LIVE England Women vs India Women’s T20 Semi-final, Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham: Smriti Mandhana has got India off to a flier. She has just come out and attacked the England bowlers who have been left stunned by the onslaught. Shafali Verma on the other end is just playing a patient game and rotating the strike. The partnership between Mandhana and Shafali is nearing 50.

The Indian women’s cricket team is ready to take on England women in the first semi-final of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led have lost just one match on their way to the last four of the prestigious tournament. However, England women are unbeaten in the competition and will be a tough nut to crack for the Indians.

India women’s cricket team will now like to book their place in the final and assure at least a silver medal. The team looks good with players like Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Renuka Singh Thakur in the team. India had to face a hard defeat against Australia in the first match, but they made a strong comeback in the competition and won their remaining matches against arch-rivals Pakistan and Barbados. The Natalie Sciver-led team, on the other hand, defeated Sri Lanka, South Africa, and New Zealand to reach the semis. England women have players like Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone and Katherine Brunt among others to test India.

The pitch of the Edgbaston cricket ground has been excellent for batting and batters have enjoyed their time in the middle. However, the pitch tends to slow a bit during the middle-overs and spinners from both sides will want to make the most of it. The skipper winning the toss might want to have a bat first and put a total of around 150 runs to challenge for a win.

England Women vs India Women T20 Squads, CWG 2022:

India Squads : Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Sabbhineni Meghana.

England Squads:Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver (c), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn, Bryony Smith, Freya Davies, Kate Cross.