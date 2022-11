LIVE Score IND vs NZ 2nd T20I, Mount Maunganui: Rain Disrupts Play, Covers Are On Field

Live India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Score And Latest Match Updates: Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan came to open the innings for Team India. They were giving team a good start but Pant lost his wicket to Lockie Ferguson on the first ball of the final powerplay over.

Suryakumar Yadav came in at number 3 but didn’t get to bat for too long as rain came back and stopped the play. India were batting at 50/1 by the 6.4 over before the rain.

Hardik Pandya-led Team India would take on Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in the second T20I at the Bay Oval cricket stadium situated at Mount Maunganui. The first T20I of the series was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.

There’s rain threat on this match too but the match is expected to proceed. Hardik Pandya is being looked at like the future skipper of Team India in the shortest format of the game. So the match is crucial from the Men in Blue perspective.

IND vs NZ Playing 11

India Playing 11: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya(c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand Playing 11: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson