gets Rohit in his first over and that's a big blow to the Indian team. Oh wait, he has got Virat Kohli as well. That's disaster for India. IND 49/3
12:10 AM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: Runs are coming thick and fast and Virat Kohli gets his first boundary of the game, Sweeps Mehidy for four runs. IND 48/1 in 10
12:07 AM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma is looking threatening, short and wide ball and he dispatches it towards the third mam for his 4th boundary. He also has a six to his name as he races away to 26 off 28 balls. IND 40/1 in 9
12:04 AM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: Another boundary for Rohit Sharma, he is looking is good touch today. You know what happens when Rohit stays at the wicket for a longer duration. IND 35/1 in 8
12:01 AM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: Short down the leg side by Hasan and that's asking for trouble. Rohit pulls it easily for a six. Don't bowl short to Rohit as he will dispatch that 10 out of 10 times. IND 30/1 in 7
11:58 AM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: A WICKET MAIDEN BY MEHIDY. WOW!
11:55 AM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: Bowled Him! Dhawan goes as Mehidy jumps in delight. Poor shot this by the left-hander. Tried to reverse sweep but misses the ball completely. IND 23/1
11:52 AM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: A boundary by Rohit and 3 wides of the over as India fetch 10 runs. A good start this by India. IND 23/0 in 5
11:49 AM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: Shakib is rotating his bowlers, Fizz is off the attack just after two overs and Hasan Mahmud is back.
11:48 AM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: Excellent over by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, just one off the over and it's a today start by Bangladesh bowlers. IND 13/0 in 4 overs.
11:46 AM
IND 12/0 in 3
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: Now Dhawan gets a boundary early in the over. Steps out and lofts it over covers for a boundary. IND 12/0 in 3
11:40 AM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: Short and wide and smashed by Rohit Sharma for a boundary. India score 5 of the second over. IND 6/0 in 2
11:37 AM
LIVE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: Hasan Mahmud will start from other end
11:35 AM
LIVE SCORE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: Good start by Mustafizur Rahman, right on the money. There was a movement as well. Should be a testing phase for the Indian openers. IND 1/0 in 1
11:32 AM
LIVE SCORE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: Rohit and Dhawan are at the crease for India. Mustafizur Rahman to open the attack for Bangladesh
11:30 AM
LIVE SCORE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: The players are out there in the middle, we are just minutes away from the stat.
11:17 AM
11:10 AM
11:08 AM
Bangladesh (Playing XI):
11:06 AM
Rohit Sharma:
Rohit Sharma: To be honest I was not sure. The pitch seems to have some moisture, so we would have bowled first too. Some injures and few issues, we got four all-rounders player. Washington, Shardul, Shabaz, Deepak Chahar.
11:05 AM
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen
11:01 AM
Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to field
11:01 AM
11:00 AM
LIVE SCORE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: Kuldeep Sen will be making his debut
10:56 AM
LIVE SCORE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: Toss will take place at 11: AM IST, just about 5 minutes from now.
10:50 AM
10:48 AM
10:41 AM
India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj. Bangladesh Probable XI: Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
10:30 AM
10:28 AM
10:27 AM
LIVE SCORE IND VS BAN 1st ODI:
LIVE SCORE IND VS BAN 1st ODI: Big guns like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul will be back for team India in the series.
10:27 AM
Hello
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the IND vs BAN 1st ODI. India lost the previous ODI series to New Zealand thus they will be eyeing to get back to winning ways against Bangladesh.
