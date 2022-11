LIVE SCORE IND vs BAN, T20WC: Hasan Mahmud Drops A Sitter As Rohit Sharma Survives | VIDEO LIVE

LIVE CRICKET SCORE, INDIA vs BANGLADESH, T20 World Cup, Match 35, Super 12, Adelaide Oval (FULL SCORECARD LIVE): With a spot in the semis up for the grabs, India would look to secure their position in Group 2 when they take on Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on November 2, 2022, Sunday. Bangladesh, meanwhile, has won the toss and decided to send India in to bat with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul set to open.

Deepak Hooda made way for Axar Patel with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep making up the bowling line-up for India. The batting looks settled with Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in the middle order and Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul set to open the batting for the Men in Blue. Axar and Ravichandran Ashwin will be the spin-bowling options for Rohit Sharma.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has already conceded that beating India would be more of an upset and therefore, you can expect a more carefree approach from the Bangla Tigers without the pressure of winning the game. Litton Das might replace Nurul Hasan behind the stumps as Mustafizur Rahman along with their captain Shakib will play a key role if they are to entertain any thoughts of competing. Bangladesh have made only change to their side with Soumya Sarkar making way for Shariful Islam.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed