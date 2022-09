India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE , 1st T20: IND On Top After Bowlers Breathe Fire

Live Score IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022 From Thiruvananthapuram: Indian bowlers breathed fire and put South Africa under serious pressure with quick wickets. Big guns like David Miller, Quinton De Kock, Temba Bavuma were dismissed in single-digit scores. Aiden Markram looked good in the brief knock but couldn’t stay for long. Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel were the wicket takers but R Ashwin and Axar Patel also bowled well.

This is an excellent start for India, what powerplay they have had. South Africa have lost five wickets in the powerplay and look in massive trouble at the moment. Deepak Chahar started the downfall with the wicket of Temba Bavuma before Arshdeep Singh removed Quinton De Kock, Rilee Rossouw and David Miller in quick succession. Chahar returned to remove Tristan Stubbs to leave South Africa reeling.

Ind vs SA t20 toss updates, India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bowl in the IND vs SA T20 In Thiruvananthapuram. Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal are not playing for India. Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin and Deepak Chahar have been selected in the playing 11.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Rohit Sharma-led India will be high on confidence after winning their previous series against Australia 2-1. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, all performed well in the series. However, the team will be concerned about their bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Harshal Patel, who have looked ordinary. Jasprit Bumrah played two games in the series and looked a bit rusty. This is the final opportunity for India to fix their jigsaw before the T20 World Cup.

South Africa is a tough team to face and India will be wary of the threat they pose. With players like David Miller, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, they will test India to the core. A win against South Africa will be a big boost for the Men in Blue ahead of the mega event in Australia.