LIVE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Super 12 Score: IND, PAK Set To Resume Rivalry In A Blockbuster Clash In Mel

Live IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Super 12 Score And Latest Match Updates:

Rohit Sharma-led India will be eyeing a winning start against Pakistan in a crucial Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup 2022. It will be a battle between a strong Indian batting, comprising Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, and Pakistan’s fearsome pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Pakistan defeated India in the T20 World Cup 2021 and then beat them again in the Asia Cup so the Men in Blue will be keen to make the scores level. Indian bowling has been a concern but with the addition of Mohammed Shami, it looks much better now. Shami along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal makes up a decent attack.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will hope that players like Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali and Asif Ali also step up as so far the team has been over reliant on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

IND vs PAK Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman