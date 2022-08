LIVE Score IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI, Harare: India Lose 5 Wickets In Chase Of 161 Runs

Live Score India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI 2022 Latest Match Updates: India have lost a total of five wickets in the chase of 161 runs against Zimbabwe in the second ODI. KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Deepak Hooda are back into the pavilion. All the eyes are now on Axar Patel and Sanju Samson as they bat to clinch the series. Zimbabwe were hoping for a better performance in the second ODI of the series but they failed to do it as they got all out for just 161 runs in 38.1 Overs. There were a lot of expectations from Sikandar Raza and Regis Chakabva to help ZIM give India a fight but the hosts were blown away in the first innings. From Deepak Chahar to Shardul Thakur and to Axar Patel and Prasidh Krishna, everyone was exceptional. Zimbabwe struggled to play even 50 overs in the second match as well

This is a terrible performance from ZIM after playing so well against Bangladesh. Credit to Indian bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav who have bowled so well.

Ryan Burl fought a lone battle for Zimbabwe till the end. He got no top batsman at the other end to support him.

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Sikandar Raza who was in great form against Bangladesh and scored two hundreds. The situation looks grim for Zimbabwe from here on. Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams are two experienced batters and they will have to bail out the hots from this situation. A wicket here will put ZIM in jeopardy.

After Shardul Thakur’s twin strikers, Prasidh Krishna removes Wesley Madhevere. Zimbabwe are in massive trouble now and it will be now up to Sikandar Raza to take them to a good score.

Shardul Thakur has removed Innocent Kaia and Regis Chakabva in one over and ZIM once again find them in massive trouble very early in the game. Sikandar Raza has a big responsibility on his shoulders now.

The first hour of the IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI belongs to India. Mohammed Siraj gave India an early breakthrough as he removed Takudzwanashe Kaitano. Shardul Thakur and Siraj have choked Zimbabwe for runs as the team’s run rate is just above two at the moment.

India won the toss and opted to bowl. KL Rahul shocked many when he revealed that Deepak Chahar is not playing the game. Shardul Thakur replaced him in the playing 11. Zimbabwe openers Innocent Kaia and T Kaitano gave Zimbabwe a decent start but Mohammed Siraj dismissed Kaitano for 7, leaving Zimbabwe in early trouble.

KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team is bowling first after winning the toss against Zimbabwe in the second ODI at the Harare Sports Club. Indian players are high on confidence after winning the first match in a dominating fashion by 10 wickets. They have won their last two ODI series against England and West Indies. While players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson and Deepak Chahar provide enough quality in the team.

Meanwhile, Regis Chakabva-led Zimbabwe will look make a comeback in the series. They beat Bangladesh in the last ODI series. Sikandar Raza scored two centuries while Innocent Kaia and Chakabva scored one hundred to guide their team to a win. There were vital contributions from Ryal Burl and Luke Jongwe as well.

IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Date, Time And Venue

When: August 20, 9:15 AM Local Time, 12:45 PM IST

Where: Zimbabwe vs India, 2nd ODI, Harare Sports Club

IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Weather Report

The weather in Harare in bright and sunny. The maximum temperature will hover just below 28 degrees Celsius during the game. The wind speed on the day will be somewhere around 11 km/h.

IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Where To Watch And Live Streaming Details

The IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI will be televised on Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming on SonyLiv.

IND vs ZIM ODI Series Squads

Zimbabwe Squad: Regis Chakabva(w/c), Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, John Masara, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tanaka Chivanga

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad