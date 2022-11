LIVE Score IND vs NZ 1st ODI, Auckland: NZ Opt To Bowl; Umran, Arshdeep Debut For India

Live India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Score And Latest Match Updates: Kane Williamson won the toss and have opted to bowl first. For the Skikhar Dhawan-led team India, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik are making their ODI debuts today.

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

After winning the T20I series 1-0, team India will be looking to continue the winning run in Auckland, where they will face New Zealand in the 1st ODI. Shikhar Dhawan will return to the team as Indian captain. Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Umran Malik, all are likely to find a place in the ODI team.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson, who missed the final T20I, will return to lead the team in the 1st ODI. Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Tim Southee are other players to watch out for from New Zealand in the 1st ODI.