LIVE IND-W vs ENG W 1st ODI Score: India Women Opt To Bowl

Live India Women vs West Indies women 1st ODI 2022 Score And Latest Match Updates: After a staggering performance in the Commonwealth Games, where India women won a Silver Medal, India women were given a reality check by England women by beating them in the T20I series 2-1. However, India women will know that they have a great team at disposal with players like Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Renuka Sigh Thakur among others.

England women will also be high on confidence after defeating South Africa women not so long ago. The team is missing star all-rounder Nat Sciver but players like Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alica Capsey, Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone are no less match winners.

India W vs England W Squads:

England Women Squad: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(w/c), Tammy Beaumont, Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Charlotte Dean, Issy Wong, Alice Davidson Richards, Freya Davies, Emma Lamb

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Meghna Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol