LIVE IND vs PAK T20I Asia Cup 2022 Score & Updates: IND vs PAK Rivalry Resumes In Asia Cup 2022

Live IND vs PAK T20I Asia Cup 2022 Score And Latest Match Updates: Rohit Sharma-led India is all set to go head on head with Babar Azam’s men in a blockbuster clash of the Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan defeated India when India and Pakistan last met in T20 World Cup 2021 so it’s an opportunity for the Men in Blue to seek revenge.

This will be Virat Kohli‘s 100th T20I match. Kohli has a staggering record against Pakistan it is a great opportunity for him to overcome his lean patch. India also have KL Rahul, who will be playing his first T20I in 2022, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja to boost their batting. Deepak Hooda and Dinesh Karthik have done well for India in recent times, but they are likely to miss out on the game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdep Singh should comprise the first choice bowling attack.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have been in some good form in T20Is. With players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah among others, they have the skills to decimate any team in the world on their day.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Match Details

When: 06:00 PM Local time, 07:30 PM IST

Where: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Where to Watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Live on TV And Streaming Details

The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 will be telecasted on Star Sports Network while the fans can watch live streaming on Hotstar app.

IND vs PAK Probable 11s

IND Predicted 11 – Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

PAK Predicted 11 – Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah/Shahnawaz Dahani

IND vs PAK Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravi Bishnoi

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haider Ali