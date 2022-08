LIVE IND vs HK Asia Cup Score: IND To BAT, Rishabh Pant Replaces Hardik Pandya

Live India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Score And Latest Match Updates: After defeating Pakistan, Rohit Sharma‘s India will look to continue their winning run against Hong Kong. The likes of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not in the best form and it will be a good opportunity for them to score a few runs and get their confidence back.

Hardik Pandya had a terrific game against Pakistan but he may be rested for this game to allow Deepak Hooda a game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal will pose all sorts of trouble for Hong Kong batters. Meanwhile, Hong Kong will rest their hopes on Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Ehsan Khan and others.

IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Match Details

When: India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup Group A 4th Match, 18:00 Local, 19:30 IST

Where: Dubai International Stadium

When and where to watch IND vs HK Asia Cup match?

The IND vs HK Asia Cup match will be streamed on Hotstar app. For TV channels, fans can tune in to Star Sports Network.

IND vs HK Asia Cup squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi

Hong Kong Squad: Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Mohammad Waheed, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi