LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd ODI, Hamilton Score: No Rain In Hamilton But Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

LIVE Score IND vs NZ 2nd ODI, Hamilton And Latest Match Updates: New Zealand picked up an impressive seven-wicket win in Auckland as they chased a 307-run target set by India without breaking a sweat. Tom Latham scored a breathtaking century while Kane Williamson scored 94.

The second ODI in Hamilton is a must-win for India to keep the series alive. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer scored 50s in the first game. Sanju Samson and Washington Sundar also played important cameros. The batting still looks good for India but the bowling is their biggest concern. Arshdeep Singh, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, and Yuzvendra Chahal, all looked ineffective in the first match.

The rain is a massive concern in the second ODI in Hamilton as there are 90 per cent chance of rain. Heavy showers are expected in the morning.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar