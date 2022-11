LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd T20I, Napier: India in BIG Trouble After Losing Early Wickets

Live India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Score And Latest Match Updates: Tim Southee won the toss and elected to bat first. The lost the wicket of Finn Allen in the second over itself to Arshdeep Singh. Mark Chapman came in and played some good knock but his knock was ended by Mohammed Siraj.

Hardik Pandya-led Team India would take on New Zealand in the third and final T20I of the series at the McLean Park, Napier. The Men in Blue side is leading the series by 1-0 after a 65 runs victory in the second T20I.

New Zealand would come to this match under the leadership of senior pacer Tim Southee as Kane Williamson misses out due to a pre-scheduled medical appointment. As the first match was ruled out due to rain, the Kiwi side would have the chance to level the series by 1-1. However, India would like to come out strong and win the series.

IND vs NZ Playing 11

India Playing 11: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand Playing 11: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson