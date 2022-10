LIVE Score IND vs SA 2nd ODI, Ranchi: Shahbaz Ahmed Takes His First Wicket For India

Live IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022 Latest Match Updates: India have lost the toss and they will bowl first in the match. Keshav Maharaj is leading the away side in the game.

Mohammed Siraj started the match on a bright note as he got Quinton de Kock for just five runs. Debutant Shahbaz Ahmed took his first wicket for India as he got Janneman Malan.

After facing a defeat by nine runs in the first ODI of the three-match series, India will look to bounce back in style against South Africa in the second match at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side came close to victory in the last match but failed to go all the way. He will hope his players perform better in the second match. Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer played well in the last match and they will look to continue their good form to impress selectors.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubhman Gill also have a chance to prove their worth when most of the senior players aren’t present with the team. Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj did great bowling in the first match and the captain will have high hopes for them in Ranchi as well.

Temba Bavuma’s team won the first match and he will hope Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen continue their fine form.

Playing XIs:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Sanju Samson (wk), 6 Washington Sundar 7 Shahbaz Ahmed 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Mohammed Siraj

South Africa: 1 Janneman Malan, 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Reeza Hendricks, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Wayne Parnell, 8 Bjorn Fortuin 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Anrich Nortje

India vs South Africa Squads:

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar

South Africa’s ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj (vc), Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.