LIVE Score IND vs USA FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, Bhubaneswar: India Look For Bright Start Of Tournament

India are hosting their first ever Women’s World Cup as they welcome 15 other nations to compete in the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup. The Indian women team will be playing the opener against the United States of America at the Kalinga Stadium situated in Bhubaneswar.

Astam Oraon-led Indian squad would try to kickstart the tournament in their home soil with a victory. India is in Group A along with USA, Brazil and Morocco. USA are one of the biggest favorite to not only top this group but also to win this huge tournament. They are coming to the U-17 World Cup after winning the CONCACAF U-17 and that is a huge statement for other teams in the group.

India vs USA Squads

India: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, Anjali Munda, Astam Oraon, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi Hemam, Babina Devi Lisham, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh, Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Ankita Tirkey.

USA: Abigail Gundry, Victoria Safradin, Valentina Amaral, Ella Emri, Nicola Fraser, Jorydn Bugg, Savannah King, Cameron Roller, Gisele Thompson, Mia Bhuta, Riley Jackson, Charlotte Kohler, Lauren Martinho, Ella Sanchez, Emeri Adames, Onyeka Gamero, Nicollette Kiorpes, Melina Rebimbas, Samantha Smith, Taylor Suarez, Amalia Villarreal.